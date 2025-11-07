11 Kirkland Deals Costco Members Call Total Jackpots This November

I write about Costco products and deals daily, and I’m not sure I have seen so many items marked down at once. The warehouse is amping up promotions for the holiday season in a big way. In addition to the regular monthly “Member’s Only Deals” and instant savings, Costco recently dropped a whole booklet of holiday deals. Then, over the weekend, Costco sent out an email with additional in-warehouse deals, including many Kirkland products. Here are the 11 best Kirkland deals Costco members call total jackpots this November.

Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue

Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue, 2-Ply, 380 Sheets, 30 Rolls is $3 off through November 9. “Good bath tissue. It’s not rough nor is it too soft that it falls apart when being used. I prefer this one to the name brands and it seems to last a bit longer. I don’t notice it leaving lint and it doesn’t have a scent to it to irritate sensitive skin,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Fresh Farmed Atlantic Salmon Fillet

You will love the “enhanced savings” on Kirkland Signature Fresh Farmed Atlantic Salmon Fillet if you like salmon. Take an additional $6 off the fresh fish through November 9.

Kirkland Signature Sparkling Flavored Water

Kirkland Signature Sparkling Flavored Water is a favorite of shoppers. The 17 fl oz, 24-Count box is $2.20 off through November 9. Stock up for all your holiday gatherings.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Swift Rack of Pork

A hot new item in the meat department? Kirkland Signature Swift Rack of Pork. Get the piece of park starting at $2.99 per pound, though the price will vary by location.

Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates

Get your home ready for entertaining. Instead of glass plates, use Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates, Variety Pack, White, 50-count, which are $3.10 off until November 16. “I have purchased these plates several times, both in the store and on line,” writes a shopper. “The dishes are great, and when have lunch, we often use them rather than our China!”

Kirkland Signature Diapers

Shoppers swear by Costco brand diapers, a big money saver if you have babies and toddlers. Kirkland Signature Diapers $5 to $10 off, depending on size, through November 9. Stock up for major savings.

Kirkland Signature Batteries

Stock up on batteries! Kirkland Signature Batteries are $2 off through November 16. “I have bought these for years. They last as long as the name brands,” writes a shopper. “I keep buying these because they’re the best,” adds another. “Kirkland alkalines are the ‘sweet spot’ for value. They last every bit as long as any of the much more expensive name brands, and in some cases, depending on what they’re in, some have lasted for years. Overall I’ve found them to actually last longer without leaking than many other brands.”

Kirkland Signature Culinary Parchment Paper

Stock up on Kirkland Signature Culinary Parchment Paper while it’s on sale. The paper product will be handy for all your holiday baking, and is $3.50 off. “Price point is fabulous, the amount of paper you get vs. a supermarket box of parchment is crazy plus it is non-stick!” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cups

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pod, 120-count, are on major sale, $8 off. “I have tried many different K-cup coffees. Pacific Bold is the best!! It has a deep, rich coffee flavor without the bitterness you sometimes get with dark roast coffee. And, it is less expensive than other brands or big store brands,” writes a shopper. “Delicious dark coffee, rich in flavor and aroma. A value for the money, getting 120 per box,” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark

Shoppers are going wild for Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark, back for $16.99. “I’m soooo excited that peppermint bark is now back at Costco!!! I look forward to this every year so festive and yummy!!! 😋 I had my first peppermint mocha this morning sooo good!!” Costco New Deals shared. “Best time of the year!!” agreed a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Freezer Bags

Kirkland Signature Freezer Bags, both quart and gallon, will be on sale. The quart is $2.80 off, and the gallon $3 off.