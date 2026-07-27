3 Morning Exercises That Address Stiffness Better Than a Hot Shower After 60

Feel stiff every morning? Try this 5 move routine instead of another hot shower.

Most of us love a hot shower to loosen up a stiff body in the morning, and there’s a reason it feels so good. The heat from the water increases skin temperature and causes blood vessels near the surface of the body to expand. This can increase circulation, reduce the sensation of stiffness, or help your muscles and joints just feel more comfortable.

Your heart rate may even increase slightly as your body works to regulate the additional heat. But there’s one important limitation. A hot shower primarily warms your body from the outside in, where exercise warms your body from the inside out.

When your muscles begin contracting, they use energy, and much of that energy is released as heat. As more muscles become involved, your internal temperature gradually increases, your heart begins pumping faster, circulation improves, and more oxygen and nutrients are delivered throughout the body. This is one reason movement can be so effective first thing in the morning.

During sleep, body temperature naturally decreases, heart rate slows, circulation changes, and the body remains relatively still for several hours. That can contribute to the stiffness and sluggishness many people experience when they first get out of bed, especially after the age of 60. The goal of morning movement isn’t necessarily to perform a difficult workout.

You don’t need to exhaust yourself, lift heavy weights, or spend hours exercising. The goal is simply to transition your body from rest into activity. These exercises are designed to progressively involve more muscle, increase circulation, gently elevate your heart rate, and generate heat from within.

Exercise gives you benefits a hot shower can’t. As you move your joints, your nervous system receives information about your body’s position, balance, coordination, and movement. This helps wake up the communication between the brain and the muscles, something I call proprioception.

Movement also helps circulate synovial fluid within the joints. That fluid acts somewhat like a lubricant, and as the joints move, it gets distributed across the joint surfaces, helping support smoother and more comfortable movement.

Exercise also activates the muscles responsible for posture and stability. After several hours in bed, those muscles need to start supporting your body against gravity again. Gradually increasing movement gives your nervous system time to organize posture, balance, and coordination before you take on the physical demands of your day.

A hot shower can make your body feel warmer, but movement actually prepares your body to function: it increases internal heat production and circulation, gradually elevates your heart rate, activates your muscles, and reconnects your nervous system with your body. Instead of relying only on external heat to loosen up in the morning, use movement to create heat from within.

These exercises aren’t meant to be an intense workout. Think of them as a transition from sleeping to moving, from stiffness to mobility, and from rest to readiness. A hot shower may make you feel warmer, but purposeful movement helps prepare your body for the entire day. Here’s my morning routine that beats a hot shower for getting the blood flowing and easing that stiffness.

Fascial Shaking

We start with shaking, which moves blood and lymph fluid and gets information flowing through the fascia. It’s a simple way to loosen up and open a limb before asking it to do anything more demanding.

How to Do It:

Gently start shaking one foot, then let that shake move up into the knee, the hip, and the pelvis until your whole leg is shaking.

Keep it comfortable, not vigorous. Shake one leg for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch sides and repeat the same pattern from the foot up.

Move to your hands next. Start shaking one hand, then let it move into the forearm, bicep, and shoulder until the whole arm is relaxed and almost flopping.

Shake each arm for 30 to 60 seconds, then switch sides.

Bring both arms back in, add your legs, and let your head move freely so your whole body is shaking and relaxing at once.

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t tense up or control the movement. Let it move freely instead of thinking about tension.

Don’t rush past one limb before the shake has worked all the way up it. Let it build gradually from the foot or hand upward.

Sets and Reps: 20 to 30 seconds per leg, 30 to 60 seconds per arm, then a final round shaking your whole body together. The full sequence takes about three minutes.

Form Tip: You’re not just moving your limbs, you’re waking up your proprioception, the connection between your fascia and your brain.

Marching in Place

This is to help elevate your heart rate and build postural awareness before the rest of the routine.

How to Do It:

Stand tall and march in place, thinking about keeping a nice tall spine.

Add a gentle tuck of your chin and a gentle tuck of your pelvis as you march.

March for one to three minutes to gradually get your heart rate up and pumping.

As you get comfortable, march higher, march faster, or add an isometric hold every so often for more of a challenge.

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t let your posture collapse while marching. Keep that tall spine, chin tuck, and pelvic tuck through the whole set.

Sets and Reps: One to three minutes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Form Tip: Increase the challenge gradually, higher knees, a faster pace, or an occasional isometric hold, rather than jumping straight into intensity.

Spinal Rolling and Unrolling

This roll and unroll is for flexibility and movement through the spine.

How to Do It:

Gently tuck your chin, then roll down through your neck, upper back, mid back, and low back, all the way down through the hamstrings to the calves and the soles of your feet.

Reverse the movement, slowly straightening back up through the low back, mid back, upper back, and finally the head and neck.

Repeat slow and smooth, working with whatever range of motion you have.

Once that feels comfortable, pick up the pace.

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t rush through the roll without articulating each part of your spine. Even as you move quicker, keep each piece moving segmentally.

Sets and Reps: Two to three minutes.

Form Tip: Work within whatever range of motion you currently have. There’s no need to force a deeper roll than your body allows.

Windmill Stretch

This windmill stretches the entire body, including the hamstrings and inner thighs, and builds more circulation.

How to Do It:

Take a wide stance with your legs straight and your arms raised up.

Come down and touch your toes. If you can’t reach that far, coming down to one knee works just as well.

As you get more comfortable, start to pick up the pace.

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t force your reach past what your body allows. Coming down to a knee instead of your toes is a fine adjustment.

Don’t turn this into a hard push. The goal is warming up the tissue and moving fluid, not exercising hard.

Sets and Reps: One to three minutes.

Muscles Trained: Hamstrings, inner thighs.

Jumping Jacks

These are just good old-fashioned jumping jacks, and they continue to elevate your heart rate and get all your muscles firing to build more heat in the tissues.

How to Do It:

Do standard jumping jacks for one to three minutes.

Sets and Reps: One to three minutes.

Finish As You Started

Once you finish your jumping jacks, go back through the shaking one more time. This helps everything relax again and keeps that fluid you just got moving circulating.

The whole routine should take you somewhere between eight and ten minutes. Try it the next time you wake up feeling stiff.