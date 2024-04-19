KFC Just Brought Back a Popular Menu Item For the First Time In a Decade

KFC customers have been relentlessly begging the chain to bring back a beloved discontinued menu item for years, with one even going so far as to create a petition that garnered thousands of signatures. This month, the chicken chain finally answered their pleas.

KFC just debuted a new and improved version of its fan-favorite Twister Wrap on April 15, according to a press release shared with Eat This, Not That! Available in both classic (700 calories) and spicy (670 calories) varieties, the wraps feature two of KFC's Original Recipe Tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, and either a pepper mayo sauce or spicy sauce wrapped inside a warm, toasted tortilla.

The debut is big news considering that 2014 was the last time KFC offered Twister Wraps in the United States, though the item has been available in some international markets like Canada, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The catch with this launch, however, is that KFC is currently only testing the new Twister Wraps in Nashville, Tenn., for a limited time.

Fast-food chains often use limited test runs such as these to gauge whether a new offering is popular enough to be offered nationwide. So, KFC fans can hope the Nashville debut is successful enough to support a wider rollout further down the road. In the meantime, customers in the Nashville area can score a Twister Wrap by itself for $5.99 or as part of a combo with a side and medium drink for $9.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Though KFC is perhaps best known for its classic bone-in fried chicken, the chain has been putting a much bigger emphasis on wraps over the last year and a half. It debuted new Classic Chicken Wraps and Spicy Slaw Chicken Wraps nationwide for a limited time in February 2023, then brought them back in October 2023 along with a new Mac & Cheese Wrap. Then, KFC expanded its wrap Kentucky Fried Chicken Wrap line again in January this year with a new Spicy Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap and a Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap.

The limited-time wraps are no longer available, but customers shouldn't rule out the possibility that they'll return in the future given that KFC has already brought them back once before.

In other KFC news, the chain dropped new Saucy Nuggets on April 1 that come in five flavors: Honey Sriracha (45 calories per nugget), Korean BBQ (45 calories), Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce (45 calories), Nashville Hot (60 calories), and Georgia Gold (60 calories). A new dessert—Apple Pie Poppers (80 calories each)—also joined KFC menus at the start of April.

KFC also unveiled a new value menu on April 9 with three meal options starting at $4.99. The "Taste of KFC Deals" lineup will be available through the end of the year.