KFC Is Launching New Funnel Cake "Fries" at Dozens of Locations

No side dish encapsulates casual eating quite like fries—the quintessential pairing for virtually any sandwich, burger, or wrap. They taste great with any number of seasonings and dips, from salt and pepper to ketchup or melted cheese.

But if you think you've seen it all when it comes to this ubiquitous side, you're in for a surprise. A new take on fries is coming to select KFC locations, and boy, is it something special.

KBP Brands, the largest KFC franchisee in the United States, just announced that starting this week Funnel Cake Fries will be available across 77 KFC locations in Kansas City, Omaha, St. Louis, Northwestern Arkansas, and Southeastern Oklahoma.

Sure to bring you back to cool autumn evenings spent walking around the local carnival or state fair, these "fries" are crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside, and sprinkled with powdered sugar. Even better, while classic funnel cakes tend to get a little messy, these snackable dessert sticks are conveniently packaged for on-the-go munching.

Originally soft-launched in the Kansas City market this fall, KBP says the sweet side has quickly become a viral hit, sparking this expansion. If the Funnel Cake Fries are a continued success across their Midwest locations, it's very possible more markets will be adding them to the menu in 2023.

While funnel cakes are usually considered a dessert, KBP is encouraging customers to get creative with their orders by pairing the Funnel Cake Fries with chicken tenders or a KFC Chicken Sandwich.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"As the largest KFC franchisee, KBP Brands takes a lot of pride in supporting test initiatives to

enhance the customer experience," said Tonya Mangels, vice president of marketing activation at KBP Brands. "The sweetness of Funnel Cake Fries paired with our savory world-famous fried chicken feeds our customer's ever-increasing interest in new, craveable and satisfying menu choices."

The Funnel Cake Fries are available in three different sizes/price points: Small ($1.99), Large ($2.99), and Family ($5.99). The Fries are available at participating KBP KFC locations starting this week, but will only be available for a limited time.

Wondering if your local KFC has the Funnel Cake Fries? A complete list of participating locations can be found here.