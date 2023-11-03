Costco Just Brought Back the Fall Dessert Everyone's Been Waiting For

Although plenty of holiday items have already started to pop up in retailers across the country, fall isn't over just yet. And Costco is still celebrating the coziest season of the year by bringing back a super popular fall dessert that fans have been waiting for: Pumpkin Cheesecake.

That's right! A Costco shopper spotted the festive treat back in stock at their local Costco in Southern California this week and shared the news with fellow shoppers on Reddit.

RELATED: 10 Affordable Costco Bakery Items That Taste Expensive

"It's back!! Pumpkin cheesecake!" the shopper captioned a photo of the cheesecake in their shopping cart.

The dessert features a pumpkin cheesecake base with a graham cracker crust and a creamy topping. It's also one of the more sizable desserts that you can score at Costco. One cheesecake usually weighs in at a whopping five pounds and can technically provide 16 servings.

While some of Costco's bakery items are available year round, like the Chocolate Chunk Cookies and the Pumpkin Cheesecake is part of Costco's rotating lineup of seasonal desserts. It typically reappears during fall each year, usually during early November, but only stays around for a limited time. Other beloved seasonal bakery items at Costco include the Peppermint Bark typically offered around the winter holidays and the savory Ham and Cheese Pastries that typically pop up in January.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In those limited periods when the Pumpkin Cheesecake is available for purchase, the dessert never fails to garner rave reviews from fans.

"These are incredible. I could eat the whole thing," one fan commented on a Reddit post about the cheesecake last year.

RELATED: We Tried 11 Costco Bakery Desserts & One Blew Us Away

Another devoted fan even pleaded on Reddit last year for Costco bakery workers to drop the Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe so they could finally enjoy it year round.

"It's so delicious I swear I could eat it all year," the shopper wrote.

While the Pumpkin Cheesecake has been spotted back in stock in southern California, some seasonal bakery items tend to arrive at certain warehouses earlier than others. Members hoping to grab a Pumpkin Cheesecake during their next Costco run should first check directly with their local warehouse to confirm whether it's in stock yet.

Shoppers can also keep an eye out for other seasonal Costco bakery items that have already returned this season, like the beloved Pumpkin Pie and Pumpkin Streusel Muffins.