7 Kirkland Products That Are “Not What They Used to Be”

Costco shoppers who come to rely on certain items are understandably upset when the product either changes recipe or the quality takes a dive. The Kirkland Signature private label is beloved by members for offering exceptional quality at impressive value, so it’s even more annoying when a staple item is no longer worth the money. Shoppers often vent about these products on social media and official reviews—here are seven Kirkland Signature products which just aren’t the same as they used to be.

Kirkland Signature Organic Tortilla Chips

Costco members say the Kirkland Signature Organic Tortilla Chips have changed, and not for the better. “The Kirkland Organic Tortilla Chips that Costco offers has severely degraded in quality over the past 2 years. They went from being more soft, large, salted, and flavorful of corn – to now being brittle, tiny, barely any salt, and mostly flavorless,” one shopper said. What happened? Making the chips cheaper to manufacture. It’s disappointing, my family and I loved these chips and regularly bought several dozen bags a year, but now we barely purchase any because it resembles stale chips now.”

Kirkland Signature Roasted Almonds

The Kirkland Signature Roasted Almonds recipe has changed, members say. “Now that the recipe has changed I no longer want to buy them. The first bag I tried was ok, still oily but edible. The next one I am very concerned with. The top half of the bag was oily but edible. The second half I’m grossed out from because they were literally dripping in oil,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt

Some Costco members have complaints about the declining quality of the Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt. “I’ve frequently bought Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt and have considered it a great value—with excellent taste and nutritional quality—for nearly a decade,” one shopper said. “However, over the past year and this year, there have been multiple instances where, upon opening a new tub, I found brownish-green mold on top of the yogurt. (I’ve always stored the yogurt below 38°F to ensure food safety.) I will no longer purchase this product, as mold can be invisible, and I don’t want to risk consuming mold unknowingly!”

Kirkland Signature Mexican Cheese

The Kirkland Signature Shredded Mexican Style Blend Cheese has changed, members say. “We have been buying this cheese for several decades. Recently I noticed the appearance has drastically changed from appearing exactly identical to the posted Costco photo to a totally different blend of cheese. The 2-packs now contain mostly WHITE shredded cheese and a minuscule amount of the Orange cheeses. Exactly what kind is UNKNOWN. Could be Mozzarella, Provolone,TBD ? I don’t believe there is any cheese Shortage and I find this Silent Charge rather unsettling. Contents Unknown!

Kirkland Signature Organic Sumatra Whole Bean Coffee

Costco shoppers are not impressed with the Kirkland Signature Organic Sumatra Whole Bean Coffee. “Huge disappointment,” one member said. “I have been drinking Kirkland’s Sumatra in the red bags for years. Full of flavor and rich coffee. This new Sumatra has absolutely no character or taste. I could just as well drink weak tea. Can not recommend this so-called coffee to any coffee lover. It’s simply awful.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich

The Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich has dipped in quality, members say. “I used to buy 4 boxes every month. But several months ago I noticed the quality of these changed,” one disappointed shopper said. “The bacon changed and is now gross. The croissant has changed too. It’s just not as good as it was before. Now they come heavily peppered as well. One time it will be super covered in pepper. To the point, I had to wipe the pepper off, it was so bad. These used to be so good when cooked in the air fryer. Now I just skip these, they are just not good anymore. They changed and not for the better.”

Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue

Costco shoppers are convinced the Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue took a steep dive in quality. “Opened a new pack of Kirkland TP the other day (the regular blue package) and haven’t felt the same since. Did they change the recipe? It’s extra stiff and scratchy now. Maybe it’s been that way for a while and I’m just behind the times? I won’t be buying another one if this is the new norm,” one shopper said. “I think it’s been bad for a while bc my wife is rather dramatic about me not buying the Costco TP now,” another agreed.