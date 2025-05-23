6 Subway Sandwiches Dietitians Say Are Actually Healthy

Subway is known for being a healthier fast-food option, with its sub sandwiches, salads, flatbreads, and bowls. However, even though it offers plenty of healthy choices, their menu is still full of unhealthy options too—like their meatball sub, the Boss, or the Big Hot Pastrami Sub. You can avoid these unhealthy choices and find the perfect nutritious Subway order next time you’re at this fast-food chain, as long as you know what to look for.

To help us find the healthiest subway sandwiches, we talked with dietitans Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, also known as The Nutrition Twins, and Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD, to get their picks for sandwiches they would actually order.

6-inch Egg White & Cheese Multi-grain Flatbread

Nutrition (Per 6-inch flatbread) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 870 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 15 g

“The Egg White & Cheese on Multigrain Flatbread is a quick and satisfying breakfast choice that helps to keep you full without blowing the calorie and fat bank,” say Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, also known as The Nutrition Twins. “Subway’s multi-grain bread is made with whole wheat flour, so it contains several grams of fiber to help stabilize your blood sugar.”

6-inch Rotisserie-Style Chicken

Nutrition (Per 6-inch sandwich) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 960 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 26 g

According to Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD, “Subway’s 6-inch Rotisserie-Style Chicken Sandwich is a favorite among dietitians because it delivers a solid nutritional profile centered around lean, tender chicken with minimal processing. With 350 calories and 26 grams of high-quality protein, it’s a satisfying and muscle-supporting option that helps keep you full longer.”

Sabat also adds, “The 10 grams of fat (only 4 grams saturated) is moderate, and there are zero trans fats, which supports heart health. While the sodium is a bit high at 960 milligrams, it’s still within reason for a fast-food sandwich.”

6-inch Oven-Roasted Turkey Sandwich

Nutrition (Per 6-inch sandwich) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 19 g

Both Sabat and The Nutrition Twins agree that the Oven-Roasted Turkey is one of the healthiest options from Subway.

“The 6-inch Oven Roasted Turkey sub at Subway is a solid choice for those looking to keep calories and fat in check while still getting a satisfying, protein-rich meal,” says Sabat. “At just 260 calories, it offers 19 grams of lean protein to support muscle maintenance and satiety. With only 3 grams of total fat and 1 gram of saturated fat, it’s one of the leaner meat options available.”

The Nutrition Twins add that you can “request extra veggies and use mustard instead of mayo to save even more calories, and you can go with an open-face sandwich to slash calories.” They also suggest pairing this sub with a Veggie Delight Salad for extra nutrients and fiber from lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, and onions.”

6-inch Veggie Delite

Nutrition (Per 6-inch sandwich) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 10 g

For those who don’t necessarily need meat on their sub, Sabat recommends the Veggie Delite. “This sandwich is one of the healthiest options on the menu, offering a low-calorie, low-fat meal packed with fresh vegetables. With only 220 calories and just 2.5 grams of total fat (only 0.5 grams saturated), it’s a heart-friendly choice that still satisfies.”

She also notes that “the sodium content is modest at 360 milligrams—much lower than most fast-food sandwiches—making it a good pick for those watching their salt intake, and thanks to 4 grams of fiber and 10 grams of plant-based protein, it offers surprising staying power for a vegetarian option.”

Grilled Chicken on Mini Multi-grain Whole Wheat

Nutrition (Per 6-inch flatbread):

Calories: 350

Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium: 870 mg

Carbs: 44 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein: 15 g

“For sandwich lovers, the Grilled Chicken on Mini Multi-grain Whole Wheat hits the spot,” say The Nutrition Twins. “The mini multi-grain bread option is brilliant for those with diabetes, as it provides the fiber-rich whole grain to help stabilize blood sugar and just 24 grams of carbohydrates, and the grilled chicken provides a nice portion of lower-calorie protein to keep your blood sugar on even keel and it’s fairly low in sodium compared to other protein options.”

The also say to “be sure to load veggies like spinach, sweet peppers, onions, and lettuce on it for extra fiber and nutrients, and add a side salad with red wine vinegar or vinegar and oil to help keep you feeling light and satisfied.”

6-inch Roast Beef

Nutrition (Per 6-inch sandwich) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 990 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 26 g

“The 6-inch Roast Beef at Subway stands out as one of the best sandwich options, especially for those seeking a high-protein, satisfying meal without excessive calories,” says Sabat. “At just 350 calories, it delivers a generous 26 grams of protein, which supports muscle maintenance and satiety—perfect for a post-workout meal or a long-lasting lunch.” She also notes that “despite the higher sodium at 990 milligrams, it’s still a better choice than many other meat-based fast-food options that sometimes exceed 1,200 milligrams.”

Sabat says, “When paired with whole grain bread and plenty of veggies, this sandwich becomes a hearty, balanced meal that aligns with many nutrition goals.”