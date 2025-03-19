6 Best High-Protein Fast-Food Dishes

Fast food isn't most people's first choice for high-protein meals, but there are some surprisingly impressive options available for more health-conscious customers. From vegan burgers to chicken nuggets and filling wraps to delicious salads, these foods contain a decent amount of protein. Some are definitely better in terms of calorie-count, but the focus is on decent protein, and the following six fast food dishes get an A+ for hitting those macros. Here's what to grab next time you're craving a healthier fast food meal.

Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets

12 Grilled Nuggets at Chick-fil-A are just 130 calories and contain 25g of protein, which is a ridiculously good deal. "From all the gym bros I've served, they said it's pretty good with macros especially regarding the protein you get," one employee said. "I'm a picky eater and I usually don't get grilled anything but the grilled nuggets are seasoned well and I can eat them plain if I really wanted to," a customer shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Starbucks Turkey Bacon, Cheddar, and Egg White Sandwich

The Starbucks Turkey Bacon, Cheddar, and Egg White Sandwich is 230 calories and contains 17g of protein. "I REALLY love this sandwich," one customer said. "I've been ordering it since college when I was trying to lose weight and now it's still my go to. It's gotten to the point where my obsession is a little expensive, so I've tried many many times to replicate it at home."

Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap

Chick-fil-A knows what it's doing with these high-protein options—the Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap is 660 calories and contains 43g of protein. Customers say it's one of the best options for a healthy fast food lunch. "I've had this a couple of times in the last several weeks and I have to admit, it's delicious and filling," one fan shared. "The wrap is created with a very generous serving of good quality, dark green, spinach lettuce. And a good amount of chicken. It can be just a touch on the dry side without dressing but personally that does not bother me. Lastly, the wrap itself is very tasty and not too starchy tasting, pretty fluffy actually."

I Tried the 7 Healthiest Fast-Food Meals—Here's What I'll Actually Order Again

Chipotle Burrito Bowl

The Chipotle Burrito Bowl made with chicken, white rice, black beans, and guacamole is 750 calories and contains 46g of protein. "Bowls literally hold more food than the torillas for the same prices," one customer said. "I prefer the burrito, but always get the bowl. Bowl fills me up perfectly without the extra 300 calories from the wrap," another shared.

Burger King Impossible Burger

The Burger King Impossible Whopper vegan burger is 630 calories and contains 28g of protein, and fans say it tastes almost too good to be true. "I am a vegetarian and I get the Impossible Whopper a lot. Sometimes I feel like they accidentally switched out my fake meat with real meat because it tastes 1:1." one Redditor said.

Wendy's Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

Wendy's Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad is a protein powerhouse with 36g of protein and 420 calories. The fan-favorite salad is made fresh daily with lettuce, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped eggs, applewood smoked bacon, crispy fried onions, and ranch dressing.