12 Best Exercises To Support Long-Term Weight Loss

Embarking on a journey toward long-term weight loss requires dedication, consistency, and a well-rounded exercise routine. While there's no magic bullet for shedding pounds, certain exercises and workouts can significantly contribute to calorie burning, muscle building, and overall fat loss. Here are 12 specific exercises for long-term weight loss that'll help you achieve sustainable results.

Incorporating these 12 exercises into your routine can help support your long-term weight loss goals by increasing calorie expenditure, building lean muscle mass, and improving overall fitness levels. Remember to start gradually, listen to your body, and consult with a fitness professional if you have any underlying health conditions or concerns. With dedication and consistency, you can achieve sustainable results and enjoy a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are a simple yet effective cardiovascular exercise that gets your heart pumping and burns calories. They engage multiple muscle groups, including the legs, arms, and core, making them a great addition to any workout routine.

Stand with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Jump up while simultaneously spreading your legs shoulder-width apart and raising your arms overhead. Land softly on the balls of your feet, and lower your arms back to your sides. Repeat for a set number of repetitions or time duration.

Burpees

Burpees are a full-body exercise that combines cardio and strength training to torch calories and build endurance. They target multiple muscle groups while also elevating your heart rate, making them an efficient exercise for weight loss.

Start in a standing position with your feet hip-width apart. Lower into a squat position and place your hands on the floor in front of you. Jump your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup, then jump your feet back to the squat position. Explosively jump up into the air, reaching your arms overhead. Land softly, and immediately lower back into the squat position to begin the next repetition.

Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a dynamic core exercise that also elevates your heart rate, making them an excellent choice for burning calories and improving cardiovascular fitness.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders and your body in a straight line. Keeping your core engaged, quickly alternate bringing your knees toward your chest as if you're running in place. Continue alternating your legs in a fast, controlled motion for a set number of repetitions or time duration.

Jump Squats

Jump squats are a plyometric exercise that strengthens the lower body while boosting your heart rate for maximum calorie burn.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat position, keeping your chest upright and your knees behind your toes. Explosively jump up into the air, straightening your legs and reaching your arms overhead. Land softly, immediately lowering back into the squat position to begin the next repetition.

Lunges

Lunges are a compound lower-body exercise that targets the quads, hamstrings, and glutes while also engaging the core for stability.

Start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Take a big step forward with your right foot, and lower your body until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Push off your right foot to return to the starting position. Repeat on the opposite side, alternating legs for a set number of repetitions.

Planks

The plank is an isometric core exercise that engages multiple muscle groups, including the abdominals, obliques, and lower back while improving overall stability.

Start in a pushup position with your hands directly under your shoulders and your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Engage your core and hold this position for a set amount of time, focusing on maintaining proper form and breathing rhythmically.

Jump Rope

Jumping rope is a classic cardiovascular exercise that can be done almost anywhere and is highly effective for burning calories and improving coordination.

Hold the handles of the jump rope in each hand with the rope behind you. Swing the rope over your head, and jump over it with both feet as it comes toward the ground. Continue jumping continuously for a set number of repetitions or time duration.

Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are a dynamic core exercise that targets the obliques and rectus abdominis while engaging the hip flexors.

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and your legs lifted off the ground, knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee while straightening your right leg. Switch sides, bringing your left elbow toward your right knee and straightening your left leg. Continue alternating sides in a pedaling motion for a set number of repetitions.

Box Jumps

Box jumps are a plyometric exercise that strengthens the lower body and improves explosive power while also elevating your heart rate.

Stand in front of a sturdy box or platform with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a quarter squat position, then explosively jump onto the box, landing softly with both feet. Step or jump back down to the starting position, and immediately repeat for a set number of repetitions.

Russian Twists

Russian twists are a challenging core exercise that targets the obliques and transverse abdominis, helping to sculpt and define the waistline.

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet lifted off the ground, leaning back slightly to engage your core. Hold a weight or medicine ball with both hands, and twist your torso to the right, bringing the weight toward the floor next to your hip. Reverse the motion, and twist your torso to the left, bringing the weight toward the floor next to your left hip. Continue alternating sides in a controlled motion for a set number of repetitions.

Step-ups

Step-ups are a compound lower-body exercise that targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes while elevating your heart rate for cardiovascular benefits.

Stand in front of a sturdy bench or platform with your feet hip-width apart. Step onto the bench with your right foot, pressing through your heel to lift your body. Step back down with your left foot, returning to the starting position. Repeat on the opposite side, alternating legs for a set number of repetitions.

Battle Ropes

Battle ropes are a versatile and engaging cardiovascular exercise that targets the arms, shoulders, and core while improving grip strength and coordination.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding one end of the battle rope in each hand. Bend your knees slightly, and engage your core as you simultaneously move your arms up and down in a wave-like motion. Continue waving the battle ropes vigorously for a set number of repetitions or time duration.