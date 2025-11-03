7 Kirkland Signature Foods Shoppers Call “Total Must-Haves” This Month
Kirkland Signature has many delicious food products that are always in stock, and some that rotate seasonally. In case you aren’t sure what to buy this month, there are a handful of Costco experts, influencers, and loyal shoppers here to fill us all in. From seasonal favorites making a return to new and exciting items, there are so many KS products shoppers are going wild over this month. Here are 7 Kirkland Signature Foods shoppers call “total must-haves” this month.
Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark
Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark is back for $16.99. “I’m soooo excited that peppermint bark is now back at Costco!!! I look forward to this every year so festive and yummy!!! 😋 I had my first peppermint mocha this morning sooo good!!” Costco New Deals shared. “Best time of the year!!” agreed a shopper.
Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round
Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round is back in the bakery with a new lower price, $7.99. “Highly recommended,” writes a Redditor. “Crunchy on the outside; rip apart soft on the inside. Not skimpy on the cranberries & walnuts.”
Kirkland Signature Chicken Sandwich on Sprouted Grain Bread with Sauce
Over in the deli section, Kirkland Signature Chicken Sandwich on Sprouted Grain Bread with Sauce has a new lower price of $5.49 per pound. “These are made with a sprouted grain bread and include sliced chicken, cheddar & provolone cheeses, tomatoes, lettuce, and a dijon mayonnaise! The perfect quick lunch!” Costco Buys once shared.
Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks
One of the latest Kirkland Signature product drops? The new protein-packed beef sticks. “Just hit the shelves at Costco, Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks (12-Pack). 100 calories, 0g total sugar, and 10g protein per serving,” Costco Aisles wrote. The bag is $12.99.
Kirkland Signature Cupcakes
Don’t miss a great deal on a bakery favorite, Kirkland Signature Cupcakes, White and/or Chocolate Buttercream. The 12-count is just $6.99 after $2 off until 10/31. These are great for Halloween parties as they are decorated in Halloween-themed sprinkles.
Kirkland Signature Pizza
The deli pizza at Costco is a crowd-pleaser, and now is a great time to try it. Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza Take and Bake On Roman Style Pinsa Crust are both an additional $2 off through 11/2.
Kirkland Signature, Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon
The Kirkland Signature, Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon is another versatile item people keep stocked in their pantry. Get the 6 oz, 6 count cans package for $5 through 11/2. “I use it in salads! Specifically the bagged Caesar salad mix + Kirkland canned salmon. It’s a delicious, super duper easy meal,” writes a shopper.