The Best Inner Chest Workout To Get Totally Ripped

Well-rounded chest workouts mean training the inner chest alongside the outer chest. When it comes to the classic physique for both men and women, a strong chest is key. For men, strength and size is often the primary goal of chest training. For women, training the chest muscles improves upper body strength and adds more definition when combined with effective fat loss. So we've put together the best inner chest workout to achieve a strong, more defined upper body.

If you are a woman who's a bit worried about getting bulky, don't sweat it. Although women are capable of building muscle in the upper body, due to the drastically lower testosterone in women, the same level of muscle growth as men is not possible naturally. The following workout focuses primarily on the inner chest. You will need access to some standard gym machines to perform all the exercises listed, but we also include some free weight exercises and dumbbells.

Perform three sets of eight to 12 reps per exercise. Choose a weight that feels fatiguing between eight to 12 reps. If you can perform 12 or more reps, increase the weight. If you cannot perform eight repetitions, decrease the weight. Let's go!

Keep reading to learn more, and next, check out 5 Everyday Habits To Get Rid of Your 'Moobs' After 50, Expert Says.

1 Cable Chest Fly

The cable chest fly hits many of the chest muscles. However, focusing on the squeeze at the end when your hands come together and putting all your mind-muscle effort into your inner chest helps target these muscles.

To perform a cable chest fly, begin standing in front of a cable crossover machine, gripping a handle in each hand. Extend your arms out to each side, thumb-side toward the ceiling. Bring your hands together, keeping a slight, fixed bend in the elbow, as if you are hugging a tree. Squeeze at the end of the movement for maximal activation. Control your return to the starting position. Repeat for the target reps.

2 Close-Grip and Diamond Pushups

Performing pushups with your hands close together shifts more of the resistance to the inner chest as well as the triceps. You can adjust your hands slightly inward from a standard pushup position, or bring them all the way together to make a diamond shape with your thumbs and pointer fingers with your hands on the floor. When lowering, your sternum should land roughly in the center of the hand-shaped diamond.

To perform close-grip pushups, begin in a pushup position with your hands adjusted inward to some degree. Lower your chest to the floor by bending your elbows and extending your shoulders. When your chest makes contact with the ground, press through the floor to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target reps.

RELATED: 3 Perfect At-Home Exercises To Build Muscle, Trainer Reveals

3 Parallel Dumbbell Bench Press

Performing a dumbbell bench press with your hands closer together and your palms facing inward shifts the load more toward the inner chest.

To perform a parallel dumbbell press, begin lying on a bench with a dumbbell in each hand, held at your chest with your palms inward. Press the dumbbells up until your arms are locked out. Return to the starting position. Repeat for the target reps.

4 Pec Fly Machine

The pec fly machine is a great way to achieve a simple inner chest pump if you have one available. Again, focus on the final squeeze more than the wider portion. This may mean using less weight to ensure an entire range of motion with the end-range squeeze.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform pec flies, begin seated on a pec fly machine. Extend your arms to the side, and grip the handles with your palms facing forward, thumb-side up. Squeeze your hands and arms together to perform the repetition. Return to the starting position. Repeat for the target reps.