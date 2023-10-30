People Swear by the '12-3-30' Workout for Weight Loss: 'I Lost 30 Pounds in 10 Weeks'

If the treadmill is your go-to workout method of choice for cardio, you've likely heard of the 12-3-30 workout. This incline walking trend has received over 337M views on TikTok thus far under the #12330workout hashtag. People are hands-down obsessed with it and are raving about what an effective addition it is to their weight loss regimens. TikTokers are even sharing before and after photos where you can see the jaw-dropping results for yourself.

We have TikToker Lauren Giraldo to thank for the 12-3-30 workout that's taking the social media platform by storm. Giraldo, who has more than 639K followers on TikTok, posted a video of the treadmill routine back in November 2020 and captioned it, "Game changer honestly." And its popularity has only grown since then.

If you're curious about the 12-3-30 workout to lose weight, keep reading to learn all about it. And when you're finished, be sure to check out People Swear by the '3-2-8' Workout to Lose Weight: 'I Lost So Much'.

What is the 12-3-30 workout?

According to the "mother of 12 (incline) 3 (mph) 30 (minutes)"—aka the tagline Giraldo has dubbed herself on her TikTok profile—all you need to get started with this exercise is a treadmill. Then, set the incline to 12 and the speed to 3. Next, all you have to do is walk for 30 minutes.

Giraldo suggested doing this routine as many times as possible every week, although she does the 12-3-30 workout five times per week. Consistency is key to obtaining and maintaining results.

RELATED: The "50-Mile Month" Walking Challenge Is a Surprisingly Easy Way To Get Fit

What are the benefits of the 12-3-30 workout?

We linked up with Tyler Read, the founder of PTPioneer.com and a personal trainer who has been involved in the health and fitness world for the past 15 years, who breaks down some of the benefits of this viral workout.

First off, it's an excellent calorie burner, making it a productive addition to any weight loss routine. "The 12-3-30 workout consists of walking at a 12% incline, at a speed of 3 mph, for 30 minutes," Read says. "This combination of incline and speed can lead to a significant caloric burn."

In addition, since you're walking at an incline, you're revving up your muscle engagement. "The incline aspect of this workout engages not only the leg muscles but also the glutes and core more intensively than flat walking," Read tells us. "This means you're working a broader range of muscles, which can help in toning and strengthening."

Lastly, you'll gain cardiovascular benefits. "Consistent cardiovascular exercise, like this workout, can help improve heart health, increase lung capacity, and boost overall endurance," Read adds.

RELATED: Yes, You Can Lose Weight Just by Walking—Here's How

If you're using the 12-3-30 with a focus on weight loss, Read stresses a few key points:

Be consistent. When it comes to any fitness regimen, consistency is key. Read suggests performing the 12-3-30 treadmill workout a minimum of three to five times a week for optimal benefits.

When it comes to any fitness regimen, consistency is key. Read suggests performing the 12-3-30 treadmill workout a minimum of three to five times a week for optimal benefits. Incorporate strength training. While this viral workout is an excellent way to check off your cardio box, you can't forget about strength training to sculpt lean muscle. More muscle will boost your metabolic rate, helping you further progress in your weight loss efforts.

While this viral workout is an excellent way to check off your cardio box, you can't forget about strength training to sculpt lean muscle. More muscle will boost your metabolic rate, helping you further progress in your weight loss efforts. Focus on your diet/nutrition, too. A well-rounded weight loss routine emphasizes both diet and exercise. Read stresses the importance of consuming a nutritious, well-balanced diet full of whole foods. He also notes to practice portion control.

A well-rounded weight loss routine emphasizes both diet and exercise. Read stresses the importance of consuming a nutritious, well-balanced diet full of whole foods. He also notes to practice portion control. Be mindful of what your body's telling you. If you're new to exercising, start small. You may want to begin using a lower incline, or doing this workout for a shorter amount of time, and slowly work your way up.

RELATED: What Is Hot Yoga? 4 Benefits Of Sweating it Out

The hype behind this incline treadmill workout is real.

TikToker Mona Bah, who shared an incredibly impressive before and after comparison captioned her video, "12/3/30 and eating healthy! If you're not sure how to reach your goals … 12/3/30 is a great starting place!" In another video, Bah reveals, "I lost 30 pounds in 10 weeks," and the 12-3-20 workout was her go-to cardio method. Giraldo even replied to Bah's transformation video, saying, "So my 12-3-30 motivation for today is she said these results took her like 10 weeks, and look at how much her posture even improved … wow, I'm about to run to my treadmill!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: This App Pays You in Cash To Walk More—But Is It Legit?

In another inspiring transformation video, TikToker Ava Vescovi says, "I did 12-3-30 for 30 days to see if it was worth the hype, and I wanted to share my results." Regarding the "after" photo, Vescovi notes, "I definitely see my stomach a lot more toned and just feels slimmer, like I even noticed some of my pants are looser on the waist now … overall, I definitely noticed the biggest change in my stomach and my waist, which is my personal biggest insecurity, so I was really happy about that. And I loved it because it was only 30 minutes of my day, so any day where I really didn't feel like doing it, or I was super busy, I was like, I can do anything for 30 minutes."