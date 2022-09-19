When you're trying to lose weight, it's important to not only eat healthily but to make sure you eat! If your weeks are super busy, your mind may not even want to think about making dinner for yourself at night. Instead, you may resort to quick takeout, which doesn't always lead to the healthiest options. Or, you may try to skip dinner altogether, which is something you shouldn't be doing while trying to lose weight. And although these may seem like the two "easier" options for weight loss with your crazy schedule, they're certainly not the best. Well, what if we told you it's possible to cook healthy dinner ideas for weight loss that will match your hectic schedule and keep you on track for your weight loss?

How to make weight loss dinners

According to Dr. Lisa R. Young, Ph.D., RDN, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and The Portion Teller Plan, there are several guidelines you should follow to keep your weight loss goals on track with these healthy dinner recipes to lose weight:

Use lots of colorful veggies that should make up half your plate . Include your favorite non-starchy vegetables like broccoli, spinach, cauliflower, red pepper, and/or Bok choy

. Include your favorite non-starchy vegetables like broccoli, spinach, cauliflower, red pepper, and/or Bok choy Include healthy proteins such as fish, chicken, beans, tofu, tempeh, and eggs. This should be 1/4 of the plate.

such as fish, chicken, beans, tofu, tempeh, and eggs. This should be 1/4 of the plate. Grill or bake your fish or chicken instead of frying it.

your fish or chicken instead of frying it. Include a healthy starch for 1/4 of your plates such as sweet potato, brown rice, quinoa, kasha, farro, and baked potato. Limit white flour and practice portion control, because you can include some starch and lose weight, but just don't eat too much of it.

Healthy dinner ideas for weight loss

With that being said, here is a list of healthy dinners for weight loss for your super busy weeknights. To truly make them easy weight loss meals, they're split up into the following categories, all of which include recipes that take under an hour to prepare:

Rotisserie chicken

Oven-baked

Stir-fries

Soups

One pot and one pan

Salads and bowls

Air-fryer

Instant Pot

Mexican

Semi-homemade

Pasta

No-cook

Next, be sure to check out 50 Healthy Dinner Recipes That Take 30 Minutes (or Less!).

Rotisserie chicken recipes

1 Greek Salad with Chicken

Total Time: ~30 minutes (if you want the salad chilled).

This salad has everything you could want in a weight loss meal. It's got loads of vegetables, healthy fats, and lean protein all without adding high-calorie ingredients…the perfect combination! Plus, you can mix it up within minutes. If you don't feel like waiting for the salad to chill, you can go ahead and dive right in. It'll taste just as good!

Get our recipe for Greek Salad With Chicken.



Sign up for our newsletter!



2 Chicken Fajita Burritos

Total Time: ~10-15 minutes

This protein-packed burrito comes with loaded chicken and beans with cheese on a whole-wheat tortilla. Plus, buying an already-cooked rotisserie chicken saves you a bunch of time. They're super easy to make, so why not have them at home instead of a super thick and calorie-loaded takeout one?

Get our recipe for Chicken Fajita Burritos.

3 Rotisserie Chicken Parm Casserole

Total Time: 30 minutes

At first glance, this meal may seem heavy with a lot of cook time. However, thanks to the simplicity of store-bought rotisserie chicken, you can get this meal cooked in no time! You can also use whole wheat pasta as well as part-skim mozzarella cheese to bring out the healthier side of the dish.

Get Toby Amidor's recipe for Rotisserie Chicken Parmigiana Casserole from The Best Rotisserie Chicken Cookbook.

4 Rotisserie Chicken Tacos With Salsa Verde

Total Time: ~10-15 minutes

This quick and easy weight loss dinner just requires store-bought everything, so little to no prep is necessary (only if you're heating the tortillas). A recipe so easy, and you'll end up having rotisserie chicken leftovers for days!

Get our recipe for Rotisserie Chicken Tacos with Verde Salsa.

