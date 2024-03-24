The #1 Healthiest Menu Item at 30 Popular Restaurant Chains

Whether it's date night, lunch with a friend, or a family dinner out, you're probably eating out more often than you think. In a 2023 US Foods Survey, the average American ate food prepared out of the house, either takeout or dine-in, an average of 7.5 times per month.

If you eat out too often or choose the wrong foods when eating out, your health could suffer. A March 2022 review in Nutrients found that a high rate of eating out was associated with poorer diet quality, as evidenced by a higher intake of calories, total and saturated fats, sugar, and sodium and lower intakes of fiber, dairy, fruit, vegetables, and important essential micronutrients.

While most popular restaurants began including calories on their menus in 2018, the amount of calories isn't the only thing you'll want to pay attention to. Limiting sodium, saturated fats, and added sugars while choosing options high in protein, healthy fats, fiber, fruits, and veggies can help you stick to your health goals even while enjoying a meal out of the house. Keep reading for the healthiest menu options at 30 popular restaurants, according to dietitians!

Chili's Classic Sirloin with Avocado

Nutrition (Per 6 ounce serving) :

Calories : 316

Fat : 18 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1,010 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 39 g

"A Classic sirloin is a 6-ounce sirloin with avocado, cilantro pesto, and pico served with a side of grilled asparagus," says Amy Beney MS, RDN, CDCES, "making it a great option for those who want to dine out and make easy, healthy choices." The entire meal is just 316 calories but has 39 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber, along with plenty of healthy fats from the avocado to help keep you full and satisfied.

Perkins Build Your Own Omelette with Mushrooms, Spinach, and Peppers

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 17 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 21 g

The Build Your Own Omelette at Perkins is the healthiest thing you can order—depending on what you choose to put on it! Filing your omelet with fresh veggies like spinach, mushrooms, and peppers adds essential nutrients like vitamin C and vitamin D while keeping the sodium and saturated fat to a minimum. If you want a little cheese, ask for lightly sprinkled American or Pepperjack or just one slice of Swiss, since the regular amount of cheese added will add another 8 grams of saturated fat and double the sodium.

Ruby Tuesday Grilled Salmon

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 22 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 39 g

For a healthy and protein-packed dish at Ruby Tuesday, grab an order of their grilled salmon. This lightly seasoned salmon is just 330 calories and has 39 grams of protein. "It also only contains 470 milligrams of sodium, which is low compared to most restaurant meals," says Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, Nutrition Writer and Owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition. Mitri suggests adding two Fit & Trim sides for a balanced meal.

TGI Fridays Simply Grilled Salmon with Lemon-Butter Broccoli and Mashed Potatoes

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 530

Fat : 33 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,740 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 34 g

The Simply Grilled Salmon with Lemon-Butter Broccoli and Mashed Potatoes at TGI Friday's is a complete meal that's balanced and satisfying. "This meal packs a ton of nutrients into a flavorful, balanced meal with 34 grams of protein, plenty of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, and only 530 calories," says Malina Malkani, MS, RDN, CDN owner of Malina Malkani Nutrition and author of Safe and Simple Food Allergy Prevention.

Cheesecake Factory SkinnyLicious Chicken Soft Tacos

Nutrition (Per three tacos) :

Calories : 510

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 830 mg

Carbs : 63 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 32 g

The SkinnyLicious Chicken Soft Tacos at Cheesecake Factory comes with three soft shell tacos filled with chicken, avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, and cream. Plus, you get a side of vegetable salad. With plenty of fresh veggies and lean protein, this meal also has just 830 milligrams of sodium, or 36% of your daily value (DV).

Applebee's Blackened Cajun Salmon

Nutrition (Per serving with steamed broccoli) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 17 g (Saturated fat: 6.5 g)

Sodium : 1,070 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 38 g

"The Blackened Cajun Salmon is a delicious way to get in those healthy omega-3 fatty acids," says Erin Davis, MS, RDN, CDCES. Skip the garlic mashed potatoes that are often served with this meal to keep it lower in sodium and reduce the saturated fat. The salmon has 38 grams of protein and healthy fats and a side of broccoli adds 3 grams of fiber and micronutrients like vitamin C, potassium, and folate.

Red Robin Simply Grilled Chicken Salad

Nutrition (Per serving with olive oil and vinegar dressing) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 650 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 37 g

The Simply Grilled Chicken Salad at Red Robin is simple and satisfying. With sliced grilled chicken breast on top of mixed greens, cheddar cheese, tomato, croutons, and cucumbers, you get plenty of vegetables and 37 grams of protein to help keep you full. Top this salad with a dressing of olive oil and vinegar to add healthy fats and flavor without extra sodium or added sugars.

