These days, there are endless ice cream flavors to choose from, ranging from basic to truly unique. However, you can never go wrong with the classics, like chocolate, especially when you are getting the real deal—true chocolate, not artificial flavoring or cheap ingredients. Which chocolate ice cream is the best? Here are 7 ice cream brands that actually use real chocolate.

Häagen‑Dazs Chocolate Ice Cream

Häagen‑Dazs Chocolate Ice Cream has been considered the gold standard by ice cream snobs for decades, offering big, bold chocolate flavor and creamy richness using high-quality ingredients like cocoa (real chocolate), not artificial flavoring. “I really love chocolate, this is perfect. It is real ice cream. Rich, smooth and decadent tasting. Great flavor of ice cream from a good manufacturer. Excellent products from Haagen Daz.Taste delicious taste natural. A high quality ice cream. A kind of taste that you won’t forget,” writes a Target shopper.

Jeni’s Darkest Chocolate

Jeni’s, a newer brand of ice cream with shops in major cities and cartons at grocery stores, is recognized by culinary experts as the top pick for chocolate ice cream. It’s “Darkest Chocolate” is deeply intense, per experts, made with real dark chocolate taste, and features a velvety texture. Jeni’s sources real bean‑to‑bar chocolate from Askinosie for its artisan flavors, rooted in authentic cocoa craftsmanship.

Edy’s Classics Chocolate

Edy's Classics Chocolate is explicitly crafted with real cocoa beans, milk, and cream—no artificial cocoa or flavor substitutes. It is "Creamy and delicious," an Instacart shopper says. "This chocolate ice cream is very creamy and soft. My children go crazy for chocolate ice cream so this didn't last long. We also made chocolate milkshakes with this. It mixed perfectly in the blender for a smooth and creamy milkshake. This was easy to scoop out and the kid keeps your ice cream protected from being freezer burnt. "

Alden’s Organic Chocolate Chocolate Chip

Made in Oregon Alden’s Organic Chocolate Chocolate Chip is one of the more decadent options, doubling up on chocolate. “Made with organic chocolate ice cream and our signature chocolate chips, more is definitely more,” the brand writes. “I love this brand of ice cream. I love all the chips and the wonderful chocolate,” wrote on Google reviewer.

Wegmans Organic Premium Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate

Wegmans Organic Premium Dark Chocolate Ice Cream is celebrated for tasting like real chocolate, with a bold, complex flavor profile that avoids sugary coating or imitation.

Graeter’s Chocolate Ice Cream

Made using the artisanal French-pot method and featuring real melted chocolate incorporated into the custard—not chocolate flavoring—Graeter’s Chocolate Ice Cream is truly an experience. The ice cream has genuine chocolate chunks and deep cocoa character.

Van Leeuwen Chocolate

Van Leeuwen is another newer brand that takes pride in using the finest ingredients, especially when it comes to its Chocolate flavor. “For this rich, decadent flavor, we use only the highest-quality chocolate from Republica del Cacao, a chocolate supplier in Ecuador where the world’s best cacao is produced,” the product description reads.