I Tried 8 Ketchup Brands & The Best Tasted Like Fresh Tomato

What's your absolute favorite go-to condiment? Some people go manic for mayonnaise, while others are hot sauce fiends living by the code of "the spicier, the better." Meanwhile, still others would say barbecue sauce is like liquid gold, the perfect accompaniment to almost any food. And, of course, some couldn't survive a single meal without a few squirts of ketchup—often cited as the most popular condiment in America.

As a Midwesterner, I'm partial to ranch dressing. It's a way of life here. But I can confidently say that ketchup has never let me down—it is always available as a trusty companion for fries, hamburgers, hot dogs, and even dishes like meatloaf.

Heinz was a popular choice in my household growing up, but off-brands were also common because, in my parents' words, "it tastes the same." At the time, I believed this. However, I have learned that this sentiment couldn't be further from the truth.

After testing eight different ketchup brands side by side—from big-time names to generic store variations—each product's finite differences began to ooze out. As I sampled, it became increasingly evident which ones were worthy of a dunk and which others were better ditched. Let's get into the juicy details of this tomato-based taste test, made possible thanks to a helping of seasoned wedges—hands down, one of the best kinds of spuds (don't fight me on this).

Read on to discover how eight popular store-bought ketchups fared, ranked in descending order from my least favorite to the #1 best.

Primal Kitchen Organic & Unsweetened Ketchup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp):

Calories : 10

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

If you're looking for some of the cleanest and most natural condiments on the market, look no further than Primal Kitchen. Started in 2015, the brand now carries every kind of product you could need for dipping, dunking, dressing, and more, and all are made with high-quality ingredients and no artificial sweeteners. Primal Kitchen's ketchup collection includes a few options, like the $6.49 Organic & Unsweetened bottle I grabbed. It's made with organic tomato concentrate, organic balsamic vinegar, less than 2% salt, organic onion powder, organic garlic powder, and organic spices. It may have been easier for the brand to preface the ingredient list because everything is organic, but I see what they're doing here. This way, it really hits home.

The look: The only ketchup in the taste test that came in an old-fashioned glass bottle—you know, the kind you have to ferociously pound on the bottom to get the last bits out? It slides out in an average shade of red–perhaps a hint darker than others—and it's a bit on the clumpy side.

The taste: Like thick pasta sauce that went bad. There's nothing to save this unsweetened product from the stark acidity. So, you end up with a tartness that smears across your tongue and ends in bitterness. Its appearance even starts to match its unappealing taste after sitting on the plate for a while, leaving a liquid ring around the edges. I would rather endure a few unnatural ingredients in exchange for something more edible.

Great Value Tomato Ketchup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp):

Calories : 20

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

Once again, Walmart delivers, well, a great value with this Great Value ketchup that cost me just $0.98—the cheapest ketchup of all. It claims to come with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. But, unlike Primal Kitchen, it doesn't waste time with organic elements. Instead, it consists of tomato concentrate, distilled vinegar, salt, less than 2% spice, onion powder, natural flavors, and both corn syrup and high fructose corn syrup.

The look: Like many others, Walmart's off-brand product is sold in a plastic bottle. However, it is the only one that isn't transparent—begging the question: What atrocities are they hiding inside? Turns out it looks like regular ketchup in a bright, ruby-red shade; yet, I was wary.

The taste: I immediately shook my head in distaste as this one hit my taste buds. Watered down with an artificial flair, it's more like a poorly executed tomato soup than a condiment to pair with your fries and chicken nuggets. I suppose if given the option of this or nothing, I would still indulge. But it's not an item I would add to the weekly grocery list.

Kroger Original Tomato Ketchup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp):

Calories : 20

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

Like Wally World, Kroger offers its own unique breed of ketchup. But America's largest supermarket chain takes it a step further by offering multiple bottles under its organic Simple Truth line and fancier Private Selection label, as well. I overlooked these spin-offs, however, and stuck with the generic store brand initially priced at $1.39 but on sale for $1.19. Its makeup is eerily similar to Walmart's, combining tomato concentrate, high fructose corn syrup, distilled vinegar, corn syrup, salt, and 2% or less of spice, onion powder, and natural flavors.

The look: A bit unnaturally bright, like Walmart's. Other than that, it's easy on the eyes with a sheeny and polished-looking texture.

The taste: Again, the resemblance to Walmart's sweet and sour condiment is uncanny. I wouldn't be surprised if the same supplier produced the two. It's thin, resembling a can of condensed tomato soup, and it may be a hair sweeter than its competitor—its only defining difference as far as I can tell. As a big fan of Kroger's generic store items, I'm sad to say this is one product that is not an adequate replacement for the real deal.

Hunt's Tomato Ketchup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp):

Calories : 20

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 0 g

While Heinz specializes in condiments, Hunt's is the tomato tycoon. The brand carries every kind of packaged tomato product you can think of, from diced and whole tomatoes to flavored pasta sauce. Ketchup inevitably also makes the cut. It is composed of tomato concentrate made from vine-ripened California tomatoes, high fructose corn syrup, distilled vinegar, salt, and less than 2% onion powder and natural flavor. A 20-ounce bottle cost me $1.99–not bad for a big-name brand.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: The crimson red substance was hesitant to come out of the squeeze bottle. And, when it did, it looked coagulated and less blended than other offerings.