PF Chang's Steamed Buddah's Feast

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 11 g

The Buddha's Feast is a steamed dish with tofu, white sauce, garlic, green beans, mushrooms, cabbage, broccoli, and carrots. We love how many vegetables this dish features, and choosing the steamed option versus fried saves 620 milligrams of sodium. "Tofu is an excellent source of plant-based protein that is low in calories and fat making it a healthy option for those watching their weight," says Michelle Rauch, MSc RDN, Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist for The Actors Fund. "Tofu contains all nine essential amino acids making it a complete protein, and it is a good source of iron, manganese, Vitamin A, and calcium," Rauch adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Olive Garden Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Nutrition (Per lunch-sized serving) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 12 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 530 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 14 g

Olive Gardens' Spaghetti and Meat Sauce (the lunch-sized entree) has just 360 calories and provides only 17.5% DV of saturated fat and 23% DV of sodium to your day. The meat sauce adds 14 grams of protein and is also a good source of lycopene, an antioxidant found in tomatoes.

Red Lobster Grilled Rainbow Trout

Nutrition (Per Filet) :

Calories : 550

Fat : 29 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 68 g

The Grilled Rainbow Trout from Red Lobster is one of the healthiest options on the menu. "This dish is high in protein which is essential for building and repairing tissues in the body, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to improved heart health, brain function, and reduced inflammation in the body," says Rauch.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill Berry and Goat Cheese Side Salad

Nutrition (Per side salad) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 4 g

The Berry and Goat Cheese Side Salad at Uno PIzzaria and Grill is a great way to start your meal with plenty of fresh fruit and greens! Only 12.3% of Americans get the recommended 1.5 to 2 cups of fruit each day, so salads like this one that include strawberries, grapes, and blueberries are a great way to help meet your goals even while eating out.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Enlightened Asian Chopped Salad

Nutrition (Per salad) :

Calories : 540

Fat : 20 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 825 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 45 g

The Enlightened Asian Chopped Salad from BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is loaded with veggies like baby greens, napa cabbage, romaine, red bell peppers, green onions, and carrots. "All of these veggies add plenty of micronutrients and 5 grams of fiber to go along with grilled chicken, which adds 45 grams of protein," explains Sheri Berger, RDN, CDCES.

LongHorn Steakhouse Redrock Grilled Shrimp

Nutrition (Per 8 shrimp) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 960 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 30 g

For a high-protein option that's low in saturated fat and calories, try the Redrock Grilled Shrimp at LongHorn Steakhouse. Eight pieces of grilled shrimp have just 7.5% DV of saturated fat and 41% DV of sodium. While the sodium may seem a little high, it's one of the lower-sodium options on the menu. Shrimp is an excellent source of selenium, a trace element that plays an important role in reproduction, thyroid hormone metabolism, DNA synthesis, and protecting the body from oxidative damage.

Hooters Naked Wings

Nutrition (Per 6 wings without sauce) :

Calories : 430

Fat : 26 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 53 g

Choosing the Naked Wings from Hooters saves significant sodium as the breading and seasonings on other styles pack in the salt. The nutrition information is with plain wings, but as they're so low in sodium and sugar, you can add a dry rub like Caribbean Jerk or Texas BBQ or the Samurai Teriyaki sauce without going over 25% DV for sodium.

Golden Corral Okra and Tomato Stew

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 530 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 1 g

The Okra and Tomato Stew at Golden Corral has plenty of nutritious ingredients including tomatoes, which are high in vitamin C and the antioxidant lycopene as well as okra, which is a good source of vitamin C, magnesium, and folate. This stew is a little high in sodium, providing 23% of the recommended daily limit, but can still add a nutrient boost to your meal.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Nutrition (Per 3 tenders) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 1,440 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 37 g

"Buffalo Wild Wings' 3-Count Naked Chicken Tenders are simply seasoned chicken breast—one of the leanest, highest-protein meats around," says Kelsey Sackmann, MS, RD owner of Kelsey P. RD. "Though they're not completely naked, as they do have a high sodium count of 1,490 milligrams, they're still a good choice to promote feelings of fullness," says Sackmann.

Outback Steakhouse Perfectly Grilled Salmon with Remoulade

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 660

Fat : 52 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 540 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 45 g

The Perfectly Grilled Salmon with Remoulade at Outback Steakhouse is loaded with healthy fats (omega-3s) and packed with 45 grams of lean protein to help you stay full and satisfied," says Ashley Harpst, RDN, owner of Go For The Gold Nutrition. And with just 540 milligrams or 23% DV, it's one of the lowest sodium entrees on the menu.

California Pizza Kitchen Banh Mi Power Bowl

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 490

Fat : 31 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 26 g

"The Bahn Mi Power Bowl at California Pizza Kitchen is loaded with veggies, contains 26 grams of protein from chicken and quinoa, 8 grams of fiber, and a reasonable sodium content of 660 milligrams per serving," says Kristi Ruth RD, CNSC, LDN owner of Carrots and Cookies. You'll also get a serving of veggies with fresh ingredients like carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, and cucumbers.

Long John Silver's Baja Grilled Salmon Taco

Nutrition (Per taco) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 590 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 13 g

The Baja Grilled Salmon Taco has 13 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, and just 210 calories. It's a little high in sodium, with 590 milligrams, or 26% DV for each taco, but for a filling fast food option, it's one of the lower sodium choices at Long John Silver.

