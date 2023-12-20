Ex-McDonald's Chef Reveals How to Recreate the McMuffin at Home

McDonald's has been serving up its famous McMuffin breakfast sandwiches since the early 1970s. But according to a McDonald's insider, you can actually make them at home as well—and they will probably taste "much better" than the original.

Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef and TikToker (@chefmikeharacz), just dropped a new video about the iconic McDonald's breakfast offering. Haracz said that a McDonald's fan recently reached out to him to ask which English muffins the chain uses for its McMuffin sandwiches. Not only did Haracz reveal which store-bought English muffins are the closest to McDonald's muffins, but he also broke down how to recreate the Sausage McMuffin with Egg at home.

After comparing the ingredients in McDonald's English muffins to competing products at grocery stores, Haracz advised customers to opt for Bays brand English muffins. Unlike other English muffin brands, Bays' muffins are stored in the refrigerator sections at retailers nationwide for extra freshness. Customers can search for stores in their state that sell them on the brand's website.

The next step in recreating the McMuffin at home is sourcing all of the other ingredients you'll need for a sandwich. You'll want to head over to Walmart and pick up the Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties and Great Value Deluxe American Cheese Slices. In earlier TikToks, Haracz has revealed that those Walmart products are the closest match to McDonald's breakfast sausage and American cheese. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

As for the egg element on a McMuffin, Haracz said that you can pick up any regular grocery store eggs and cook them in an egg ring to get McDonald's signature round shape.

When you're ready to assemble the sandwich, you'll need to heat up the English muffins in a very specific way. Haracz advised viewers to split them in half and toast them in a broiler with the fluffy interior facing up.

"You only want one side of heat hitting the open English muffin to brown the nooks and crannies," he said.

After it's toasted, brush the split muffin with a little bit of butter and use it to sandwich your cooked egg, reheated Great Value sausage patty, and a slice of the Great Value American cheese.

"Now, you have all the components to make your own—probably much better than McDonald's—Sausage McMuffin with Egg," Haracz said.

This is only the latest McDonald's intel that Haracz has shared with his followers. The TikToker frequently shares insider info about the fast-food giant and ordering tips on his TikTok page. Just last week, for example, he gave viewers detailed instructions on cooking frozen fries from Walmart so that they taste nearly identical to McDonald's famous fries.