These Kirkland staples can easily pay for your membership.

Every item you buy at Costco is pretty much guaranteed to save you money. However, there are some in particular with savings so significant that they will basically pay for your membership in no time. From pantry essentials and household products to perishables, Kirkland Signature offers serious bang for the buck. Here are 11 Kirkland items that are actually worth the membership.

Kirkland Signature Liquid Laundry Detergent

Kirkland Signature Laundry Detergent, available in big jugs or pods, is a must-buy for shoppers. I always buy the liquid version and save so much every month. “This product is every bit as good as name brand competitors such as Tide! We have been Tide users for years and have found UltraClean removes stains well, freshens colors, and even smell much better than Tide,” one writes.

$5 Rotisserie Chickens

The $5 rotisserie chicken is such a steal that Costco basically loses money on it. At other stores, expect to pay double for a bird that doesn’t even have as much meat. “The rotisserie chicken is the ultimate. It’s a whole cooked chicken sold for less than the same amount of meat raw, saving you time and money. It can be put into almost any chicken dish (I use it for chile verde, pastas, soups, tamales, etc). You can just carve it up, skin on, and roast it a little more in the oven (I do like 10 min at 375) and serve with a salad and baguette or maybe rice, boom, that’s a sit-down quality dinner for your family that took maybe 20 mins to make. I also love using the carcass for stock! (although I know that’s not necessarily what you’re interested here, it’s another use for your bird)” one says.

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels are always part of my Costco order. The paper product has a cult following, with over 36,000 reviews and a nearly 5-star average rating. I mean, who really wants to waste money on name brand paper towels? “I have tried several different name brand paper towels, some were acceptable quality and others were very expensive yet the quality did not match the extra cost. The Kirkland brand falls right into what our family requires of paper towels. There are enough towels per role to eliminate the frustration of feeling like you are always replacing it. The quality is above average and the price is reasonable. The packaging is easy to open and compact for storing. I especially like that each roll is individually wrapped,” one reviewer states.

Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper

Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper, so much cheaper than name-brand toilet paper, is another one of my staple grocery buys. “It’s why I have the membership. Everything else is just a plus,” one shopper writes. “Dude they have the best toilet paper,” another says. “Literally nothing comes close. We ran out of the Kirkland toilet paper and had to buy 4 pk of angel soft. I was in disbelief. It was half the size and not comfortable,” a third says.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil is just as good as other imported oils, sourced from organically grown olives throughout Europe’s Mediterranean region, but a lot less expensive. “Very good olive oil. It’s worth the price and I think it should be rated higher than other well known olive oils,” one shopper notes.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup is legendary, a fantastic deal compared to real maple syrup sold at other stores. “Used to buy my organic pure maple syrup at the farmer’s market directly from the farmer. Average cost was $8 for 8oz. This product from Costco is just as good at a fraction of the price,” one shopper says. “I love this syrup – we typically drive 45 minutes one way to Costco just to get this. Great price. Great taste. And organic!” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Milk

Kirkland Signature Milk is another must-buy. “I know of kids that prefer it and will recognize it when compared to Horizon’s organic milk,” writes a shopper. “I think the Costco milk is fantastic. Turns over so quickly that it is always fresh. The seals are annoying but that probably helps. Sure there is better milk out there, but freshness is important,” adds another. The organic milk is also a total steal.

Kirkland Signature Baby Formula

Why pay name-brand formula prices when you can get name-brand formula for generic prices at Costco? In 2011 Perrigo confirmed it was behind Kirkland Signature baby formula. “Our acquisition of the infant formula business last year has been a great growth driver for our Company,” Perrigo CEO Joseph C. Papa stated on behalf of Perrigo. “The addition of Costco’s Canada business will create even more opportunities to help consumers save money on quality, affordable healthcare.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Diapers and Wipes

Kirkland Signature diapers and wipes are clutch in money-saving for new parents, who claim they are high quality and reasonably priced. “Currently using Kirkland wipes and diapers with my baby and they’re better than anything else we tried,” one shopper says. “Same, on baby 2. We only buy Kirkland diapers and wipes now. So few blowouts,” another person on Reddit agrees. “I’ve been a nanny for over 10 years and have had multiple nanny kids use Kirkland brand diapers and wipes- they’re great! The wipes are very gentle and friendly to sensitive or eczema prone skin and the diapers fit well and can hold a long nap in without leaking,” a third says.

Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags

“The trash bags,” aka Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags, are a must-buy Costco-branded product, according to one Redditor. “I came here to say this! A box lasts forever. I’ve never had a bag bust, and they’ve helped me move about a million times!” Another agreed.

Eggs

Eggs are a steal at Costco, whether you get the white or brown organic ones. I opt for organic brown eggs, which are always delicious with rich yolks, and cost more than the regular white variety.