Texas Roadhouse Texas Chili with Beans

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 16 g

The Texas Chili with Beans is flavorful and filling, with 16 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber. Soup and chili are notoriously high in sodium, but this loaded cup has just 640 milligrams of sodium or 28% DV.

Carrabba's Italian Grill Tuscan Grilled Chicken

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 290

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 52 g

"The healthiest menu item at Carrabbas Italian Grill is the Tuscan Grilled Chicken," says Lauren Mahesri, RDN owner of The Pediatric Dietitian. The chicken itself has 52 grams of protein, only 34% DV of sodium, and 10% DV of saturated fat. Mahesri recommends eating the Tuscan Grilled Chicken along with a side salad and grilled asparagus or broccoli for extra fiber and micronutrients.

Johnny Rockets Grilled Chicken Club Salad

Nutrition (Per serving, with no dressing) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 20 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 50 g

"The Grilled Chicken Club Salad at Johnny Rockets is a healthier choice on their menu," says Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, CPT, Owner of One Pot Wellness based in Indianapolis, IN. With 50 grams of protein, this salad will keep you full and satisfied long after you've eaten. To save sodium, fat, and calories, choose to get the bacon and cheese on the side, adding just as much as you'd like and lightly drizzle dressing overtop instead of adding the entire packet.

Denny's Fit Slam

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 12 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 860 mg

Carbs : 59 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 27 g

"Denny's Fit Slam is the healthiest breakfast on the menu, and one you can enjoy for breakfast or have as breakfast for dinner," says Megan Huff, RD, an Atlanta-based dietitian. An egg white scramble, two strips of chicken bacon, an English muffin, and fruit provide a great balance of carbohydrates, protein, and fat while keeping the sodium at only 37% DV.

Bob Evans Garden Protein Bowl with Egg Whites

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 410

Fat : 22 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1,210 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 18 g

The Garden Protein Bowl with Egg Whites is packed with vegetables like roasted sweet potatoes, sautéed spinach, peppers, roasted corn, black beans, and onions. All of these veggies add 10 grams of fiber to your meal, or 35% of the DV and the egg whites help bring the protein total up to 18 grams without adding extra saturated fat.

Waffle House Egg Sandwich on Wheat Toast

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 14 g

A plain egg sandwich on wheat toast is one of the healthiest menu items you can get at Waffle House. With 14 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, this sandwich is still filling but will save you a lot of sodium, fat, and calories that come with most of Waffle House's other sandwiches and breakfasts.

Cracker Barrel Grilled Catfish

Nutrition (Per filet) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 19 g

The Grilled Catfish Fillet is high in protein, low in saturated fat, and has only 330 milligrams of sodium, or 14% DV. "Catfish is rich in protein while being lower in calories, which makes it a good choice for those watching what they eat. It contains a variety of essential nutrients such as B vitamins, Vitamin D, Potassium, Selenium, Phosphorus, and omega-3 Fatty Acids, which have been studied for their anti-inflammatory properties and benefits for heart health, brain function, and overall well-being," says Rauch.

IHOP Pesto Veggie Egg White Omelette

Nutrition (Per omelette) :

Calories : 480

Fat : 34 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 21 g

IHOP's Pesto Veggie Egg White Omelette is a balanced breakfast that will keep you full and satisfied and add valuable nutrients to your day. You'll enjoy mushrooms, tomatoes, avocado, and pesto nestled into an egg white omelet, served with fresh fruit. The 21 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber can help you meet your daily goals while making it easy to stick to the recommended daily sodium limit, as each serving has just 28% of the DV.

First Watch Power Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 500

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 950 mg

Carbs : 63 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 37 g

"The healthiest menu option at First Watch is the Power Wrap," says Lindsay Cohen, RDN, LDN, CDCES. "It has 37 grams of lean protein from the egg whites and turkey, no added sugar, and a decent amount of vegetables with mushrooms and spinach," Cohen says. Plus, it's served with a side of fresh fruit and pico for another boost of fruits and veggies.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina Portobello and Vegetables Fajitas

Nutrition (Per serving, without rice, beans, and condiments) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 17 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 910 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 6 g

"At On The Border, the Portobello and Vegetables Fajitas are an excellent choice for a plant-based meal," says Melissa Altman-Traub MS, RDN, LDN. Adding rice, beans, chips, and salsa will start to rack up the sodium, fat, and calories, so feel free to skip any of those extras depending on your nutrition goals. Mushrooms and avocados are good sources of B vitamins like niacin, riboflavin, and pantothenic acid, which are essential for a healthy metabolism and brain function.

Bonefish Grill House Salad with Wood-Grilled Chicken and Citrus Herb Vinaigrette

Nutrition (Per entree-sized salad) :

Calories : 700

Fat : 47 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 61 g

The entree-sized House Salad with Wood-Grilled Chicken and Citrus Herb Vinaigrette Dressing is an entree salad that's loaded with satisfying flavors and ingredients like grilled chicken, Romaine and mixed greens, hearts of palm, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and pepitas. It provides an impressive 61 grams of protein and only 29% DV of sodium and 30% DV of saturated fat.