Oven-baked recipes

5 Butter-Baked Salmon and Asparagus

Total Time: 20 minutes

One of the easiest weeknight meals you can have thanks to the minimal preparation you have to do. If you like a simple salmon, this will do the trick.

Get our recipe for Butter-Baked Salmon and Asparagus.

6 Salsa Chicken

Total Time: 20 minutes

Such an easy protein-packed meal. All you have to do is pick your favorite salsa to smother the chicken in, and top with cheese (The freshly grated stuff is always better than the packaged, so if you have the time to shred, then go for it).

Get our recipe for Salsa Chicken.

7 Keto Cheeseburger Casserole

Total Time: ~20 minutes

This healthier version of Hamburger Helper is going to become a comfort food dinner staple. This fresh version includes a hearty helping of beef as your protein and no-sugar-added sauce, so you know you're getting a good quality dinner. Plus, this is keto-friendly, making it a great addition to your diet.

Get our recipe for Keto Cheeseburger Casserole.

8 Pesto Chicken

Total Time: 30 minutes

Chicken is super versatile, especially when figuring out different weight-loss meals. Adding pesto will be the perfect topping as it provides tons of flavor. Fill the other side of your plate with some leafy greens to make a salad, and you've got yourself a filling dish.

Get our recipe for Pesto Chicken.

9 Lemon Chicken

Total Time: 20 minutes

Aside from its simple yet delicious taste, adding lemon juice to your chicken is a super healthy dinner idea for weight loss. If you feel like adding something else to the dinner table, try adding in a veggie like broccoli. The floret of the broccoli will soak up lemon juice nicely.

Get our recipe for Lemon Chicken.

10 Oven-Baked Chicken Fingers With Chipotle Honey Mustard

Total Time: ~30 minutes

These chicken fingers are so good, that you'll forget about your old fast-food favorites. While this recipe is calling to make your chicken fingers from scratch, you can cut the time down even more by purchasing frozen tenders at the store. You can use this recipe as inspiration and still make the delicious chipotle honey mustard sauce for dipping.

Get our recipe for Oven-Baked Chicken Fingers With Chipotle Honey Mustard.

11 Barbecue Chicken

Total Time: 20 minutes

Another easy way to coat your protein is by slathering some of your favorite barbecue sauce all over your chicken breast. Top with cheese and some red onions (a bonus veggie!) to create a filling meal without the extra calories.

Get our recipe for Barbecue Chicken.

12 Bruschetta Chicken

Total Time: 20 minutes

When you think of bruschetta, you probably think of tomatoes on bread. For this chicken recipe, you're getting the flavors of this Italian topping with the bonus of protein from the chicken. It eliminates those unwanted carbs from the bread and will keep you full and satisfied.

Get our recipe for Bruschetta Chicken.

13 Pesto Chicken

Total Time: 20 minutes

Whether you make your pesto from scratch or buy it in a jar, this delicious chicken dinner recipe brings out a bunch of flavors. The fresh slices of mozzarella add a nice finishing touch, especially when you cut into it and see that stunning cheese pull.

Get our recipe for Pesto Chicken.

Stir-fry recipes

14 Paleo Thai Beef Stir-Fry

Total Time: 35 minutes

There's so much to love about stir-frys. They don't take any special skills or crazy ingredients and they're really quick to throw together. This paleo version packs protein, veggies, and delicious flavor that will make you feel as if you're eating at a restaurant with better benefits.

Get our recipe for Pale0 Thai Beef Stir-Fry.

15 Juicy Asian Chicken and Saucy Slaw

Total Time: 25 minutes

A grill pan provides you with the best Asian takeout in the comfort of your own home. With the addition of fresh ingredients and a hearty amount of veggies, you'll be cutting down a lot of the sodium. Too much sodium may lead to retaining water, and that bloating won't sit well when you're trying to lose weight. That's why we love this easy, at-home version!

Get our recipe for Juicy Asian Chicken and Saucy Slaw.

16 Chicken Fried Rice

Total Time: 15-20 minutes

Another easy weight loss meal that tastes just like takeout, you'll want to swap to this version whenever you're craving fried rice. A mixture of delicious chicken with crunchy veggies and a bit of rice coated in low-sodium, soy sauce makes this a dieter's delight.

