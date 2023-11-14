Grocery Chain Hy-Vee Has Some Bad News For Holiday Shoppers

No matter how diligently you prep for Thanksgiving and Christmas in the days leading up to the holidays, there's always a chance that you'll need to make a last-minute grocery run. But in bad news for holiday shoppers, one popular retailer has decided to shutter its doors on Nov. 23 and Dec. 25.

Hy-Vee—a regional grocery chain concentrated in the Midwest—announced on Nov. 13 that it will close all of its 550+ locations on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day this year. The closures will include all Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits stores, Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations, and corporate offices.

And while the news isn't ideal for shoppers, the company said the move was meant to ensure its employees can enjoy the festivities with their family and friends. And Hy-Vee employs a lot of workers—more than 75,000 across eight states to be exact.

"As we head into the holiday season, we want to once again show our appreciation for all our hardworking employees by providing them with quality time to spend with their loved ones," Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch said in a statement. "By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, our employees can focus on and enjoy their own celebrations."

Customers will still be able to buy gas at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving Day as long as they pay at the pump. Those who purchased holiday meal packs from the grocer can schedule a time to pick up their orders in stores prior to the holiday. Alternatively, they can schedule a time to pick up their orders curbside at Hy-Vee grocery stores on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This will be the second consecutive year in which Hy-Vee closes its doors on Thanksgiving Day. When the company decided not to serve customers on Thanksgiving in 2022, that was the first time in its history that it closed its doors on the holiday.

Hy-Vee is only one of several major retailers that will close its doors on Thanksgiving this year. Target, Walmart, and Trader Joe's are among the other chains that have already confirmed that they won't stay open.

However, shoppers who need to run out to grab something on Thanksgiving won't be completely out of luck. There are several grocery chains that stay open or operate with a limited schedule. Many Whole Foods stores, for example, operate with modified hours on Thanksgiving. Sprouts Farmer's Market Stores will also be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, while Kroger stores will remain open with limited hours.