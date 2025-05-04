15 High-Protein Snacks Nutritionists Say Keep You Full for Hours

When it comes to snacking, many people think you have to choose between eating healthy and eating something that tastes good. But thankfully, snacks can be both delicious and filling, as long as you know what to look for. And if you're on the hunt for a tasty snack that is actually going to fill you up and satisfy cravings, choosing a high-protein snack is crucial.

How protein can help keep you full

Protein is necessary for keeping you full and satiated, so it's important to find snacks that have plenty of this nutrient. For one, protein has a slower digestion time, and it takes your body a longer period of time to process it than carbs or fat. Protein also has an impact on certain hormones that regulate hunger and appetite. All of these reasons make protein one of the most important nutrients to eat when you're trying to feel satisfied after eating.

15 High-Protein Snacks to Buy

Whisps Baked Cheese

Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 10 g

Whisps Cheese Crisps are the perfect snack for people on a Keto diet or just needing something lower in carbohydrates. Made with 100% real cheese and containing 10 grams of protein, this snack is a great high-protein choice.

Icelandic Provisions Skyr

Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 17 g

Icelandic Skyr is a type of yogurt that is usually higher in protein and lower in sugar than other varieties. It's often compared to Greek yogurt for these reasons. We love the brand Icelandic Provisions, and their Plain Skyr is a super healthy snack for a mid-day protein boost.

Fulfil Chocolate Salted Caramel Protein Bar

Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 15 g

Protein bars are oftentimes chalky and unenjoyable to eat, so finding some that actually taste good is important for ensuring that you enjoy your snack. These protein bars from Fulfil not only provide 15 grams of filling protein for only 160 calories, but they also taste delicious.

Quest Lime Tortilla Chips

Nutrition (Per bag) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 20 g

For chip lovers who love a good crunch to their snack, we highly recommend the Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chips. They're full of flavor (especially the Chili Lime) and protein at the same time, so you'll satisfy your cravings and feel satiated until your next meal.

Saffron Road Crunchy Chickpeas

Nutrition (Per 1/4 cup serving) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

These Crunchy Chickpeas from Saffron Road may not have quite as much protein as some of the other snacks on our list, but with 5 grams of fiber and only 130 calories per serving, we had to include these tasty treats on the roundup. If you want more flavor than just the sea salt, try their Bombay Spice, Korean BBQ, or Falafel.

KIND Crispy Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Max Bars

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 20 g

KIND makes tons of delicious snacks that you can take on the go, but a lot of their bars are lower in protein than what you'd want from a protein bar. Thankfully, their Protein Max bars are the perfect high-protein break for your day. With only 250 calories, 9 grams of fiber, and 20 grams of protein, these bars are a nutritious, high-protein snack to keep you full.

Wonderful Pistachios

Nutrition (Per 1/4 cup serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 6 g

Pistachios are the perfect filling snack. They have protein, fiber, and tons of healthy fats. Plus, they're full of antioxidants and have been found to have powerful anti-inflammatory effects as well. We love these Roasted and Salted Shelled Pistachios from Wonderful, but you can enjoy other flavors from this brand, like Sea Salt & Pepper, Dill Pickle, or Jalapeño Lime.

Wilde Protein Chips

Nutrition (Per bag) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 13 g

Wilde Chips are a low-carb, high-protein snack made from ingredients like chicken, egg whites, and bone broth. So not only are you getting a boost of protein, but you're also getting plenty of vitamins and minerals as well.

Legendary Protein Pastry

Nutrition (Per pastry) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 20 g

With all of the nostalgia of your favorite Poptarts but without all of the added sugar, these Legendary Protein Pastries are the perfect high-protein snack for sweet lovers.

Mosh Cookie Dough Crunch Bar

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 12 g

A protein bar that's also good for your brain health? Sign us up. These MOSH Bars contain 12 grams of filling protein as well as brain-healthy ingredients like ashwaganda, lion's mane, omega-3s, vitamin B12, and vitamin D3. You can enjoy Chocolate Brownie Crunch, Cookie Dough Crunch, or Peanut Butter Chocolate Crunch.

Barebells Marshmallow Peanut Road

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 16 g

One thing we love about Barebells is how much they taste like your favorite chocolate bar, except these come with only 2 grams of sugar and 16 grams of satiating protein. And with only 220 calories and an added 4 grams of fiber, you can't beat this for a healthy snack break.

The Only Bean Siracha Edamame

Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 11 g

Edamame is a powerhouse of protein, fiber, and healthy fats, making it the trifecta of filling snacks. We love these Siracha flavored ones from The Only Bean, which conveniently come in helpful snack packs so you don't have to worry about portion control.

Chomps Beef Stick

Nutrition (Per stick) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 10 g

Beef jerky is a great high-protein snack to take on the go. Chomps is one of our favorite beef jerky brands because they use real ingredients, contain zero added sugars, and use 100% grass-fed beef.

Fairlife Protein Shake

Nutrition (Per bottle) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 26 g

A premade protein shake is an easy and tasty way to get a big boost of protein, whether you're taking it on the go or drinking it at home. Fairlife Core Power Shakes contain 26 grams of complete protein, and they're some of the best-tasting shakes on the market right now.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Oikos Triple Zero Protein Yogurt

Nutrition (Per container) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 15 g

The Triple Zero Greek Yogurt from Oikos contains zero grams of fat, zero grams of added sugar, and zero artificial sweeteners. Not only that, but you're also getting 15 grams of protein for only 90 calories!