The 4-Move Kettlebell Circuit That Torches Fat in Under 20 Minutes

Looking for a fast, effective workout that melts fat, builds strength, and leaves you drenched in sweat? Grab a kettlebell and set your timer. This high-intensity circuit is proof that you don’t need an hour to see results. In just 20 minutes, you’ll hit every major muscle group, crank your heart rate up, and spark an afterburn that keeps calories melting away.

What makes this workout so powerful? It’s a strategic combination of explosive movements, total-body strength, and core engagement. Kettlebells force your muscles to stabilize under load while your heart works overtime. You’ll swing, row, pull, and plank your way through a pyramid-style circuit that builds volume and intensity.

Ready to work? This four-move kettlebell AMRAP will push your limits and deliver significant returns. Below, you’ll find everything you need to get started, plus simple step-by-step instructions to master each move.

20-Minute 4-Move Kettlebell Circuit

What You Need:

All you need is a single kettlebell and a timer. Choose a weight that’s challenging but allows you to maintain good form. A 20- to 35-pound kettlebell is suitable for most individuals. Set a timer for 20 minutes and complete as many rounds as possible (AMRAP) following the rep scheme below.

Workout Style: Pyramid-style AMRAP

Time: 20 minutes

Equipment: One kettlebell

Format: Perform each exercise for 2 reps, then 4, then 6, 8, 10, 12. Once you reach 12 reps, climb the ladder in reverse until the clock runs out. Rest only as needed. If you’re able to make it through the whole pyramid before the time expires, begin working your way back up.

The Routine

Kettlebell Swing

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and the kettlebell on the floor in front of you. Hinge at the hips and grab the handle with both hands, keeping your back flat. Hike the kettlebell back between your legs. Explosively drive your hips forward to swing the kettlebell up to chest height. Let the kettlebell fall back between your legs and repeat the motion.

Tip: This is a hip-driven move. Hinge and then drive your hips to generate power.

Alternating Bent-Over Row

How to Do It:

Hold the kettlebell in your right hand and hinge at the hips, keeping your back flat and core tight. Let the kettlebell hang straight down with your arm extended. Row the kettlebell toward your ribs by pulling your elbow back and inward. Lower with control and switch hands. Alternate arms each rep.

Tip: Keep your torso steady and avoid twisting your body. Your hips and shoulders should stay square.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kettlebell High Pull

How to Do It:

Stand tall with the kettlebell between your feet, feet shoulder-width apart. Grip the handle with both hands. Drive through your legs to pull the kettlebell up in one motion, leading with your elbows. Keep the kettlebell close to your body until it reaches chest level. Lower it under control back to the start.

Tip: Elbows should always stay higher than the wrists at the top of the pull. Think, “zip your jacket.”

Plank with Kettlebell Taps

How to Do It:

Get into a high plank position with the kettlebell just outside your left hand. Keep your body in a straight line from your shoulders to your heels, with your core tight. Reach your right hand across your body and tap the kettlebell. Return your hand to the floor, then repeat with your left hand. That’s one rep—alternate taps with control.

Tip: Keep your hips steady. Minimize shifting by engaging your core and squeezing your glutes.