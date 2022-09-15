8 Hard Seltzers That Use the Highest Quality Ingredients

According to a report from Grand View Research, the global hard seltzer market size was valued at USD 8.95 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 22.9% from 2022 to 2030. This is likely correlated to the decrease in alcohol consumption by younger generations as more people are starting to opt for beverages like hard seltzers to get the "buzz" without the terrible hangover.

With that said, hard seltzers aren't the healthiest thing out there simply because they contain alcohol and that in itself isn't the best. However, if you're craving a spiked carbonated beverage like hard seltzer, you'll want to look for brands that use high-quality ingredients for enhanced flavor.

"I'm always a fan of the real food factor even when it comes to a hard seltzer," says Sarah Koszyk, MA, RDN, co-founder of MIJA. "When I find brands that are using real fruits, vegetables, and herbs to flavor them, like pineapple, cucumber, or mint, they tend to have a better quality."

Additionally, Breanna Woods, MS RD, registered dietitian for Blogilates, says that you'll want to choose brands that use higher-quality alcohol. "Some higher quality brands add tequila or vodka to the mix, so go for a brand you know adds a high-quality alcohol."

Keeping all of this information in mind, here are eight hard seltzers that use the highest quality ingredients that you can pick up on your next trip to the grocery store.

1 Maha Organic Hard Seltzer

It's no surprise that Maha Organic Hard Seltzer is at the top of the list with its list of six ingredients: real fruit juice, water, malted barley, cascara, sea salt, and maha's proprietary blend. Plus, they are USDA organic so you can feel confident with every sip of this hard seltzer that contains 4.2 percent alcohol by volume.

2 Flying Embers Black Cherry Rose Hard Seltzer

With a five percent alcohol volume, this hard seltzer will provide a punch without wiping you out after one can. The first few ingredients on the label include sparkling water, alcohol from organic cane sugar, and a superfruit blend (acerola juice, aloe vera, and dragon fruit juice) made from certified organic ingredients putting it at the top of the list. Plus, it offers notes of dark cherries and red roses for a refreshing flavor with every sip.

3 Vizzy Watermelon Hard Seltzer

There's nothing more delicious than a bite into a slice of juicy watermelon—unless it's watermelon hard seltzer. Unlike other brands, Vizzy contains a great deal of antioxidant vitamin C from its acerola juice making that one of its highest quality ingredients. Each can of this hard seltzer contains less than 100 calories and only 65 milligrams of sodium.

4 PRESS Premium Hard Seltzer

PRESS uses real fruits and spices to flavor its hard seltzers for a taste you can feel good about. If you're looking for even less alcohol, they only contain four percent compared to the others which average between five and eight. Let's not forget the sweet and savory flavor options like grapefruit cardamom, lingonberry elderflower, pineapple basil, pear chamomile, apple cinnamon, pomegranate ginger, blackberry hibiscus, and lime lemongrass.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Lone River Ranch Water Original Hard Seltzer

Made with organic agave nectar and key lime juice concentrate, this hard seltzer is free from artificial sweeteners and full of flavor. With just 80 calories and four percent alcohol per serving, simply pop open a bottle of this cold beverage and enjoy.

6 Bon V!V Raspberry Dragon Fruit Spiked Seltzer

Made with purified water, champagne yeast, and natural fruit flavors this hard seltzer contains just 4.5 percent alcohol by volume and is gluten-free. This raspberry dragon fruit flavor is light and refreshing making it a go-to flavor for shoppers.

7 White Claw Limón Hard Seltzer

You've probably heard of White Claw before and not only does the brand have a lot of flavors to choose from, but also it's made from high-quality ingredients. With five percent alcohol concentration, this hard seltzer provides a refreshing lemon flavor from natural lemon juice so you can rest assured you're getting the real deal.

8 SMIRNOFF 8% Spiked Seltzer Blackberry

Looking for a hard seltzer with a slightly higher alcohol volume? SMIRNOFF takes the cake with eight percent in its spiked blackberry. The ready-to-drink seltzer provides sweet blackberry and raspberry aromas with notes of strawberry and jammy flavor. The best part? It contains no artificial sweeteners and is only 67 calories per serving.