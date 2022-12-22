Chips can definitely fit into your eating plan if you are trying to lose weight. "When it comes to weight loss, all foods can fit as long as you remain in a caloric deficit (eating less calories than your body expends in a day)," explains Cristina Flores, RD, LD, registered dietitian with Top Nutrition Coaching, who specializes in weight management, bariatrics, and wellness.

She notes that, of course, it is important to get most of your calories from nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. But it is also important to avoid depriving yourself from foods you love so that your current eating plan can be sustainable long-term.

And the good news is: there are a lot of healthy chips on store shelves to take home and enjoy mid-afternoon or while watching your favorite movie.

"There are a lot of healthier chips on the shelf nowadays, and if you enjoy them in moderation and choose the right one, they can still be included into a healthy diet plan," adds Roxana Ehsani, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN, sports dietitian in Miami, Florida.

When it comes to fitting chips into your weight loss nutrition plan, focusing on portion control can help as well. "Individual size bags are great to keep on hand to help control portions," adds Flores.

Ready to stock your pantry with some healthy chips for weight loss? Here are 15 great choices, according to dietitians.

1 Quest Chips Nacho Cheese





Per Serving : 150 calories, 6 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 330 mg sodium, 5 g carb, (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 18 g protein

Quest Tortilla Style Protein chips have an added bonus: protein. "These chips are packed with protein and low in sugar and carbohydrates. This will keep you fuller longer, which is great for weight loss," says Amber Pankonin, MS, RD, LMNT, CEC, registered dietitian, chef, and owner of the food blog Stirlist.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 Siete Sea Salt Grain Free Tortilla Chips

Per Serving : 130 calories, 7g fat (1 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (3g fiber, 1g sugar), 1g protein

Tortilla chips are the perfect pairing for salsa, and these have a good amount of fiber. "Siete chips contain 3 grams of fiber, which you don't often see in chips," says Ehsani. "I always encourage people to check out the fiber content on snack foods, as the more fiber a product has, the more likely it will fill you up and leave you feeling more satisfied—and the less likely you are to overeat the bag or other foods later on in the day."

3 Lay's Poppables Sea Salt & Vinegar

Per Serving (28 chips) : 140 calories, 8 g fat ( 1g saturated fat), 220 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (< 1 g fiber, < 1 g sugar), 0 g protein

Lay's Poppables Salt and Vinegar chips are packed with flavor. "Compared to regular Lay's Salt and Vinegar chips, you get double the volume per serving, with the same great flavor," says Flores. While it's not ideal that these are low in fiber and protein, they are relatively low in calories and saturated fat compared to many other types of chips on the market.

RELATED: 9 Secrets About Lay's Chips You Never Knew

4 Beanitos with Sea Salt

Per Serving : 130 calories, 7 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 120 mg sodium, 15 g carb, (4 g fiber, 1 g sugar) 5 g protein

These healthy chips are made with beans, which naturally means they contain some fiber.

"These chips not only taste great, but they are high in fiber," says Pankonin. "Fiber is good for a healthy digestive tract, but will also keep you more full throughout the day, making weight loss easier to achieve." Another benefit to these chips is that

5 Brad's Crunchy Kale Original

Per Serving : 70 calories, 5g fat (0g saturated fat), 210mg sodium, 6g carbs (2g fiber, 1g sugar), 3g protein

Kale chips are a great pick for weight loss.

"Don't knock them before you try them," says Ehsani. "These chips contain 130% of your daily value of vitamin K, 30% of your daily value of vitamin C, and 15% of your daily value of vitamin A. Plus, there's a ½ pound of real vegetables in one bag. These are perfect for weight loss, as they are quite low in calories per serving, too, at just 70 calories."

6 Sun Chips Garden Salsa

Per Serving (15 chips) : 140 calories, 6 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 140 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 2 g protein

Sun Chips are super crunchy, and the Garden Salsa version is a favorite for Flores.

"For only 140 calories, these chips are bursting with flavor and contain 2 grams of protein paired with 2 grams of fiber, which may help keep you fuller longer," says Flores.

