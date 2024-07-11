People Are Obsessed With the 'Lawnmower' Exercise for Sculpted Back Muscles

Leave it to trainers and fitness enthusiasts on TikTok to bring new and exciting workout trends to light. From the "12-3-30" incline treadmill workout for weight loss to the "5-3-1" workout method to build bigger muscles, the fitness inspiration never disappoints. Now, people are doing the "lawnmower" exercise for sculpted back muscles and are raving about its effectiveness.

The exercise mimics starting a lawnmower and is essentially a bent-over row. If you want to build a strong, lean, and toned back, we have you covered with exactly how to perform the lawnmower exercise and its muscle-growing benefits.

What is the lawnmower exercise, and how do you perform it?

As previously mentioned, the lawnmower exercise is similar to the bent-over row. You basically assume a staggered stance and row one arm at a time up to your torso using a form of resistance, like a kettlebell or dumbbell, finishing with your elbow close to each side.

10 Strength Exercises To Get Rid of Lower Back Fat

There are many ways to perform the lawnmower row, although some characteristics remain consistent with other rowing exercises. "[For instance,] some [variations] involve a bit more spinal rotation than a standard bent-over row, and other versions involve a quick rep tempo," says Domenic Angelino, CPT and author from the International Personal Trainer Academy (NPTA).

He adds, "The movement mechanics differ a bit between each version of the lawnmower [exercise], even when accounting for [the] equipment [you are using]. This includes differences in back angle, rotation of the spine, support for the trunk, stance, and movement at the ankle joint."

People Swear by 'Exercise Stacking' on Weekends: 'I Feel So Validated by This'

How does the lawnmower exercise help you achieve sculpted back muscles?

@zahrafit.cpt EXPLOSIVE BACK COMBO 💣 Cable lawnmower rows are an excellent exercise for targeting the upper back, lats, and biceps, promoting both strength and muscle hypertrophy. This movement simulates the action of starting a lawnmower, ensuring a dynamic and functional range of motion that engages the core and stabilizing muscles. When combined with gorilla rows, another potent back exercise, they form a powerful duo that enhances overall back development and core stability. Gorilla rows, performed with a wide stance and alternating arms, increase the challenge on the core and grip strength while also improving muscle coordination. Together, these exercises provide a comprehensive workout for the upper body, fostering functional strength and muscular endurance. #BackDay #StrengthTraining #FunctionalFitness #Gains #UpperBodyWorkout #ExplosiveTraining #PowerTraining #Gym #GymTok #Ethika @ethika ♬ Change – NEFFEX

This exercise can help you achieve a sculpted back, as it directly works the muscles in your back. The lawnmower rower mainly fires up your lats, which make up a major portion of your back.

"This exercise involves keeping your elbows tucked in, which means that the primary joint action at the shoulder joint that helps you move the weight is shoulder extension, which is something your lats are responsible for," Angelino explains.

You also get to reap the benefits of growing your biceps when performing the lawnmower row, as your biceps are what help your arms bend as you row the weight upward.

"If you perform a version of this exercise that is unsupported, meaning you aren't holding onto anything with your free hand for support, your lower back will end up getting more involved and could get a bit stronger," Angelino adds.

People Swear by the '3-2-8' Workout to Lose Weight: 'I Lost So Much'

How to get the biggest bang for your buck with the lawnmower exercise:

Angelino recommends performing the lawnmower row with your body nearly parallel to the floor when working with a free weight, such as a kettlebell or dumbbell, to maximize its effectiveness.

"This is most helpful because of the way that gravity interacts with the muscles you want to train," he points out. "When using a free weight, your muscles pull against gravity, so you would benefit from setting up the lawnmower so that your lats [will] be most involved in pulling against gravity. This will happen when your torso is closer to parallel to the ground."

Another tip is to pull your arm back completely with your elbow going past your body for each rep. As you bring the weight back down, let your arm gradually return to an extended position. "This allows you to go through a full range of motion during the exercise," Angelino says.