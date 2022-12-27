Stiff hips, tightness in the groin and quads, and difficulty touching the toes are common issues that affect many of us in the modern world—especially those who spend large amounts of time sitting.

Hip mobility exercises are a great way to loosen up your hips and relieve the common stiffness associated with modern living. You can perform these exercises as often as you'd like, including as part of a daily exercise routine.

For the best results, you should do the below routine a minimum of three times per week. You can also use this as a warmup for any lower-body workout! Perform two sets of 10 slow, controlled reps for each move.

1 Pigeon Pose with Transitions

The pigeon pose is a classic yoga hip flexibility pose that can be turned into an active mobility drill by adding a transition from one side to the other and performing the movement as a set of repetitions instead of a static hold.

To perform the pigeon pose with transitions, begin seated. Extend one leg straight behind you. Bend the other leg to a 90-degree angle or less at the knee, and fold it in front of you. Hold the position for one to two seconds. Slowly retract the back leg, extend the front leg, and reverse the position so you end up in the pose on the opposite side. Repeat for target repetitions.

2 Active Straddle Splits

Next up on our list of best hip mobility exercises is the active straddle split. This exercise is great for opening up your inner hips.

To perform straddle splits, begin in a split position, as deep as you can comfortably sit or stand. Slowly lower your torso toward the ground while maintaining a neutral spine, and hinge at the waist and hip. Squeeze your glutes to return to the starting position. Repeat for target repetitions.

3 Goblet Squat Stretch

This exercise places you in a deep squat position and stretches the glutes, inner thighs, and quads.

To perform the goblet squat stretch, begin with your feet hip-width distance apart. Slowly lower your hips into a squat position. Lower as much as possible. Place your hands together, and work your elbows inside of your knees. Slowly and gently pulse to each side. Pulse toward each side for the target reps.

4 Cossack Squats

Sometimes called a side lunge, the cossack squat is a phenomenal mobility and strengthening exercise for the hips.

To perform a cossack squat, begin standing with your feet placed hip-width distance apart. Take a lateral step to the side while keeping your body and toes pointed in the same direction. Bend the knee, and lower your hips toward the stepped leg. Keep your other leg straight, and rotate your toes toward the ceiling as you lower your level. Lower as deep as possible. For extra intensity, bring your head toward your straight leg. Drive through the stepped leg to return to the start position. Repeat on both sides for the target reps.

5 Active Lunge Stretch

The active lunge is one of the most classic hip mobility exercises that's an excellent warm-up and cool-down for physical activity to boot.

To perform an active lunge, begin standing with your feet hip-width apart. Take a deep step forward with one leg. Lower your back knee toward the ground as you reach overhead. Hold the stretch position for one to two seconds. Step forward with the back leg, and repeat on the other side. Repeat on both sides for the target reps.