10 Salad Dressings With More Fat Than 4 Slices of Bacon

If keeping calories from fat low is your goal, salad dressings can make or break your meal. While they add flavor and richness, some store-bought options pack more fat per serving than four slices of Oscar Mayer Center Cut bacon, which contain 9 grams of fat!

That doesn't mean you need to banish all of these dressings from your fridge. The presence of fat doesn't automatically make them unhealthy. Fat isn't inherently bad—what matters is the type of fat, how much you're eating, and your dietary goals. In fact, fat in salad dressing can actually help your body absorb fat-soluble vitamins from the vegetables in your salad. However, it's the excessive amounts in the following picks that you should be mindful of, especially since fat is the most calorie-dense macronutrient. As a result, these dressings are significantly higher in calories compared to other options.

For those on a low-fat diet or looking to cut calories, these dressings on this list might not be the best choice. Here's a breakdown of 10 salad dressings that might surprise you with their fat content, followed by tips for lighter alternatives. For healthier picks, check out 13 Healthiest Salad Dressings To Buy, According to a Dietitian.

Hidden Valley Ranch

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp serving) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

Hidden Valley Ranch is a creamy classic that owes its richness to the use of oils and buttermilk, which contribute to its 13 grams of fat per 2-tablespoon serving. While it's a popular choice for its tangy flavor, its calorie content (130 per serving) can quickly add up when used generously.

For a lighter alternative, try mixing ranch powder with plain Greek yogurt. This not only reduces the fat content but also adds a protein boost.

Marie's Chunky Blue Cheese

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

Marie's Chunky Blue Cheese dressing delivers bold flavor with real blue cheese crumbles and cream, but that indulgence comes with 18 grams of fat and 160 calories per 2-tablespoon serving. On the bright side, the blue cheese provides calcium and some protein.

For a lighter version, try a yogurt-based alternative like Bolthouse Farms, which retains the tangy flavor with only 50 calories and 4 grams of fat for an equivalent serving size.

Newman's Own Avocado Oil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Greek

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Newman's Own Avocado Oil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Greek Dressing contains healthy fats from avocado and olive oils, which explains its 18 grams of fat per 2-tablespoon serving. These oils are rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, which can help lower bad cholesterol and support heart health. While it's higher in calories at 160 per serving, the high-quality fats make it a solid choice for those seeking healthier options.

To keep your salad lighter, try using a smaller drizzle or diluting the dressing with lemon juice or vinegar. This not only stretches the serving size but also reduces the total fat and calorie count.

Brianna's Home Style Classic Buttermilk Ranch

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 1 g

Brianna's Classic Buttermilk Ranch dressing is rich and creamy, with 17 grams of fat and 170 calories per 2-tablespoon serving. Its smooth texture comes from buttermilk and oils, making it higher in fat than four slices of bacon.

To enjoy it without going overboard, use it as a dip for veggies rather than a salad dressing, or thin it with low-fat milk or yogurt and extra ranch spices.

Wish Bone Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

Wish-Bone's Chunky Blue Cheese dressing is a slightly lighter option than other blue cheese dressings, but its blend of oils and cheese still packs 11 grams of fat per serving—more than four slices of bacon.

For those craving a rich flavor with a bit less fat, this dressing can be a decent choice. To make it even lighter, mix it with plain yogurt or add a splash of vinegar for extra tang.

Ken Steak House Thousand Island

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

Ken's Thousand Island dressing is creamy and slightly sweet, but it comes with 13 grams of fat and 140 calories per serving. Its richness comes from a base of oil and mayonnaise, which contribute to the high fat content—more than four slices of bacon. Additionally, it contains 4 grams of added sugar per serving, making it a less-than-ideal choice if you're watching your fat or sugar intake.

To reduce calories, try using half a serving or swapping for a Ken's Lite Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Kraft Thousand Island

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp serving) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

Kraft Thousand Island dressing contains 13 grams of fat and 130 calories per serving, similar to Ken's version. Made with oil and mayonnaise, it has a creamy texture and a slight sweetness.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While not the healthiest choice, you can make it lighter by mixing it with plain yogurt or blending in fresh tomatoes for added flavor and fewer calories.

Marie's Creamy Caesar

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

Marie's Creamy Caesar dressing is rich and tangy, with 13 grams of fat and 120 calories per serving. The fat content comes from oil and Parmesan cheese.

To enjoy it in a healthier way, use it sparingly or dilute it with lemon juice to enhance the flavor without adding extra fat. If you're looking for a lightened up version in the store, Bolthouse Farms Creamy Caesar is only 50 calories per serving.

Ken's Steakhouse Buttermilk Ranch

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp serving) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : TK mg

Carbs : 180 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

Ken's Buttermilk Ranch dressing is a creamy favorite, with 13 grams of fat and 130 calories per serving. The fat primarily comes from oils and buttermilk, which give it a smooth texture.

To lower the fat content, try mixing it with low-fat sour cream or Greek yogurt, or use it as a flavorful dip in smaller portion sizes. If you shop at ALDI, you might try their lightened up Little Salad Bar Ranch.

Newman's Own Parmesan and Roasted Garlic Dressing

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

Newman's Own Parmesan and Roasted Garlic dressing has 11 grams of fat and 110 calories per serving. The fat content mostly comes from oil, but the Parmesan cheese adds some fat and extra flavor. This salad dressing is lower in fat compared to other creamy dressings, but it still contains more than four slices of bacon.

Use it as a drizzle over roasted vegetables or mix it with a splash of balsamic vinegar to cut calories without losing flavor.

How To Choose a Healthy Salad Dressing Instead:

Lighten it up with yogurt: Look for yogurt-based versions of your favorite dressings. These options often contain significantly less fat and calories while still delivering on flavor. For example, Greek yogurt-based ranch or blue cheese dressings offer a creamy texture with added protein and fewer calories compared to traditional versions.

Keep it heart healthy: Dressings made with healthy fats, like olive oil or avocado oil, are great for heart health. These oils contain monounsaturated fats, which can help reduce bad cholesterol levels. Be mindful of portion sizes, as even healthy fats are calorie-dense, but they're a great way to nourish your body while keeping your salad satisfying.

When in doubt, oil and vinegar are a safe choice: Simple and classic, oil and vinegar is always a safe choice. Not only can you control the portion size, but the combination is naturally lower in calories compared to creamy dressings. Choose extra virgin olive oil for its heart-healthy properties, and pair it with a splash of balsamic, red wine, or apple cider vinegar for a tangy kick. Add some spices or herbs for extra flavor without adding calories.