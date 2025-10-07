7 Kirkland Deals Costco Members Call Total Jackpots This October

Kirkland Signature products always offer excellent value compared to name brands. However, if you get lucky, you can find deals on Costco’s in-warehouse brand that are next-level unbelievable. This month, there are a few sensational deals on everything from trash bags and food to faux Ugg slippers. Here are 7 Kirkland deals at Costco members call total jackpots this October.

Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bag

Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bag, 200-count, is already considered a steal, offering name-brand quality for a low price. This month, get the box for $2 off. “I

can’t live without these trash bags! They are perfect in every way: 1.) They don’t smell like anything! They’re not perfumed or plasticky smelling, which is WONDERFUL. 2.) They stretch so they don’t easily rip or split open if something square or sharp pokes into the bag (so no messy spills!) 3. they’re just the right size,not too big, not too small, so I can’t really overfill them and I can lift, lug and throw them into the outdoor garbage bin all by myself, if I need to. Great Trash Bags and another great item by Kirkland! Please keep making them just the way they are! Thanks, Costco!” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper

Shoppers are thrilled that Costco’s faux Ugg slippers are back. Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slippers are $31.99 on the website and less in the store, available in men’s and women’s sizes in tan and black. If you order them online, they are part of the buy three, save $10 deal.

Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Liquid Laundry Detergent

Shoppers swear that Costco’s detergent is better than name-brand. This month Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, 146 loads, 194 fl oz, is an additional $3.60 off. “This product is every bit as good as name brand competitors such as Tide! We have been Tide users for years and have found UltraClean removes stains well, freshens colors, and even smell much better than Tide,” a shopper writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature, Chicken Breast

Kirkland Signature, Chicken Breast, 12.5 oz, 6-Count, has a cult following. This month, it is $3 off. “Just delicious! Not salty, no canned metal taste, subtle and mild. I have tried 3 different brands and Kirklands surpasses the others. If you are on a low calorie diet, this is a sure go to option,” writes a shopper. “This is by far the best canned chicken breast. A must for the pantry. Amazing what a great dinner can be made quickly with the chicken breasts,” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Tuscan Extra Virgin Olive Oil

One Redditor shared about Kirkland Signature Tuscan Extra Virgin Olive Oil, on sale for $9.97. “I think that’s about half price. Get me two too,” one person commented. “The best finishing oil out there for the price! What a deal. I buy at least 2 at full price whenever I see it just because they don’t always have it,” added another.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Sausage

The new Kirkland Signature Chicken Sausage, parmesan and cracked black pepper, has been an instant hit with shoppers praising its value over name brands. “Much better than Amylu (🤮) and different than Aidells (seem to be easier on my stomach.)The parm cheese and cracked black pepper is delicious,” writes a Redditor. “These are made by AmyLu’s. The number on the USDA stamp is the facility they are produced in,” a shopper claims.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pod

It’s a good month to stop up on K-Cups. Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pod, 120-count, is $8 off. “I have tried many different K-cup coffees. Pacific Bold is the best!! It has a deep, rich coffee flavor without the bitterness you sometimes get with dark roast coffee. And, it is less expensive than other brands or big store brands,” writes a shopper. “Delicious dark coffee, rich in flavor and aroma. A value for the money, getting 120 per box,” adds another.