Get our recipe for Chicken Fried Rice.

17 Beef With Broccoli

Total Time: ~45 minutes

This popular Chinese food staple just got a bit healthier. The tender beef mixed with fresh broccoli is mixed with a flavorful sauce made out of wine and beef stock. If you want to add a healthy starch, opt for serving it over steamed brown rice. Once everything is prepped, this dish is cooked in one pan, making it super easy to clean up.

Get our recipe for Beef With Broccoli.

Soup recipes

18 Turkey and Two-Bean Chili

Total Prep Time: 20 minutes

The reason why this turkey chili makes our list is that although it may take hours to cook it's so easy to prep, and you don't need to be home to let it cook. This hearty lean chili can sit in the crockpot simmering all day long while you're out of the house. Then, by the time you're home for dinner, the chili will be ready to devour. You may even have leftovers to eat on another night.

Get our recipe for Turkey and Two-Bean Chili.

19 Whole30 Chicken Zoodle Soup

Total Prep Time: 25 minutes

Who's going to miss the pasta when you can get the same consistency through a vegetable? Zucchini makes for a great alternative to starchy pasta, hence the name "zucchini noodles" (zoodles). It's comforting, filling, and flavorful, and you're getting protein and vegetables in one serving. What more can you ask for?

Get our recipe for Whole30 Chicken Zoodle Soup.

20 Chicken Tortilla Soup

Total Prep Time: ~25 minutes

You would most likely find tortilla soup at any Mexican restaurant, and this at-home version can rival what you would get elsewhere. You've got chunks of pulled chicken mixed into tomato broth and topped with some avocado, tortilla strips, and even a bit of hot sauce to amp up the flavor. Your taste buds will be bouncing off the walls from the fiesta in your mouth.

Get our recipe for Chicken Tortilla Soup.

21 Low-Calorie Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Total Prep Time: ~15-20 minutes

This DIY soup may be your new favorite, even better than Au Bon Pain's or Panera's, and you get to have it in the comfort of your own home. Yes, you still get all the perks of a cheesy soup, but the broccoli shines, giving you the low-calorie soup and providing you with those fulfilling nutrients. And the secret ingredient? Beer! You just can't go wrong with this diet dinner idea.

Get our recipe for Low-Calorie Broccoli Cheddar Soup.

22 Italian Meatball Soup

Total Time: ~20 minutes

Soup is such a comforting food. It's even better when the soup is packed with meat and vegetables to make you feel full and also go light on the calories. Buy a bag of store-bought meatballs to help this soup come together in minutes.

Get our recipe for Italian Meatball Soup.

23 5-Ingredient Easy White Chicken Chili

Total Time: 15 minutes

A chili recipe that comes together in just 15 minutes sounds too good to be true, but it's not! Pre-cooked chicken helps to cut the cooking time. Plus, swapping out the sour cream and tortilla chips with avocado and fresh cilantro helps cut calorie and fat counts.

Get the recipe from Gimme Some Oven.

24 5-Ingredient Chili

Total Time: 50 minutes

It's super hard to find a chili that can be cooked in under an hour, but we found one! Not only is this chili delicious and super filling, but it's also one of the easiest weight loss dinner recipes to make thanks to its short ingredient list. Along with the beans to speed up your metabolism, sprinkle on some extra chili powder. The spice gets its heat from a compound called capsaicin, one of nature's most potent fat burners.

Get the recipe from Gimme Some Oven.

25 Chickpea Quinoa Soup

Total Prep Time: 40 minutes

Meat-lovers and vegetarians alike will fall for this loaded soup packed with 8 grams of protein, great for fat burning. The addition of both chickpeas and quinoa makes this a very nourishing and satisfying comfort soup that you'll be wanting to make all year long.

Get our recipe for Chickpea Quinoa Soup.