The taste: Closer to a tomato paste with an in-your-face and concentrated taste of the red fruit. The vinegar and acidity are also a bit harsh, and there's a separate sweet flavor or spice I pick up on but that I can't quite place. Other reviewers on Hunt's website say it's akin to cinnamon. I believe this sentiment is close, though not precisely what's going on here.

Woodstock Organic Tomato Ketchup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp):

Calories : 15

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 0 g

We return to the organic grind with Woodstock's Tomato Ketchup. The puree is made with organic tomato concentrate from ripe California tomatoes, organic tapioca syrup (an all-natural sweetener, according to my quick research), organic vinegar, organic sugar, salt, organic spices, and organic onion powder. I also snagged the variety with 50% less sugar and sodium. Like many of Woodstock's products, it's non-GMO and certified USDA Organic, and as such, comes with an inflated price tag of $5.29 for a 19.5-ounce container.

The look: It's noticeably darker than other brands—closer to burgundy or maroon. But it's glossy with a uniform consistency.

The taste: Thin and slippery, it doesn't cling well to your dipping apparatus. When you do finally get a glob, however, the flavor is relatively mild. It's not as acidic as others and even tastes slightly sweeter despite its lower sugar count. What I found most strange, though, is that it starts to taste similar to a steak sauce or even Worcestershire sauce as you eat more and more. It is an interesting abnormality in the world of ketchup, but not necessarily a negative one.

Market Pantry Tomato Ketchup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp):

Calories : 20

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

Target describes its Market Pantry Tomato Ketchup as "rich and thick"—a promising combination if executed correctly. It doesn't stray from the norm of generic store-brand ketchup ingredients, with tomato concentrate, distilled vinegar, and both corn syrup and high fructose corn syrup at the helm. Salt, a bit of spice, onion powder, and natural flavors also can't be forgotten. The 20-ounce plastic container comes in at a very reasonable price of $1.19.

The look: If you look closely, you can see this one has a hardly discernable orange tint. It's less vibrant than Kroger and Walmart's ketchup but just as silky.

The taste: A unicorn in its price range. With a Goldilocks amount of sweetness and a toned-down tang, it's a major step above other generic store brands. I have nothing negative to say about it and can't get over its low cost. This is one bargain item I would happily stock in my fridge—just one more excuse for me to visit Target regularly.

Heinz Tomato Ketchup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp):

Calories : 20

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

Heinz is the name Americans associate most often with ketchup. Established in 1876, the brand can be found at nearly every grocery store across the country, in packets at sports games, and at restaurants and fast-food chains like Chick-fil-A. You can now enjoy Heinz ketchup in flavors like jalapeno, pickle, and chipotle. For the sake of this standard taste test, I snagged a squeeze bottle of the original for $2.50—discounted from a retail price of $3.99. It sticks to the following ingredient list: tomato concentrate from red ripe tomatoes, distilled vinegar, high fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, salt, spice, onion powder, and natural flavoring.

The look: Devoid of faults in the most quintessential shade of cheery cherry red.

The taste: Bold with a pronounced tomato flavor, yet it's not overwhelming. The ketchup balances all of its components perfectly so that it doesn't end up too sweet, salty, or acidic—although you get a slight kick of vinegar at the end of each taste. Instead, everything works together to elevate the flavor of the ripened fruit. It's classic and nostalgic, and there's no denying it's one of the best options on the shelf.

Red Gold Ketchup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp):

Calories : 20

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

Based in Indiana, Red Gold is the largest privately owned tomato processor in the nation. Like Hunt's, it churns out a slew of tomato-based products, from sauce to paste, taking it a step further with wildcards like salsa, cocktail sauce, and tomato juice.

I purchased a bottle of its classic ketchup, which I could only find in a substantial 32-ounce container but for the low price of $2.99. A closer peek at the bottle revealed its ingredient list, which consists of tomato concentrate from vine-ripened tomatoes, high fructose corn syrup distilled vinegar, corn syrup, salt, and less than 2% spice, onion powder, and natural flavors (a shocking lineup, I know). What I found much more intriguing is that Red Gold partners with Folds of Honor. For every bottle sold, the brand donates to the organization to educate and support the families of fallen heroes.

The look: Distinctly thicker and more viscous than Heinz and other brands. It seemed to pile instead of pool onto my plate. The coloring leans more towards the darker side.

The taste: Heinz sets a high bar. But, as soon as I tasted Red Gold, I knew we had a contender. This product is on the same level as the ketchup king, yet it surprised me with an even more fresh tomato-like core. An extra touch of sweetness brings it up in the ranks, and its added layer of thickness allows it to adhere seamlessly to any surface—never any wateriness to worry about here. It's a tasty condiment through and through. And, what's more, I love that it's a ketchup for a cause. Keep on crushing it, Red Gold.