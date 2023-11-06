Heinz Reveals New Pickle-Flavored Ketchup Coming in 2024

Ketchup and pickles have long been beloved additions to classic American comfort foods like hot dogs and burgers. Now, Heinz is bringing the two popular toppings together in a fun mashup condiment: the Pickle Ketchup.

According to Heinz, the new ketchup will still taste very much like the iconic Heinz ketchup you're used to, but with the addition of a bit more tang that's typical for pickles. Heinz shared that it created this product, which will hit stores nationwide in early 2024, to satisfy fans' "hunger for unique, elevated, and nuanced flavor experiences."

RELATED: DiGiorno's Wild New Thanksgiving Pizza Is a Hodgepodge of All Your Favorite Holiday Foods

It's no secret that pickles have been gaining popularity in recent years, with retailers rolling out various pickle-flavored products, such as potato chips, mustard, seasoning blends, and even canned cocktails. Heinz highlighted this "obsession with pickles," citing a Dataessential report that noted that 73% of Americans reported they "enjoy the taste of pickles."

"Increased desire for tasty, yet unexpected condiments has served as our innovation north star for the last several years," Katie Peterson, director of Heinz innovation at The Kraft Heinz Company, said in a press release. "The current pickle craze in America mirrors the irrational love Heinz fans have for the brand, so it only made sense for our newest ketchup to blend these two beloved tastes together."

Heinz's Pickle Ketchup is currently available at select retailers in the United Kingdom and will launch in other markets later this year and early next.

RELATED: Costco Just Brought Back the Fall Dessert Everyone's Been Waiting For

Pickles have had a major presence under the Heinz brand, which used to have a tiny gherkin in its logo before the brand removed it in 2009. Heinz has been selling pickles for more than 150 years, with the company's founder, Henry J. Heinz, nicknamed "Pickle King," because he owned the largest pickle company in the U.S. in the early 1900s.

Pickle-flavored ketchup isn't the only mashup condiment Heinz has introduced this fall. The brand recently released 100 bottles of limited-edition "Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch" sauce. The product was inspired by a viral photo of Taylor Swift supporting tight end Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game, where she was spotted with a plate of chicken tenders. The post's caption noted that along with ketchup, the other dip on the plate was "seemingly ranch."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Other innovations Heinz has premiered this year include three different spicy ketchups, limited-edition "Sauce Drops," and Heinz Remix—a customizable digital sauce dispenser.