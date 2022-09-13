8 Coffee Pods That Use the Highest Quality Ingredients

According to a market report from The Business Research Company, the global coffee pods market is expected to grow from $6.24 billion in 2021 to $6.63 billion in 2022. For many people, coffee is a staple in their morning routine whether it's for a caffeine boost or solely habit after years of gulping down this popular beverage. While you could hop in line at Starbucks or Dunkin' for a freshly-brewed cup of coffee, you can also use coffee pods.

Coffee pods provide consumers with coffee in single-serving cups making it a popular choice among busy individuals and families. However, not only coffee pods are created equal. It's important to choose coffee pods made with high-quality ingredients not only from a flavor standpoint but for overall health.

"If you start the day with coffee, make sure you focus on quality above all else to avoid the crash, headaches, upset stomach, and other common symptoms of too much, or low-quality ingredients in your morning cup of joe," says Danielle Ryan Broida, registered herbalist (AHG), holistic nutritionist, head of education at Four Sigmatic.

With that said, you'll want to look for brands that are organic and Fair Trade certified. According to Danielle McAvoy, senior manager of nutrition for Territory Foods, this ensures that your coffee is being sourced from small farmers who are producing the beans sustainably and being paid fairly for it while growing beans without synthetic chemicals. Hannah Mendoza, co-founder and CEO of Clevr Blends adds that you'll also want the ingredients list to refrain from additives and 'natural flavors.'

Keeping that information in mind, here are eight coffee pod brands that use the highest quality ingredients that you can pick up on your next trip to the grocery store.

RELATED: 8 Coffee Brands That Use the Lowest Quality Ingredients

1 Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee Pods With Lion's Mane

These mushroom coffee pods from Four Sigmatic are organic and fair trade certified bringing them to the top of the list for their high-quality ingredients. Additionally, it contains organic lion's mane mushroom and organic chaga mushroom which promote brain health and immune support.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 Amazon Brand Solimo Dark Roast

There's really nothing Amazon doesn't have including this dark roast coffee. "Look for the variety of beans used, as Arabica tends to make the smoothest cup," says McAvoy. "The best quality coffee pods should contain 100% coffee beans without any additives." The only ingredients in this coffee pod are 100% arabica coffee so it's safe to say this one has high-quality ingredients.

RELATED: 12 People Who Should Never Drink Coffee, Say Dietitians

3 Newman's Own Organics Special Medium Roast Coffee Pods

This is McAvoy's go-to recommendation when looking for coffee pods made from solely organic arabica coffee. Not only is it hearty and smooth, but also USDA Certified Organic and Fair Trade Certified so you can take each sip with confidence.

4 Death Wish Dark Roast Single Serve Coffee Pods

The only ingredient in this coffee is organic coffee so you can take a breath knowing it's going to not only taste better but be better for you. It features This Fair Trade and USDA Certified Organic coffee ​​that offers notes of dark chocolate and black cherry with every sip. Keep in mind that one of these coffee pods is double the strength of a traditional cup of joe.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Green Mountain Breakfast Blend Coffee Pods

This light roast coffee is great for those looking for a morning pick-me-up with a sweet and nutty flavor profile. Made with 100 percent Arabica coffee, these coffee pods are ideal for a quick drink on the go or after a long day at work. It's also Fair Trade Certified meaning the farmers receive a fair price for quality products, and can reinvest in their crops, communities, and quality of life.

6 Nespresso Capsules OriginalLine Coffee Pods

These coffee pods are made in collaboration with the Rainforest Alliance to provide high-quality coffee that supports sustainable growing practices. Made from Arabica and Robusta beans from all over the world, this coffee offers a flavorful and distinctive taste with every cup.

RELATED: 8 Coffee Orders From Popular Chains to Stay Away From Right Now

7 Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods—French Roast

This ground Arabica coffee offers notes of dark caramel and sweet smoke with each sip. Starbucks sources beans from over 30 countries in the "coffee belt" and follows guidelines to make sure the coffee bought is ethically grown and responsibly traded.

8 Gevalia Dark Royal Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods

This rich, bold, and uplifting dark roast is made from 100 percent Arabica coffee making it a go-to choice for this morning beverage. Not only are the pods compatible with the Keurig, but they also offer a fragrant aroma that completes the flavor profile.