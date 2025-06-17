7 Best Sam’s Club “New and Trending” Items Out Now

Sam’s Club prides itself on offering the lowest prices in town on a variety of different items, from name-brand kids’ lunchboxes to summer snacks, burgers, and more. The warehouse chain has some very impressive bargains right now for members, who can’t get enough of the price point and quality on these highlighted items. So which products specifically are shoppers raving about right now? Here are seven of the best Sam’s Club items that are new and/or trending right now.

KIND Snacks Mini Nut Bar

Sam’s Club shoppers love the KIND Snacks Mini Nut Bar ($14.48). “My husband loves these for his lunch box quick snack,” one said in the reviews. “I like the taste of them all. I also like that they’re mini so I can eat one for a snack,” another said.

Tim Hortons Decaf Medium Roast Coffee Pods

Tim Hortons Decaf Original Blend Medium Roast Coffee Pods ($42.98) are a hit with Sam’s Club members. “In the afternoon, when I want coffee, I don’t want the caffeine. This is the best decaf I have found. Tastes like that great cup of rich morning coffee,” one customer said.

Bentgo 2-Piece Kids Snap & Go Lunch Set

Bentgo 2-Piece Kids Snap & Go Lunch Set ($24.94) is a must-have item for anyone with kids. “Compared to older Bentgo products, the Snap & Go is simpler, lighter, smaller while actually having more interior space, easier to clean, and easier for kids to open,” one shopper said. “And of course, the killer feature is the internal gaskets that make each section water tight. It’s pretty much a perfect kids lunchbox.”

Luigi’s Squeeze Up Italian Ice

Luigi’s Squeeze Up Italian Ice Variety Pack ($8.68) is a delicious treat for summer, shoppers say. “I’ve been waiting for these to return! Magnificent and delicious! Even the lemon is delicious and I usually dislike lemon flavored items! a really subtle creamy texture! I’ve been hoping these would return. I keep them stocked at my house! Please do not cancel/discontinue these again!!” one Sam’s Club member said.

Member’s Mark Smashed Burgers

Member’s Mark Smashed Burgers ($22.98) are a limited-time item trending right now. “They worked well for salisbury steak. As a burger, nope. I do like the convenience of these smash burgers. I liked the thin size. The texture as a burger was not pleasant, but nearly perfect as Salisbury steak,” one Sam’s Club member said.

Member’s Mark 12-Piece Artisan Dinnerware Set

Member’s Mark 12-Piece Artisan Dinnerware Set ($29.98) is available in green, grey, purple, or blue. “The first thing I noticed about this dinnerware set is how beautiful the pattern is with purples, blues, grays, and white,” one customer said. “I like that there are some colors incorporated but still neutral enough to go with most other decor. It is a heavier weight stoneware like most stoneware that helps with durability and is microwave and dishwasher safe. If you are looking for a stoneware set, this is gorgeous at a good price and worth a try.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

poppi Prebiotic Soda Punch Pop

Sam’s Club is now offering the poppi Prebiotic Soda Punch Pop with pricing for members only. “Combining fruit juice, prebiotics, and a minimal 5g of sugar, poppi offers a delicious and healthier alternative to traditional sodas. First discovered on the popular TV show Shark Tank, poppi has since become a favorite among internet users, winning hearts with its refreshing flavors and bubbly personality,” the company says.