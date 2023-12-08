Ex-McDonald's Chef Claims You Can Find the Breakfast Sausage at the Grocery Store

If you ever wished you had a stash of McDonald's breakfast sausage at home, that you could cook up whenever cravings hit, you're in luck. A McDonald's insider just revealed that a major national grocery chain sells a product that's pretty darn close to the Mickey D's original.

Mike Haracz, a TikToker and former McDonald's corporate chef who frequently shares insider info and ordering tips for the chain (@chefmikeharacz), recently set out to find the closest thing to the chain's breakfast sausage at grocery stores. In a new viral video that has racked up more than 835,00 views, he explains that he compared the ingredients and nutrition information for McDonald's sausage with a variety of different grocery store versions.

After finding a product with similar ingredients and nutrition details, Haracz tried it and confirmed that the taste was almost an exact match as well. This dupe for McDonald's sausage is available right now at your local Walmart: Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties.

Haracz says Walmart's Great Value sausage patties have a very similar ingredient list to the McDonald's sausage. We compared the ingredients for the two items as well, and found that most of the components do match despite a few minor differences. Both contain pork, water, salt, spices, dextrose, and natural flavors.

Haracz also noted that the Great Value version has a little more fat and a different set of preservatives, but said the flavor was pretty much a dead ringer for McDonald's.

"When I tasted it and cooked it up, it is pretty darn close to the McDonald's breakfast sausage patty. So enjoy!" he said.

And it's not just Haracz who thinks the Great Value sausage is remarkably close to McDonald's sausage. Several TikTokers agreed with him in the comments.

"I agree. They taste exactly the same," one TikToker commented.

"100% correct," another said.

This isn't the only Walmart product that Haracz believes is a dupe for a popular McDonald's item. In another viral video from October, Haracz declared Walmart's Great Value Secret Sauce as the closest thing to McDonald's Big Mac sauce that you can buy in a grocery store. But if you want to replicate that famous sauce exactly, Haracz has also shared the coveted recipe on his TikTok page.