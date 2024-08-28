Here's How Much Weight You Should Bench Press To Build Bigger Muscles

When it comes to building muscle, the weight you lift and the effort you exude during each set can make a major difference in achieving noticeable results. Take the bench press, for instance. This classic compound exercise recruits muscle fibers in your pecs, anterior delts, and triceps for a stellar upper-body workout. We spoke with personal trainers who pinpoint how much weight to bench press for bigger muscles and how to perform the exercise properly.

"If muscle growth is your goal, compound movements like the bench press give you a lot of bang for your buck," explains Amanda Capritto, CPT with PTPioneer. "It's infinitely progressive; you can add weight or reps 'til the cows come home. You can also try different variations to target muscles more specifically, such as incline or decline bench press."

The traditional barbell bench press enables you to lift a lot of weight, depending on your fitness level. "This is because it is a two-handed exercise that involves multiple muscle groups and is performed in a way that makes it easy to keep your body stable throughout the range of motion," Domenic Angelino, CPT with International Personal Training Academy (IPTA) points out. "All of these factors increase the total amount of weight you can lift during the exercise. Being able to lift heavier weight, in general, makes it easier to build muscle."

Now, let's explore how much weight to bench press for bigger muscles and how to perform a traditional barbell bench press.

The Amount of Weight You Should Bench Press Depends on Your Current Strength Level

According to Angelino, you need to assess your current level of strength to determine how much weight to lift. As your strength increases, the weight should be adjusted accordingly.

"You want to use a weight that allows you to lift between six to 12 repetitions per set, with approximately two repetitions left in the tank at the end of your set," Angelino explains. "It's important to lift weight that is heavy enough to be near-maximal for the number of reps [you aim] to complete. This allows you to recruit more muscle fibers during the exercise and better train the muscle fibers you recruit. This, in turn, leads to more overall muscle building."

The weight you use trains certain muscle fibers over others. This is why it's beneficial to switch up the weight you lift and corresponding reps as time passes.

"Every eight to 12 weeks, switch between one of the following rep ranges [to] see greater long-term improvements: six to eight reps, eight to 10 reps, 10 to 12 reps," Angelino recommends. "Each rep range will help you build muscle but focuses on training different [muscle components]. Just make sure that the weight you use [leaves] approximately two reps in the tank after each set."

Whatever rep range you opt for, your goal should be to complete three to four sets within that rep range. "If you are newer to exercise, you'll see better results with three sets per exercise," says Angelino. "If you've been training a while, you'll see better results with four sets per exercise."

How to Safely Perform a Bench Press

There are plenty of bench press variations, but below is how to perform a standard barbell bench press.