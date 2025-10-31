 Skip to content

7 Kirkland Finds Costco Members Call Total Jackpots This November

Costco shoppers are calling these new Kirkland items—from beignets to bagels—total jackpots.
Published on October 31, 2025 | 6:30 AM
Kirkland Signature products are a favorite of Costco shoppers for many reasons. The bottom line is that the brand is filled with high-quality, low-cost items that offer a lot of bang for the buck. This ranges from frozen and baked goods to diamond engagement rings. What are the best deals and hottest items of the month? Here are 7 Kirkland finds Costco finds members call total jackpots this October.

Jalapeno Cheddar Loaf

Kirkland Jalapeno Cheddar Loaf
There is a new baked bread that is getting a lot of attention. “It’s so crunchy and SO soft!!! I warmed mine up and it was like I baked it freshly at home,” they wrote. “It’s delish 🤤 with a shrimp boil,” commented Costco Hot Finds. “Oh my goodness!! This looks delicious!! Definitely gonna snag a loaf, bread and butter is one of my absolute favorite snacks!!” added another.

Kirkland Signature Keurig Coffee Pods

kirkland signature pacific bold organic dark roast k-cup coffee pods
Kirkland Signature Keurig Coffee Pods are always a great deal, especially because the machine backs them. This month, all flavors of the 120 pods are an additional $8 off.

Mini Beignets Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut

Beignets with chocolate hazelnut filling at Costco
Mini Beignets Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut are the latest addition to the bakery section. “OMG beignets with chocolate hazelnut filling I can’t wait to try this! $9.99 for 22!” Costco So Obsessed wrote. “Oh my God I got these today. They are absolutely delicious,” one shopper commented.

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

Kirkland Grass Fed Beef Sticks
Costco Aisles recently revealed there is a new protein-packed Kirkland Signature item. “Just hit the shelves at Costco, Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks (12-Pack). 100 calories, 0g total sugar, and 10g protein per serving,” they wrote. The bag is $12.99.

Pumpkin Spice Bagels

Pumpkin Spice Bagels at Costco
Pumpkin spice bagels hit the Costco bakery. “New at Costco bakery!! Pumpkin spice delicious bagels made with pumpkin puree, fall spices and pumpkin sugar. I had it with my morning cafesito and loved how good this is perfect for fall mornings!!” Costco New Deals wrote.

Kirkland Signature Daily Dry Facial Towels

Kirkland Signature Daily Dry Facial Towels
Another new Kirkland item? Kirkland Signature Daily Dry Facial Towels, 200-count. “NEW Dry Facial Towels at Costco! These have a smooth side and a textured side- they’re soft and absorbent,” Costco Empties wrote.

Kirkland Signature Beef Pot Roast

Now that the temperature is dropping, pot roast is the perfect comfort food. “Grab bold flavor combinations and high-quality meats with this Kirkland Signature Beef Pot Roast!” Costco Deals shared on Instagram. The meal is made with USDA Choice Beef and has 26 grams of protein per serving. “Fully cooked and ready in 10 minutes. Just heat and serve for the whole family,” they say. They even offer meal ideas including “Hearty Pot Roast Soup,” “Pot Roast Pizza,” “Pot Roast Tacos,” and “Pot Roast Breakfast Hash.”

