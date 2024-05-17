10 Best Jump Rope Workouts for Weight Loss

Jump rope workouts are a fantastic way to burn calories, increase cardiovascular fitness, and shed unwanted pounds. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned athlete, there are numerous jump rope exercises to suit your fitness level and goals. Below are 10 of the best jump rope workouts I recommend for weight loss, each with step-by-step instructions, including sets and reps.

Adding these jump rope workouts to your fitness routine can help you achieve your weight-loss goals while improving your overall health and fitness. Remember to start slowly, listen to your body, and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workouts as you progress. Happy jumping!

1. Basic Jump Rope Workout

This foundational workout is perfect for beginners and serves as an excellent warm-up or standalone routine.

Hold the jump rope handles with both hands, palms facing forward.

Swing the rope overhead and jump as it passes beneath your feet.

Land softly on the balls of your feet with your knees slightly bent.

Continue jumping for one minute.

Rest for 30 seconds.

Repeat for three sets.

2. Interval Jump Rope Workout

Interval training is an effective method for burning fat and boosting metabolism, as you'll see in an example above. Our workout below alternates between high-intensity jump rope exercises and short rest periods.

Jump rope as fast as possible for 30 seconds.

Rest for 15 seconds.

Repeat for five rounds.

Perform double under jumps (where the rope passes under your feet twice per jump) for 20 seconds.

Rest for 10 seconds.

Repeat for five rounds.

Jump rope at a moderate pace for 40 seconds.

Rest for 20 seconds.

Repeat for five rounds.

3. CrossFit Jump Rope Workout

CrossFit-inspired jump rope workouts are challenging and effective for burning calories and improving endurance.

Alternate hopping on each foot while swinging the rope in a circular motion.

Aim for 50 total jumps (25 on each foot) per set.

Complete three sets and rest for 30 seconds between sets.

Spend five minutes practicing double under. Focus on timing and coordination.

Rest as needed.

Perform 20 seconds of maximum effort jump rope.

Rest for 10 seconds.

Repeat for eight rounds.

4. Endurance Jump Rope Workout

Focus on building endurance and stamina through longer intervals of continuous jumping.

Jump rope continuously for five minutes without stopping.

Rest for one minute.

Repeat for a total of three sets.

5. Lower-body Burn Jump Rope Workout

Get ready to burn calories and target your lower-body muscles with this intense jump rope workout.

Begin with a basic jump and lower into a squat position on the way down.

Perform 15 repetitions.

Rest for 30 seconds.

Complete three sets.

Jump up with both feet together. As you jump, alternate legs, bringing one foot forward into a lunge position and the other foot back.

Perform 20 repetitions (10 per leg).

Rest for 30 seconds.

Repeat for three sets.

Jump with both feet together. Land softly on the balls of your feet, engaging your calf muscles.

Perform 25 calf raises.

Rest for 30 seconds.

Complete three sets.

6. Upper-body Blast Jump Rope Workout

Tone and strengthen your upper-body muscles with this challenging workout.

Jump rope with both feet together.

Then, make small circles with your arms.

Perform 30 seconds of arm circles in each direction.

Rest for 30 seconds.

Repeat for three sets.

Jump rope with both feet together.

Cross your arms in front of your body, alternating which arm is on top with each jump.

Perform 20 repetitions.

Rest for 30 seconds.

Complete three sets.

Perform a basic jump rope for one minute.

Drop the jump rope and immediately transition into a plank position.

Hold the plank for 30 seconds.

Rest for 30 seconds.

Repeat for three sets.

7. Speed and Agility Jump Rope Workout

Improve your speed, agility, and coordination with this challenging workout.

Jump rope with both feet together.

Jump laterally from side to side.

Perform 30 jumps.

Rest for 30 seconds.

Complete three sets.

Jump rope with both feet together.

Shuffle your feet from side to side.

Perform 30 seconds of boxer shuffle.

Rest for 30 seconds.

Repeat for three sets.

Jump rope with both feet together.

Cross your arms in front of your body, creating an X shape with the jump rope.

Uncross your arms and return to the starting position with each jump.

Perform 20 repetitions.

Rest for 30 seconds.

Complete three sets.

8. Core Crusher Jump Rope Workout

Strengthen your core muscles and improve stability with this intense workout.

Jump rope with both feet together.

Drop the jump rope and immediately transition into a seated position.

Lean back slightly, engage your core, and lift your feet off the ground.

Rotate your torso from side to side, tapping the ground on each side.

Perform 20 twists (10 on each side).

Rest for 30 seconds.

Complete three sets.

Perform a basic jump rope for one minute.

Drop the jump rope and immediately transition into a plank position.

From the plank position, jump both feet out wide and then back together.

Perform 20 plank jacks.

Rest for 30 seconds.

Repeat for three sets.

Perform a basic jump rope for one minute.

Drop the jump rope and immediately transition into a plank position.

Drive one knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs.

Perform 20 mountain climbers (10 on each leg).

Rest for 30 seconds.

Complete three sets.

9. Cardio Blast Jump Rope Workout

Get your heart pumping and calories burning with this high-intensity workout.

Jump rope with both feet together.

Rotate the rope quickly to pass beneath your feet twice with each jump.

Perform 20 double unders.

Rest for 30 seconds.

Complete three sets.

Perform a burpee by squatting down, kicking your feet back into a plank position, performing a pushup, and jumping your feet back to your hands.

As you stand up from the burpee, grab the jump rope and perform 10 basic jumps.

Repeat for three sets.

Perform 30 seconds of maximum effort jump rope.

Rest for 15 seconds.

Repeat for five rounds.

10. Endurance and Strength Jump Rope Workout

Combine endurance-building cardio with muscle-strengthening exercises for a comprehensive workout.