7 Hidden Costco Gems That Are 'Worth the Hunt,' Shoppers Say

Costco changes its inventory depending on region, so what's available at one store might not necessarily be available at another. For some members, certain items are worth hunting for, and they frequently share information online on where to grab must-have products that might suddenly, and randomly, pop up at a warehouse close enough to travel to. Here are 7 Costco hidden gems that are well worth the hunt.

Japanese Candy

One shopper was thrilled to randomly find Japanese candy in store. "My (US) Costco had giant bags of Black Thunder (Japanese chocolate candy) last winter," the Redditor said. "It was so out of the blue, and it's our favorite candy we tried on vacation to JP before the pandemic. Never saw them anywhere in the US before that, except one Japanese grocery store where a small bag of like 12pc was $8 (the huge like 70pc Costco bag was like $10). I hope they bring it back."

Sockeye Salmon

Costco shoppers love the Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets. "Super healthy, affordable and amazingly available year-round," one Redditor said. "My favorite part about buying salmon at Costco is that they've already removed the pin bones. Those things are such a major pain to remove," another commented.

Kitchen Appliances

Costco frequently has amazing deals on kitchen appliances like fridges and ovens. "Appliances – just saved $1200 vs Best Buy for exact same model fridge," one shopper shared. "Costco travel for 'regular' places like Hawaii, Cabo, etc. packages look similar to others but much upgraded accommodations for same price points and surprisingly good travel agents if you need them."

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Greek Yogurt

Costco shoppers stock up on the Kirkland Greek Yogurt ($7.89) whenever they see it. "Kirkland brand Greek yogurt is affordable, really high in protein, and is very bland, so excellent if you add things to yogurt. Fage is slightly tastier but more expensive," one member said.

Parmesan Cheese

The Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano is a must-have, members say. "CHEESE!! The wedges of parmesan from a wheel that they sell are so good, and such a good price. If you store it correctly it last forever," one shopper shared. "If you slice it with a bandsaw, as they do in a deli from the wheel, the warm fluffy excess around the blade is the best thing I've ever tasted," another recommended.

Smoked King Salmon

The Smoked New Zealand King Salmon is well worth hunting down, shoppers say. "Smoked King salmon for $23/lb. Bought two packs two weeks ago. Called to make sure they still had some. Made a 'special' trip to get 10 lbs more. That is less than any other price for uncooked King salmon," one member said.

8 Most Surprising Items I Found at Costco This Week

Miso-Marinated Black Cod

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the ​​Alaskan Leader Seafoods Miso-Marinated Black Cod ($27.59). "I was skeptical of this product bc of the price," one Redditor said. "Mannnn it was so good!!! The fish was flaky and thawed out easily. I didn't listen to the cooking instructions, instead I air fried it on 500 degrees for 7-8 minutes. Perfection. I like to make food from scratch, but I would easily serve this to anyone visiting my home… Served it with medium grain rice and bok choy in a garlicky sauce."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e