One-pot & one-pan recipes

26 Sheet-Pan Italian Pork Chops

Total Time: 40 minutes

These pork chops are loaded with protein. Plus, they're ready to bake in no time and take little to no prep. Cooking the pork chops and vegetables all on one sheet is easy to cook and easy to clean up.

Get our recipe for Sheet-Pan Italian Pork Chops.

27 One Pot Lemon Herb Chicken and Rice

Total Time: 30 minutes

The fewer ingredients and dishes used, the better! This recipe involves just seven ingredients and one large skillet. You can even swap the white rice for brown rice if you prefer.

Get the recipe for One Pot Lemon Herb Chicken and Rice from Le Creme de la Crumb.

28 Gnocchi Skillet with Chicken Sausage and Tomatoes

Total Time: 10-15 minutes

A sausage dish with under three grams of fat!? Woohoo! Pair it with a simple side salad for a veggie-packed meal even your kids will want to eat.

Get the recipe from The Kitchn.

29 Creamy Chicken Quinoa Broccoli Casserole

Total Time: 45 min6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This cheesy, bacon-topped dish proves you don't need to give up comfort food to lose weight. By using quinoa instead of traditional white rice, you'll get a hearty addition of fiber. And, thanks to the addition of broccoli, this dish provides a fair amount of vitamin C– a nutrient that counteracts cortisol, a stress hormone that promotes belly fat.

Get the recipe from Pinch of Yum.

30 Mexican Tortilla Casserole

Total Time: 30 minutes

Make dinner a fiesta with this recipe that relies on canned beans and a combination of frozen and no-chop veggies– ingredients that keep prep time to a quick 10-minutes. And after 20-minutes in the oven, this fiber and protein-rich one-dish are ready to fill your stomach.

Get the recipe from Savory Simple.

31 Sweet and Spicy Glazed Salmon with Roasted Veggies

Total Time: 40 minutes

The perfect combination of spicy and sweet that will make your taste buds dance. Enjoy this easy-to-make tasty protein accompanied by crispy baked vegetables

Get our recipe for Sweet and Spicy Glazed Salmon with Roasted Veggies.

32 One Pot Lemon Orzo Shrimp

Total Time: 40 minutes

This hearty dish has all the makings of a solid, flavor-packed meal. You've got carbs, veggies, shrimp, and a plethora of spices for extra taste. Best of all, it's completely customizable. Not a fan of tomatoes or peas? Add in some of your favorite veggies instead.

Get the recipe from Damn Delicious.

33 Skillet Chipotle Chicken Enchilada Bake

Total Time: 30-50 minutes

This cheesy, eight-ingredient enchilada dish comes together with the help of just two pieces of cookware. The addition of fiber-filled black beans means this meal will keep your belly full and your brain sharp.

Get the recipe from What's Gaby Cooking.

34 Turkey Sloppy Joe

Total Time: ~15 minutes

Sloppy Joes are a fun way to have dinner. They're easy to cook and a little bit of a mess, but that's why they have the word "sloppy" in their name! The use of turkey makes for a lean version, and all the ingredients are cooked in one pan, making it easy to make and assemble.

Get our recipe for Turkey Sloppy Joe.

Salad and bowl recipes

35 Chicken Thigh Tzatziki Bowl

Total Time: 25-30 minutes

Go Greek with this deliciously light and filling bowl. The tzatziki is refreshing and not dense, but still adds the perfect amount of cooling flavor to the warm quinoa and chicken. The other fixings are perfect toppings to make this a perfectly healthy dish.

Get our recipe for Chicken Thigh Tzatziki Bowl.

36 Whole30 Beef Burrito Bowls

Total Time: 25-30 minutes

Move over, Chipotle, these make-your-own bowls are heading into homes everywhere. It's all the good of a burrito with none of the extra starch. Instead, you get cauliflower rice incorporated into a hearty bowl of beef, fresh guac, and a bunch of other wholesome ingredients.

Get our recipe for Whole30 Beef Burrito Bowls.

