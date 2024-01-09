7 Healthiest Veggie Burgers—and 5 To Avoid, According to Dietitians

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The plant-based food scene is hot and veggie burgers are one of the staples of most vegetarians' and flexitarians' diets. Most veggie burgers are found in the refrigerator and freezer sections of supermarkets, and they run the gamut from those made primarily from a blend of veggies to options that contain beans, soy, and other plant-based protein.

There are so many options to choose from, it's not always easy to know which ones are best for your health. All brands of veggie burgers tend to tout their health and nutritional propositions, but many don't deliver on those claims. To save you the trouble of trying to determine the best bets for your health, we worked with registered dietitians to come up with seven healthiest veggie burgers and five to avoid.

Here are some tips for how to find the healthiest veggie burger:

Look for veggies in the ingredient list: A veggie burger should provide more than a nod to veggies. Choose burgers that have veggies listed high in the ingredient list, as ingredients are listed in order of predominance in the burger. The more veggies in your burger will keep calories, saturated fat, and sodium low while boosting beneficial fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Look for high fiber counts: Look for veggie burgers that provide at least 4 grams of fiber, notes Colette Micko, MS, RDN, CDES, a San Francisco Bay Area-based dietitian with Top Nutrition Coaching.

Check the saturated fat content: A cue that your burger is made from the healthiest ingredients like veggies, beans, legumes, and whole grains is if it has low saturated fat counts. Ideally, choose burgers with less than 3 grams of saturated fat.

Watch out for sky-high sodium counts: One of the downsides of any processed frozen food is sodium. The best veggie burgers should provide no more than 350 milligrams of sodium.

The 7 Healthiest Veggie Burgers

Best: Actual Veggies The Actual Black Burger

Nutrition : 190 calories, 1.5 g fat (0 g sat fat), 320 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (10 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 8 g protein

"This is a great option because it's made of only simple ingredients like black beans and veggies," says Rhyan Geiger, RDN, owner of Phoenix Vegan Dietitian, "It's free of saturated fat, packs in 8 grams protein and a whopping 10 grams fiber per burger. This combo of fiber and protein will keep you satisfied for longer. As a bonus, the burgers' hues come from the veggie ingredients, rather than any dyes or other coloring agents.

Best: Dr. Praeger's Sensible Foods Black Bean Quinoa and Veggie Burger

Nutrition : 150 calories, 7 g fat (.5 g sat fat), 290 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (7 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 5 g protein

This is another favorite of Geiger. The first ingredients of this burger include black beans and quinoa. It provides 7 grams of fiber per burger. The sodium is low for a frozen veggies burger and if you are a fan of southwestern flavors, this burger has a smoky chipotle kick for added flavor, adds Geiger.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Best: Hilary's GrainFree Super Cauliflower Veggie Burger

Nutrition : 180 calories, 7 g fat (.5 g sat fat), 270 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (5 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 8 g protein

With eight varieties of delicious veggie burger options, Hilary's is a fan favorite. "I love these veggie burgers because they are made with minimally processed plants and they include herbs, spices, grains, veggies, and beans," explains plant-based dietitian, Sharon Palmer, RD. The main ingredients in this variety include protein-rich lentils and garbanzo beans.

Best: Hilary's Fiesta Black Bean Veggie Burgers

Nutrition : 190 calories, 7 g fat (1 g sat fat), 280 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (7 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 8 g protein

Another higher protein choice from Hilary's that Palmer recommends is this Fiesta Black Bean variety. The main ingredients are black beans and whole-grain millet, but this burger also has sweet potatoes, red pepper, kale, and other nutritious ingredients. The combo of high fiber and protein is sure to make this a satisfying option for a plant-forward meal.

Best: Morningstar Farms Tomato & Basil Pizza Burgers

Nutrition : 130 calories, 7 g fat (1.5 g sat fat), 340 mg sodium, 10 g carbs (4 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 10 g protein

Morningstar Farms is an OG veggie burger that doesn't pretend to be beef. The protein counts are high in this burger, due to the first ingredient, soy protein concentrate. It also contains several other nutritious ingredients like lycopene-rich tomato paste, mushrooms, and red bell peppers.

Best: Amy's Organic Black Bean Veggie Burger

Nutrition : 130 calories, 7 g fat (1.5 g sat fat), 340 mg sodium, 10 g carbs (4 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 10 g protein

Amy's Organic choices are usually among registered dietitians' most recommended choices. This burger from Amy's is a best bet thanks to the main ingredients which include organic bulgur, black beans, and a variety of veggies.

Best: Engine 2 Poblano Black Bean Burger

Nutrition : 140 calories, 2 g fat (0 g sat fat), 130 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (8 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 6 g protein

Black beans, whole grain brown rice, and roasted tomatoes are the first three ingredients in this burger, making it a best bet. Engine 2 is a Whole Foods store brand that is designed to adhere to the principles of the Engine 2 diet, which focuses on no animal products, no added oils, minimal added sugar, and lower sodium counts.

Worst Veggie Burger to Avoid

Worst: Beyond Burger Plant-Based Patties

Nutrition : 230 calories, 14 g fat (5 g sat fat), 390 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (2 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 20 g protein

These burgers are known to be the most meat-like but for a veggie burger, they are rich in unhealthy saturated fat and have more sodium than most of its competitors. The saturated fat is high due to the coconut oil and cocoa butter used in the burgers.

Worst: Everything Legendary Plant Based Burger

Nutrition : 200 calories, 9 g fat (4 g sat fat), 470 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 21 g protein

This choice is also high in saturated fat and exceeds the recommended sodium limit for a burger. It's made from pea protein and saturated fat is high due to the coconut oil in the burgers.

Worst: Beyond Burger Cookout Classic

Nutrition : 290 calories, 22 g fat (7 g sat fat), 340 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 18 g protein

Another variety of Beyond Burger failed to meet our recommended criteria due to its high fat and saturated fat content. The protein in this burger comes primarily from pea protein.

Worst: Amy's Organic California Veggie Burger

Nutrition : 150 calories, 5 g fat (0.5 g sat fat), 550 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (4 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 6 g protein

I am always a fan of Amy's organic offerings, but this burger misses the mark due to its high sodium content. It is made with wholesome ingredients including mushrooms, bulgur, walnuts, and several other natural ingredients.

Worst: Impossible Indulgent Burger Patties

Nutrition : 380 calories, 27 g fat (17 g sat fat), 420 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (7 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 22 g protein

This burger is slightly oversized which contributes to its higher calorie, fat, and saturated fat counts. The problem is that the burger provides nearly as much saturated fat as you need in a day. The sodium also exceeds a healthy amount for a single menu item.