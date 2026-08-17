6 Bed Exercises That Restore Hip Strength Faster Than Gym Sessions After 60

Bed-based workouts are easy on the joints and don’t require balance.

As you age, it’s important to be mindful of your health and how to stay active. One goal to prioritize in your workout routine is building solid hip strength. Doing so can keep you mobile, balanced, and coordinated while reducing your risk of injury. To learn the best way to achieve stronger hips, we reached out to Karly Mendez, PhD, Senior Human Performance Specialist with Memorial Hermann Rockets Sports Medicine Institute, who shares five bed exercises you can do right in the comfort of home. This addition to your routine will restore hip strength faster than gym sessions after 60.

“Bed exercises strengthen the hips by utilizing a lower load resistance and provide a stable surface. Gym machines lock you into fixed planes of motion, whereas bed workouts require you to activate more muscle groups along with your core stability,” Mendez tells us. “Specifically, bed exercises differ from gym workouts by providing no artificial support, targeting weaker links (have to rely more on neuromuscular reactivation), and providing a natural movement over a fixed movement.”

Bed-based workouts are safer for aging adults because they take the load off achy joints, don’t require balance, and are easily modifiable. Below are six to add to your routine.

Glute Bridges

“Glute bridges target the glutes and lower back, which help with stability and balance (for example, walking),” Mendez shares.

Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the mattress. Place your arms at your sides with palms facing down. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position.

Side-Lying Leg Lifts

“Side-lying leg raises strengthen hip abductors, which in turn, helps keep the pelvis stable when standing or walking,” Mendez explains.

Begin by lying on one side with your legs stacked, your head resting on your bottom arm, and your top hand placed on your hip. Lift your top leg upward. Hold it for a moment. Slowly lower. Repeat on the other side.

Supine Marching

“Supine hip marches mimic walking mechanics and strengthen the hip and the core, which is great for stability,” Mendez says.

Lie flat on your back. Slowly alternate between lifting each knee up toward your chest like a slow marching motion.

Clamshell

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“Clamshells specifically target the rotators (which helps keep the pelvis stable),” Mendez points out.

Lie on your side with your knees stacked and bent. Keep your feet together as you lift your top knee, like a clamshell opening. Lower. Avoid rotating through your lower back.

Heel Slides

“Heel slides help improve range of motion in the knees and pelvis,” Mendez says.

Start by lying flat on your back with your legs on the mattress. Place your arms at your sides and gently press your lower back into the mattress. Slide one heel back toward your hips before lengthening it back out.

Glute Squeezes

“This exercise involves activating the glutes, which are the largest extensor muscles (in the lower body), without utilizing any joints,” Mendez shares.