37 Warm Kale-Quinoa Salad

Total Time: 30 minutes

Protein from the nuts and chicken, the quinoa as a healthy starch, and an array of greens and fruits…this is the perfect power salad that's easy to make and sweeter to eat.

Get our recipe for Warm Kale Quinoa Salad.

Air fryer recipes

38 Air Fryer Chipotle Chickpea Tacos

Total Time: 10 minutes

Chickpeas are full of nutrients as well as a good source of both fiber and protein, making them a good alternative for meat as well as great food for weight loss. Air frying these chickpeas will bring a nice crunch to the taco and the fresh ingredients to top off make for a feel-good dinner.

Get our recipe for Air Fryer Chipotle Chickpea Tacos.

39 Air Fryer Meatballs

Total Time: ~15-20 minutes

Thanks to the air fryer, these meatballs come out to be tender on the inside while lightly crispy on the outside, perfect to eat alone or with your favorite sauce. The secret? Mushrooms. These fungi help pack the meatball together while also making them less fat and fewer calories.

Get our recipe for Air Fryer Meatballs.

Instant pot recipes

40 Instant Pot Tofu Tikka Masala

Total Time: ~25-30 minutes

This vegetarian version of tikka masala brings all the flavor of the traditional Indian dish, and you can do it all in an instant! Tofu is a wonderful source of protein, great for fat burning on your weight loss journey. Mix that with the classic spices and other traditional Indian cuisine ingredients and you've got a perfect masala dinner.

Get our recipe for Instant Pot Tofu Tikka Masala.

41 Instant Pot Chili

Total Time: ~40 minutes

Not only can you make this in an instant pot for easy cooking, but it's also ket0-friendly, great for those following the keto diet. This low-carb chili keeps the beans out, and your tastebuds are instead greeted with more meat and spices.

Get our recipe for Instant Pot Chili.

42 Instant Pot Lemon Chicken

Total Time: 30 minutes

Chicken is so versatile, and if cooked properly, can do a lot of wonders to your dinner recipes. Cooking chicken in an Instant Pot will soak up all the delicious flavors of the surrounding chicken broth and lemon juice while making sure this protein is cooked in full.

Get our recipe for Instant Pot Lemon Chicken.

43 Instant Pot Steak Fajitas

Total Time: 30 minutes

Say goodbye to throwing your peppers, onions, and meat onto a burning and sizzling skillet. This no-mess steak fajita recipe is easy to prep and easy to cook without any hassle. Enjoy it over a bed of lettuce or with a whole wheat tortilla and enjoy!

Get our recipe for Instant Pot Steak Fajitas.

Mexican recipes

44 Chipotle Shrimp Quesadilla

Total Time: ~35 minutes

Ordering a quesadilla at a restaurant may come with a bunch of greases and extra fat and calories. This at-home recipe cuts all of that out of the equation. You still get the gooey cheese, spicy shrimp, and caramelized veggies, just without the heaviness.

Get our recipe for Chipotle Shrimp Quesadillas.

45 Crispy Quesadillas with Guacamole

Total Time: ~20 minutes

This is a loaded quesadilla guaranteed to fill you up (and with all good ingredients, too!). Enjoy a tortilla stuffed with chorizo, cheese, and veggies, all with the satisfaction of knowing it's a low-calorie dish that cuts out the grease.

Get our recipe for Crispy Quesadilla with Guacamole.

46 Lower-Calorie Steak Nachos

Total Time: ~30 minutes

Who says you can't turn nachos into dinner? Although normally an app to share, these nachos are loaded with heart ingredients, including protein-packed steak, reduced-fat cheese, and fiber-filled beans.

Get our recipe for Lower-Calorie Steak Nachos.

47 Chicken Mole Enchiladas

Total Time: ~20-25 minutes

This authentic recipe is very healthy, just like how they make it in Mexican cities. This particular recipe is about 30% fewer calories than those you'd find in American-Mexican restaurants, so you can feel better about eating this dish for weight loss.

Get our recipe for Chicken Mole Enchiladas.

