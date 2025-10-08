7 Hot Costco Buys Just Dropped for October

Costco has tons of great deals, but only a select few get the weekly stamp of “Costco Hot Buys” approval. Over the weekend, the warehouse sent out an email to members showcasing the week’s best buys. Make sure to shop sooner rather than later, as they won’t last forever. Here are 7 hot Costco buys that just dropped for October.

Shark WandVac Power Pet Cordless Hand Vacuum

First up, the Shark WandVac Power Pet Cordless Hand Vacuum for Pet, Home and Car, $79.99 delivered after $20 off. “We have used the Shark Hand Vac for several years and decided on another for upstairs. After purchasing and using a cheaper( non Shark) hand vac that lasted only three months we decided it was really more cost effective to purchase the Shark, which also has better performance,” writes a shopper.

Vital Proteins 10g Collagen and 30g Total Protein Shake

Now is the time to stock up on protein shakes. Vital Proteins 10g Collagen and 30g Total Protein Shake, Chocolate, 11 fl oz, 18-Pack, is $35.99 delivered. “I just bought this, and the taste is delicious! I have been having it for breakfast every day, and very excited to see the results,” writes a shopper.

Weleda Skin Food Original Cream and Body Butter Set

Weleda Skin Food Original Cream and Body Butter Set is a steal, $30.99 delivered after $8 off.

“My longtime favorite moisturizer. I’ve been using it for more than 20 years. A little goes a long way. I’d never used the body butter but it’s just as wonderful as the original cream. I hope Costco continues to carry this product. It’s a really good price for all 3 products. Just 1 tube alone costs about $18 in my neighborhood pharmacy. I only wish the lotion still came in the non-plastic tube,” writes a shopper.

Authentic Wagyu Japanese A5 Wagyu Sampler Pack

Now is the time to splurge on luxurious gourmet steak. Authentic Wagyu Japanese A5 Wagyu Sampler Pack, 3 Total Steaks, 2.1 lbs Total, is $90 off, $279.99 delivered. It is “Melt in your mouth Delicious,” writes a shopper. “Fork tender. We’ll definitely buy this melt in your mouth steak again.”

Alaska Dungeness Crab Clusters

Don’t forget the crab! 10 pounds of Alaska Dungeness Crab Clusters is $209.99 delivered after $70 off. “Crab clusters were fresh and sweet. Nice sized with a lot of crab meat. I will order them again!” writes a shopper. “Arrived as scheduled, still frozen. After thawing, taste and texture was as close to fresh as you could get. Definitely ordering again,” added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Day of the Dead 4-Tier Tower of Candy Treats

Shoppers love Day of the Dead 4-Tier Tower of Candy Treats, $28.99 delivered after $8 off. It comes with Palmer Milk Chocolate Plumpkin Pals, Rovelli Milk Chocolate with Hazelnut Cream, Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles, Derby’s Choco Waffles, Baker Brother’s Chocolate Brownies with Chocolate Chips, Traditional Belvaux Truffles, and Tom Clark Caramel Popcorn. “Bought three for Halloween Gifts. Was delivered on time. Boxes are sturdy and would make for great decorations for years to come after you have enjoyed all of the deliciousness contained within,” writes a shopper.

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

And, don’t forget to stock up on Bounty Advanced Paper Towels, 2-Ply, 103 Sheets, 12-Count, this month at $5.60 off. “Best paper towel ever!” writes a shopper. “I have tried several brands of paper towel including Kirkland brand. For quality I continue to buy Bounty.”