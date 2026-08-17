5 Morning Exercises That Rebuild Knee Strength Faster Than Lunges After 60

Stiff, creaky knees after 60? These 5 morning moves help rebuild strength.

If your knees feel stiff and creaky the moment you get out of bed, you’re far from alone. To help alleviate your sore knees, you may think a gentle yoga sequence would be the answer. It’s a reasonable instinct, but yoga only addresses half the problem.

While yoga does an excellent job of improving flexibility and calming your nervous system, it doesn’t build the muscular strength required to stabilize your knee joints day to day. Research from the National Institute on Aging, strength training is one of the most effective tools for maintaining joint function and independence as we age. Why? Because stronger muscles around a joint reduce the load the joint itself has to absorb.

More often than not, knee discomfort in your 60s and beyond is a strength issue, not a flexibility problem. Your quads, hamstrings, and calves all cross the knee joint and help control how forces move through it when you walk, climb stairs, or stand up from a chair. Research suggests that when those muscles are weak, your knee ends up absorbing stress it was never meant to handle alone.

That’s why we chatted with James Brady, CPT, a certified personal trainer at OriGym, who put together a five-move morning routine designed specifically to strengthen the muscles supporting your knee. The best part? No gym membership or time on the floor is required. “To get the most from this morning exercise routine, perform each exercise for two to three sets of 8 to 15 reps, depending on your current fitness level,” Brady advises.

Keep reading for the five best morning exercises that rebuild knee strength faster than yoga after 60, along with detailed how-to instructions. And when you’re finished, don’t miss these 3 Morning Exercises That Address Stiffness Better Than a Hot Shower After 60.

Chair Sit-to-Stand

The chair sit-to-stand mirrors one of the most common movements in daily life: getting up out of a chair. Practicing it deliberately helps build the lower body strength that keeps that motion easy as you age, and it works several muscle groups at once without any equipment.

“This is one of the best exercises for rebuilding knee strength because it strengthens your quads, glutes, and hamstrings together while reinforcing an everyday movement pattern,” explains Brady.

How to do it:

Sit on the edge of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart. Lean your chest slightly forward. Press through your heels and stand up. Slowly lower yourself back to the chair with control. Perform two to three sets of 8 to 15 reps, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Step-ups

Since your body has to stabilize on one leg with every rep, step-ups help build leg strength while challenging your balance. That combination makes them fantastic for protecting your knees, which rely on both strong muscles and control to stay stable under load.

“Step-ups improve knee stability by strengthening the muscles that support the joint while also challenging balance,” says Brady.

How to do it:

Stand in front of a low step or bottom stair. Place one foot firmly on it. Drive through your heel to lift yourself up. Step back down slowly with control. Do all reps on one leg before switching sides. Complete two to three sets of 8 to 15 reps per side. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

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Standing Hamstring Curls

Your hamstrings rarely get the same attention as your quads when it comes to rebuilding knee strength, but they play an equally important role in keeping your knee joints balanced and protected. When the muscles on the back of your legs are too weak relative to the front, the knee loses stability. This move strengthens them with nothing more than a chair for support.

How to do it:

Stand tall behind a chair or countertop for support. Bend one knee to bring your heel toward your glutes, keeping your thighs aligned. Lower your foot slowly back to the floor. Repeat on the opposite leg. Continue alternating for the full set. Aim for two to three sets of 8 to 15 reps per side, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Supported Calf Raises

Strong calves help improve stability through your ankles and lower legs, which gives the knee a more solid foundation to work from. Holding onto a chair keeps the movement safe and controlled. This move is “great for helping knee health,” says Brady.

How to do it:

Stand behind a chair and lightly hold the backrest for balance. Raise your heels until you’re standing on your toes. Pause for one to two seconds at the top of the movement. Lower your heels slowly back to the floor. Perform two to three sets of 8 to 15 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Terminal Knee Extensions

This final move isolates your quads through the last few degrees of knee extension, which is an area that’s often the weakest link in an aging knee. Strengthening that end range helps your knee joint fully straighten and lock out with control. Also, since it’s a small, targeted movement, this exercise does so without putting the whole knee under heavy strain.

How to do it: