Little Things You Can Do Today To Start Losing Weight This Week

Why wait for tomorrow when you can kickstart new habits that'll help you lose weight almost instantly? Spring is almost in the air, which means sundresses, T-shirts, and swimsuits are right around the corner. This time of year is also great for learning some of the most productive things you can do today to start losing weight this week.

We spoke with Lisa R. Young, Ph.D., RDN, nutrition consultant, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and The Portion Teller Plan, and a member of our Medical Expert Board, who recommends incorporating these healthy new habits into each day ASAP. By doing so, you'll be on a great course to a much healthier you.

Prepare your snacks in advance.

It's wise to shop for nutritious snack items and map out what you're eating in advance.

Young suggests, "I would then prepare everything so that way if I am hungry during the day, I have a convenient, easy, and ready snack to grab. For example, I would cut up peppers and cucumbers and put some grain-free crackers in a zip-lock bag. (I would put the amount per serving of crackers in the ziplock). That way, when I'm hungry, I would be able to grab the bag of crackers, a plate of cucumbers and peppers and some hummus."

Incorporate exercise into each day.

Choose a form of exercise you like, and start moving! For some inspiration, an excellent way to kick up your metabolism is by walking. It's easy to do and a great way to catch up with friends if you feel like recruiting some walking buddies. Plus, getting in healthy strides will torch calories, which will help you lose weight.

Young shares, "The first most important thing that I would do to kick off my weight loss journey would be to commit to 30 minutes of movement a day. Whether this is a walk, a jog, yoga, Pilates, strength training, etc. knowing all I need is 30 minutes to keep myself healthy is a good start."

Add macronutrients to your diet.

By including a protein, a carbohydrate, and a fat in each meal, you're fueling and energizing your body. You will also feel full and less likely to snack throughout the day, Young explains.

According to WebMD, the best-recommended sources of protein if you're looking to consume fewer calories for weight loss and pack in the nutrients include seafood, lean meats, beans, eggs, nuts and seeds, and low-fat dairy.

Cook at home more often.

When you go out to eat, you really don't know how the food is being prepared. It's an easy way to put on added pounds without even knowing it. By cooking your own food, you can control exactly what you're consuming.

"I [like to control] the ingredients going into my food and try to avoid the kind of foods that cause inflammation and weight gain," Young advises.