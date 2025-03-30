7 Hidden Costco Desserts That Are 'Worth the Hunt,' Shoppers Say

Do you have a sweet tooth? Costco has got you covered. The warehouse is famous for its extensive selection of desserts, ranging from cult favorite bakery items to gourmet chocolate and freezer item finds. Whether you are trying to eat healthy or want to indulge, there are some hidden finds at the store you don't want to miss. Here are 7 hidden Costco desserts that are worth the hunt, according to shoppers.

La Vie Gourmand Portuguese Custard Tarts

La Vie Gourmand Portuguese Custard Tarts (Pastel De Nata) with 18 tarts "lives up to the hype," according to a Redditor. "After countless posts raving about the Portuguese Custard Tarts, I just had to pick up a box and check them out. Holy cow, you weren't kidding. Those things are divine. The pastry shell is so crispy and flaky and the custard is sweet and silky. Maybe one of the best frozen desserts I've ever tried," they wrote. "Sprinkle cinnamon on top of them (like they do in Portugal), total game changer!!!" another adds.

Tuxedo Cake

The Tuxedo Cake at Costco is not to be missed, according to many shoppers. "Pick up some Kirkland vanilla ice cream with it. The tuxedo cake is fantastic. In fact when I get one, I usually put it in the freezer so it's extra firm," one person writes. "Chocolate lovers, meet your new obsession! Costco's Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake is rich, creamy, and absolutely irresistible," writes Costco Wonders.

Seasonal Cheesecake

Costco cheesecake is always a crowd-pleaser – but seasonal flavors are the cat's meow, according to shoppers. "Can never go wrong with the cheesecake at parties or dinners," writes one Redditor. In the fall, shoppers love the pumpkin flavor. "Almost 5 lb (4lb 14oz) Pumpkin Cheesecake at @costco Perfect dessert to bring to a party! The cheesecake is so smooth and velvety. I love it," writes CostcoGuide. "Have been waiting a year for this to come back! The flavor is so good! It is worth more than $19.99. That's a great deal for the quality and the amount you get!" commented one.

Sugar Cookies with Sprinkles

Currently, Costco shoppers are obsessed with the new sugar cookies with sprinkles, retailing for $9.99 for 24. One maintains that they are "pretty fire," they said on Reddit. "Very buttery texture and not overly sweet. I think these are the same recipe as the heart sprinkles cookies they had around Valentine's Day," they added. "They're very soft LOL, like a bit crumbly but in a buttery soft way," someone added in the comment section.

Almond Danishes

Almond danishes might seem like a breakfast food, but fans maintain they are dessert worthy. "I can't buy them anymore or I'll eat all of them," writes a shopper. "I pick those up every time I go to Costco and then set them down again because I know myself," another adds.

Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars

If you are trying to eat healthy and amp up your protein intake but still enjoy a sweet treat, stock up on Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars. Yasso Cookies n' Cream Greek Yogurt Bars are a fraction of the price compared to Whole Foods or Target, and each bar is just 90 calories with five grams of protein.

Dubai Chocolates

Dubai Chocolates have been stirring buzz for weeks. "They are creamy, crunchy, pistachio chocolates that taste SO good," Costco Buys wrote in a recent post about the box of 41 that retails for $17.99. "The Dubai chocolates are amazing," agrees another shopper. "These sold out in less than a week across Michigan Costcos," one Redditor revealed.