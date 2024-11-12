7 Fast-Food Breakfasts With More Sugar Than a Can of Coke
Breakfast sets the tone for your day, but when the morning rush hits, the drive-thru may be your easiest option. Many fast-food chains now offer healthy breakfasts with a decent balance of protein and quality carbohydrates; however, not all of these options are as nutritious as they seem. In fact, some pack in more sugar than the 39 grams in a 12-ounce can of Coke—far exceeding the American Heart Association's daily recommended limit of 25 grams for women and 36 grams for men.
High-sugar breakfasts can come with serious health risks. "Excessive sugar intake can contribute to weight gain as it provides empty calories without significant nutritional value," says Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD. This added sugar can also lead to energy crashes and "increase risk of developing chronic conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer," Sabat adds.
To keep your sugar intake in check, it's helpful to set a limit on how much you consume at breakfast. "A nice rule-of-thumb is to limit your added sugar intake at breakfast to around one-third of your daily allotment, which would be about 12 grams for men and 8 grams for women," advises Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN. If you tend to consume more added sugar later in the day, it's best to keep your breakfast sugar intake even lower.
So, which fast-food breakfasts have more sugar than a can of Coca-Cola? Keep reading to find out, and for more healthy eating insight to better inform your decision-making at the drive-thru, be sure to check out 25 Healthy Fast-Food Orders, According to Dietitians.
Dunkin' Blueberry Muffin
Calories: 460
Fat: 15 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 390 mg
Carbs: 77 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 44 g)
Protein: 6 g
You'd think that a breakfast food including fruit as nutritious as blueberries would be a bit better for you. However, the blueberry muffins from Dunkin' come in at 44 grams of sugar per muffin. The sugar content of this seemingly "healthy" high-sugar breakfast not only eclipses that of a can of Coke, but also contains only 1 measly gram of fiber, which likely won't do much to satisfy your early bird appetite.
Au Bon Pain's Blueberry Yogurt & Wild Blueberry Parfait
Calories: 370
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 170 mg
Carbs: 65 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 45 g)
Protein: 11 g
Another go-to "healthy" breakfast order with more sugar than a can of Coca-Cola is Au Bon Pain's Blueberry Yogurt & Wild Blueberry Parfait. While wild blueberries are actually incredibly good for you—and even contain 33% more pigment-inducing antioxidants called anthocyanins compared to regular blueberries—the combination of granola and blueberry-flavored yogurt is the true source of this parfait's added sweetness. For a slightly less sugary choice, consider ordering Au Bon Pain's Vanilla Greek Yogurt Parfait with blueberries instead, which has only 31 grams of sugar in it.
Panera Orange Scone
Calories: 550
Fat: 21 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)
Sodium: 860 mg
Carbs: 77 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 39 g)
Protein: 8 g
At 39 grams of total sugar per single Orange Scone from Panera, this seemingly healthy breakfast order not only matches the sugar content of a 12-ounce can of Coke, but it also contains 1 gram of trans fat—a type of fat linked to increased risk of heart disease and elevated levels of bad (LDL) cholesterol.
Panera Cinnamon Roll
Calories: 520
Fat: 18 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)
Sodium: 400 mg
Carbs: 84 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 48 g)
Protein: 7 g
At 48 grams of sugar per Cinnamon Roll, just one of these baked goods comprises 185% of your recommended daily sugar intake.
Dunkin's Large Caramel Creme Frozen Coffee
Calories: 1,120
Fat: 39 g (Saturated Fat: 25 g)
Sodium: 300 mg
Carbs: 180 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 132 g)
Protein: 8 g
Dunkin's line of frozen coffee is the ultimate blended treat—but that's just what it is: dessert. With 1,120 calories and 132 grams of sugar in a large Caramel Creme Frozen Coffee, you'll be taking in a good chunk of your day's calories and more than five days' worth of sugar… before even biting into a real breakfast. Skip the specialty frozen coffee and go for an unsweetened cold brew with a splash of whole milk or cream for the caffeine without too many calories.
McDonald's Small Vanilla McCafe Latte and Fruit & Maple Oatmeal
Calories: 320
Fat: 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: TK mg
Carbs: 64 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 31 g)
Protein: 6 g
Calories: 250
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 90 mg
Carbs: 41 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 30 g)
Protein: 6 g
When consumed independently of each other, these breakfast items don't hit the 39-gram level of a Coke, but when paired together the McCafe Vanilla Latte and bowl of Fruit & Maple Oatmeal rack up over 60 grams of sugar. Despite your best efforts to keep your sugar consumption relatively low in the morning, these combined numbers can sneak up on you if you're not careful. (That said, there are far worse meal combos one can order for themselves at McDonald's; check out the 10 Worst McDonald's Orders, According to Dietitians.)
So if opting for a drive-thru meal, consider making your own coffee at home or order a regular, unsweetened latte. This will not only do right by your daily sugar budget but also save you a little money, too.
McDonald's Big Breakfast with Hotcakes
Calories: 1,340
Fat: 63 g (Saturated Fat: 24 g)
Sodium: 2,070 mg
Carbs: 158 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 48 g)
Protein: 36 g
Not only are you consuming a staggering 48 grams of sugar, but you'll also scarf down 1,340 calories, 122% of your DV for saturated fat, and 90% of your DV for sodium if you order McDonald's Big Breakfast with Hotcakes. If you're still hankering for Mickey D's for breakfast, go for the Egg McMuffin, which has only 3 grams of sugar for 310 calories and 17 grams of protein.