Semi-homemade recipes

48 Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad

Total Time: ~15 minutes

When talking about all the healthy weight loss meals, salads are always a good option for their bed of greens and mixed vegetables and fruits. Well, this one brings all of that with a touch of Asian zing. The mandarin oranges will be sure to bring some extra brightness.

Get our recipe for Orange Chicken Salad.

49 Pesto Chicken Cauliflower Gnocchi

Total Time: ~15 minutes

The use of Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi is great because it cuts out the starch from a typical potato gnocchi dish. For this particular pasta, adding cherry tomatoes with a touch of pesto gives you a simple yet delicious taste that won't go crazy on calories.

Get our recipe for Pesto Chicken Cauliflower Gnocchi.

50 Chicken Alfredo Gnocchi

Total Time: ~20 minutes

We know what you're thinking- Alfredo sauce for weight loss? It may seem good to be true, but thanks to the cauliflower gnocchi and the addition of fiber-filled veggies, you will be getting a satisfying meal without having to worry about over-eating for extra calories.

Get our recipe for Chicken Alfredo Gnocchi.

51 Sheet-Pan Gnocchi With Chicken Sausage

Total Time: 30 minutes

This bright and colorful meal can all be made on a sheet pan, which is so easy for those who need a last-minute meal. There's hardly any extra sauce or seasoning to it, making it light on calories. Plus the green beans and tomatoes give you extra nutrients while the sausage gives you protein.

Get our recipe for Sheet-Pan Gnocchi With Chicken Sausage.

52 Arugula and Prosciutto Pizza

Total Time: ~15-20 minutes

Grab some pre-made pizza dough at your local pizza place or grocery store for the veggie-loaded pie. This Italian-inspired dish is perfect for pizza night, whether it's for just you or the family. The baked cherry tomatoes mix with the slight bitterness of the arugula and combine perfectly with the saltiness of the prosciutto. This dish will make you feel like you're sitting in Italy.

Get our recipe for Arugula and Prosciutto Pizza.

Pasta recipes

53 Turkey Bolognese with Garlic Spaghetti Squash

Total Time: ~45 minutes

Italian dish meets paleo, which is perfect for a diet-based dinner. The lean turkey meat creates a heart bolognese sauce that mixes nicely with a garlic spaghetti squash, a great alternative to your typical pasta! This cuts carbs while still giving you filling protein and fiber.

Get our recipe for Turkey Bolognese With Spaghetti Squash.

54 Loaded Alfredo Pasta With Chicken and Veggies

Total Time: ~30 minutes

This Alfredo dish isn't your classic heavy cream and high-fat sauce. Instead, you substitute it for a basic béchamel sauce with flour, milk, butter, and Parmesan. Then, instead of tons of pasta, you add in a lot of other healthier ingredients like chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, and sun-dried tomatoes.

Get our recipe for Loaded Alfredo Pasta With Chicken and Veggies.

55 Homestyle Healthier Baked Ziti

Total Time: ~40 minutes

This is such a classic comfort food that it seems so hard to tie it together with a weight loss meal. However, while you do get the pasta, you also get the addition of sausage, which adds protein. This makes for a very filling dish where you won't feel as if you have to eat too much pasta to satisfy you. You can also opt-in for whole wheat or protein pasta.

Get our recipe for Homestyle Healthier Baked Ziti.

56 Taco Pasta

Total Time: ~25 minutes

A delicious blend of Mexican seasonings mixed into pasta, this delicious dish packs 19 grams of protein in under 400 calories per serving. You'll be able to enjoy this fat-burning dinner quickly and efficiently, as all you need is one pot to cook all your ingredients and let those flavors just melt into one another.

Get our recipe for Taco Pasta.

No cook recipes

57 Keto Charcuterie Platter

Total Time: ~5-10 minutes

Those on the keto diet (and those who aren't) will love the idea of this Keto Charcuterie Platter because it's a dinner where you don't need to cook. This weeknight-friendly option provides meats, cheeses, nuts, seeds, and more for a low-carb meal. Plus, it's a pretty aesthetically-pleasing dish!