Beloved Brewery Chain Abruptly Shuts All Locations Nationwide

In the late 1990s and early aughts, brewery chains and brewpubs were all the rage. In 1996, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant opened its doors in Newark, Delaware, and a chain was soon born. Nearly 30 years later, several restaurants later, across South Carolina, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, the chain is bidding adieu. On Thursday, it shuttered doors to all locations for good.

“It’s been our pleasure to serve you, and we are deeply grateful for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years,” Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant announced on social media.

It also posted notices on its locations. “After many wonderful years of serving our communities, this location, along with our other 15 locations, has closed,” one of the notes reads. “We sincerely hope to return in the future, and when we do, we promise to welcome you with open arms.”

Many restaurant fans were shocked, especially considering the chain announced plans for an Oktoberfest celebration the day before they dropped the news. “This Saturday (12–4PM) → it’s Oktoberfest takeover time!” they wrote.

Earlier this month, the chain shut down its original location in Newark, Delaware, a restaurant in Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania, and another in Voorhees, New Jersey.

Mark Edelson, Kevin Finn, and Kevin Davies founded the brand almost 29 years ago. Over the years, portions of the company have been sold to outside investors, but the founders remain board members.

The Delaware News Journal obtained an email to employees, stating that the company is filing for bankruptcy. “Dear Team, I hope this message finds you well. It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the closure of all our restaurant locations effective immediately,” the email reads. “Due to ongoing financial challenges, the company has made the difficult decision to file for bankruptcy and, regrettably, will be permanently closing its doors.”

Here are all the closed Iron Hill Brewery locations:

Delaware

Wilmington, 620 Justison Street

Rehoboth Beach, 19815 Coastal Highway

Pennsylvania

West Chester, 3 W. Gay Street

Philadelphia, 1150 Market Street

Media, 30 E. State Street

Newtown, 2920 S. Eagle Road

Exton, 260 Eagleview Boulevard

Hershey, 101 W. Chocolate Avenue

Huntingdon Valley, 785 Huntingdon Pike

Lancaster, 781 Harrisburg Pike

Lehigh Valley, 950 Lehigh Lifestyle Center

North Wales, 1460 Bethlehem Pike

New Jersey

Maple Shade, 124 East Kings Highway

Georgia

Atlanta, 1224 Hammond Drive

South Carolina

Columbia, 945 Sabal Street

Greenville, 741 Haywood Road