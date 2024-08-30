The #1 Healthiest Order at Chili's, According to a Dietitian

Life gets busy, and sometimes, we grab a bite at a restaurant like Chili's when strapped for time. While Chili's meals tend to be unhealthy and higher in calories, saturated fat, and sodium than what you would cook at home, there are still some healthier choices on the menu.

To learn about the healthiest order at Chili's, I used my knowledge as a registered dietitian to evaluate the entire menu's nutrition information to choose a meal with a better nutritional profile without sacrificing flavor. In this article, you'll learn about the meal I selected as the healthiest at Chili's so you can enjoy dining out without compromising your health goals.

Read on to learn about the healthiest order at Chili's. Then, check out The #1 Healthiest Menu Item at 30 Popular Restaurant Chains.

The Best Order at Chili's Is … the Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad

Nutrition (per order):

Calories: 550

Fat: 39 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium: 650 mg

Carbs: 24 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein: 30 g

Chili's has a few entree salads, but the Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad is our pick for the healthiest order. The crispy tortilla strips add a satisfying crunch, and the Santa Fe sauce is creamy, zesty, and slightly spicy—perfect for those looking for a meal with a bit of "zing."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In addition to the crispy tortilla strips and Santa Fe sauce, this salad includes grilled chicken, mixed greens, cilantro, house-made pico de gallo, and house-made ranch. Thanks to the mixed greens, pico de gallo, and grilled chicken, this salad offers important nutrients like fiber and protein while keeping the calories, sodium, and saturated fat lower than most options on the Chili's menu.

Remember that most dressings add 200 to 250 calories and up to 5 grams of additional saturated fat per 1.5-ounce serving. If you enjoy dressing on your salad, ask for it on the side so you can control how much you add. Alternatively, choose the avocado ranch dressing, which contains the lowest amount of total and saturated fat of all the dressings.

The #1 Unhealthiest Order at Chili's

The Benefits of the Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad

This salad at Chili's is the healthiest menu option for several key reasons.

It's lower in saturated fat than many other menu items.

Compared to other menu items at Chili's, the Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad is lower in saturated fat, with 7 grams per serving. While this is just over half the recommended intake of saturated fat (the American Heart Association recommends eating no more than 13 grams daily), it can be a healthy choice, provided you watch your saturated fat intake for the rest of the day. This makes it a heart-healthier option that still delivers on taste without the excess unhealthy fats in many other menu options.

It has more fiber than many of the main dishes.

Fiber is an essential nutrient that supports regular digestion and helps keep you full. The Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad contains 7 grams of fiber, significantly more than most of Chili's main dishes. Since most Americans get only half the recommended fiber intake of about 25 to 30 grams daily, getting 7 grams from one meal gets you well on your way to meeting your daily fiber target.

It's one of the lowest sodium menu options.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a restaurant meal that's low in sodium, and Chili's is no exception. However, at 650 milligrams of sodium, the Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad contains significantly less sodium than other Chili's meals, some containing upwards of 2,000 milligrams. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends a daily maximum sodium intake of 2,300 milligrams, making the Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad a decent choice.

It provides a healthy dose of lean protein

On a menu laden with ribs, wings, and burgers, it's not hard to find a high-protein meal at Chili's. However, finding a high-protein meal that doesn't contain excessive saturated fat and sodium is more difficult. At 30 grams of protein and 7 grams of saturated fat, the Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad provides a healthy dose of protein without excessive saturated fat.

Protein is an important part of a balanced diet because eating enough protein with meals keeps you satisfied, which may aid weight management.

12 Healthiest Dishes To Order at Olive Garden

If you find yourself at Chili's but are craving a healthier, more nutrient-dense option, try the Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad. Plus, keep in mind these other tips for ordering more nutritious meals at Chili's:

Order your meal with dressing on the side: Many dressings can add more than 200 calories to your meal and contain additional saturated fat. Ask for your dressing on the side to choose how much to add to your salad. Ask for lighter dressings like vinaigrettes instead of creamy, ranch-style dressings whenever possible.

Choose lean protein options: Instead of fried or breaded proteins, opt for grilled chicken, fish, or a vegetarian option. These choices are lower in calories and saturated fat.

Watch portion sizes: Restaurant portions are often far larger than what you would normally eat. Consider sharing a dish with a friend, or ask for a to-go box when your meal arrives and set aside half for later (this is also a great way to stretch your food budget).

Restaurant portions are often far larger than what you would normally eat. Consider sharing a dish with a friend, or ask for a to-go box when your meal arrives and set aside half for later (this is also a great way to stretch your food budget). Limit add-ons and fried sides: Skip extras like cheese, bacon, sour cream, and fries, which can significantly increase your meal's calorie and saturated fat content. Instead, load up on steamed veggies if your meal has a side.

The #1 Unhealthiest Texas Roadhouse Order