7 Harvest Snaps

Per Serving : 130 calories, 5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 16 g carb, (4 g fiber, 0 sugar), 5 g protein

Peas also make for delicious chips. "These healthy chips are made from green peas and are low in calories, low sodium, high in fiber, and they also contain 200 milligrams of potassium per serving, which is good for blood pressure," says Pankonin. "Eating foods that are low in salt and high in potassium can also help with fluid retention, making it easier to lose weight."

8 Food Should Taste Good Black Bean

Per Serving : 130 calories, 6 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 80 mg sodium, 16g carbs (4 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 4 g protein

These yummy chips are totally potato-free.

"These chips are made with black beans, corn, flax seed, sesame seeds, and sunflower seeds, which is a nutrient dense list of ingredients!" says Ehsani. "These chips also contain a whopping 4 grams of both fiber and protein. Both of these nutrients are important to always have at meals and at snack time, as both keep you feeling full longer, and can help prevent overeating."

RELATED: 12 Foods Everyone Over 50 Should Eat for Serious Weight Loss

9 PopCorners Sea Salt

Per Serving : 120 calories, 2.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 190 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (< 1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

Baked chips like PopCorners are a good pick if you're trying to lose weight.

"These chips are baked instead of fried and are made from only yellow corn, sunflower oil, and sea salt," says Flores. "For only 120 calories, these chips are crispy, full of flavor, and great on their own or with your favorite dip."

10 From the Ground Up Cauliflower Tortilla Chips

Per Serving : 140 calories, 7 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 135 mg sodium, 19 g carb, (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 1 g protein

Cauliflower is another veggie that can make for some amazingly healthy chips.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"These chips are not only low in calories, but they also contain a blend of other vegetables like carrots and broccoli, in addition to the cauliflower," says Pankonin. "Consuming snacks that are more nutrient-rich like this can help meet vitamin and mineral needs, which is really important while trying to lose weight."

11 HIPPEAS Straight Up Sea Salt

Per Serving : 140 calories, 7 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 170 mg sodium, 16g carbs (3 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 3 g protein

Chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans) pack extra fiber and protein into these chips.

"These chips are made with chickpea flour, which contributes to it having 3 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein," says Ehsani. "Both protein and fiber, especially when combined together, keep you feeling full for longer, which can help with weight loss and is another way to get in a serving of a legume!"

12 Off the Eaten Path Veggie Crisps

Per Serving : 130 calories, 5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 140 mg sodium, 19 g carb, (3 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 3 g protein

Not all veggie chips are good choices, but these ones from Off the Eaten Path are.

"These healthy chips contain 3 grams of fiber and 19 grams of carbohydrate per serving," says Pankonin. "Carbohydrates can help provide the energy needed to fuel workouts and healthy activity throughout the day." These chips are also relatively low in calories and contain 3 grams of protein, which can help you meet your protein goals without breaking your calorie deficit.

RELATED: 7 Chips With the Lowest Quality Ingredients

13 White Cheddar Pirate's Booty

Per Serving : 70 calories, 3 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 95 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 1 g protein

These best part about these yummy rice and corn puffs? They won't turn your fingers bright orange.

"With only 3 grams of fat and 70 calories, these puffs are a great alternative for Cheetos puffs, with around 70% less fat per serving," says Flores.

14 Jacksons Sea Salt Sweet Potato with Avocado Oil

Per Serving : 150 calories, 9 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 1 g protein

Sweet potatoes offer a sweet touch to crunchy chips.

"These chips have only three ingredients: sweet potatoes, avocado oil, and sea salt, and they taste delicious," says Ehsani. "Since they are made from sweet potatoes, they are naturally sweet, contain no added sugar, and can satisfy anyone looking to get a sweet and savory fix. They are made using avocado oil, which is a heart-healthy monounsaturated oil."

15 Food Should Taste Good Multigrain Tortilla Chips

Per Serving (10 Chips) : 140 calories, 7 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (2 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

These tortilla chips go above and beyond traditional corn tortilla chips.

"Food should taste good, and these chips sure do. They are made with a variety of gluten-free grains, great for those who may be avoiding gluten for Celiac disease or other medical reasons,"says Flores. "With 2 grams of fiber and 2 grams of protein, these chips may keep you fuller longer. Dip these in guacamole for even more nutrients."