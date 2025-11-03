Kirkland Signature has many delicious food products that are always in stock, and some that rotate seasonally. In case you aren’t sure what to buy this month, there are a handful of Costco experts, influencers, and loyal shoppers here to fill us all in. From seasonal favorites making a return to new and exciting items, there are so many KS products shoppers are going wild over this month. Here are 7 Kirkland Signature Foods shoppers call “total must-haves” this month.

Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark

Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark is back for $16.99. “I’m soooo excited that peppermint bark is now back at Costco!!! I look forward to this every year so festive and yummy!!! 😋 I had my first peppermint mocha this morning sooo good!!” Costco New Deals shared. “Best time of the year!!” agreed a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round

Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round is back in the bakery with a new lower price, $7.99. “Highly recommended,” writes a Redditor. “Crunchy on the outside; rip apart soft on the inside. Not skimpy on the cranberries & walnuts.”

Kirkland Signature Chicken Sandwich on Sprouted Grain Bread with Sauce

Over in the deli section, Kirkland Signature Chicken Sandwich on Sprouted Grain Bread with Sauce has a new lower price of $5.49 per pound. “These are made with a sprouted grain bread and include sliced chicken, cheddar & provolone cheeses, tomatoes, lettuce, and a dijon mayonnaise! The perfect quick lunch!” Costco Buys once shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

One of the latest Kirkland Signature product drops? The new protein-packed beef sticks. “Just hit the shelves at Costco, Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks (12-Pack). 100 calories, 0g total sugar, and 10g protein per serving,” Costco Aisles wrote. The bag is $12.99.

Kirkland Signature Cupcakes

Don’t miss a great deal on a bakery favorite, Kirkland Signature Cupcakes, White and/or Chocolate Buttercream. The 12-count is just $6.99 after $2 off until 10/31. These are great for Halloween parties as they are decorated in Halloween-themed sprinkles.

Kirkland Signature Pizza

The deli pizza at Costco is a crowd-pleaser, and now is a great time to try it. Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza Take and Bake On Roman Style Pinsa Crust are both an additional $2 off through 11/2.

Kirkland Signature, Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon

The Kirkland Signature, Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon is another versatile item people keep stocked in their pantry. Get the 6 oz, 6 count cans package for $5 through 11/2. “I use it in salads! Specifically the bagged Caesar salad mix + Kirkland canned salmon. It’s a delicious, super duper easy meal,” writes a shopper.