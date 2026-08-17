5 Daily Exercises That Shrink Belly Fat Faster Than Gym Classes After 50

Strengthen and sculpt your core by adding these workouts to your week.

Carrying around excess belly fat can be incredibly hazardous to your overall well-being. Visceral fat—the dangerous type of belly fat—wraps around internal organs like the liver, pancreas, kidneys, heart, and intestines, placing you at serious risk of developing heart disease, type-2 diabetes, certain forms of cancer, liver disease, and more. So, if you get started losing this fat, you’ll be doing yourself—and your health—a total solid.

To learn how you can get started, we spoke with Rosie Borchert, NASM-CPT with REP Fitness. Below are five daily exercises that can help shrink fat faster than gym classes after 50. While spot-reduction is a myth, certain workouts—when paired with a calorie deficit—can support fat loss throughout the body while strengthening and toning the core.

“Walking, cardio exercise you [genuinely enjoy], core work, upper-body strength training, and lower-body strength training are five key types of exercise you should focus on when trying to lose belly fat,” Borchert explains. “In addition to creating a calorie deficit through nutrition, this balanced approach helps you burn calories, build and maintain muscle, improve metabolism, and support overall body recomposition.”

Now, let’s dive in.

Walking

Lacing up your sneakers and hitting the treadmill or heading outdoors for a brisk walk can work wonders for your mind and body. Plus, walking is a simple and incredibly accessible form of exercise to fit into your daily routine.

“Building a daily habit that incorporates a well-paced stroll around the block, or down to the park and back, is a low-impact way to help you burn calories, lose weight, and reduce fat. What’s more, walking has also been shown to support long-term weight management, so it’s a great exercise to add to the roster and keep on the roster for the long haul,” Borchert tells us.

If it’s too challenging to squeeze in 10 to 60 minutes for a dedicated walk, there are other ways you can add more steps to your day. For example, consider parking further away from the grocery store, take a brisk walk around your neighborhood when chatting on the phone, ditch the elevator for the stairs, and walk on the treadmill while catching up on your shows.

Cardio Exercise You Genuinely Enjoy

Choose a cardio workout you genuinely enjoy. Sustainable fat loss calls for consistency, so selecting an exercise you look forward to makes it easier to stick with the habit. Some examples may include swimming, cycling, and rowing—all of which are great choices for those with joint pain—along with pickleball, dancing, jogging, or a boxing class.

“If you haven’t found the right workout that sparks your interest, keep trying new things until you do. At the end of the day, the goal is to raise your heart rate to improve cardiovascular health and support fat loss. Whether it’s doing Zumba, playing basketball in the driveway, swimming, or another form of movement, the best exercise is the one you’ll enjoy enough to do consistently,” Borchert says.

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Core Work

A strong, defined core can reveal itself as you start to shed body fat, but its importance goes beyond aesthetics. Solid core strength helps reduce spinal strain and lower back pain while supporting better posture and balance. It also makes daily movement like lifting, bending, and reaching easier.

“Try adding 10 minutes of dedicated core work to your routine, two to three times a week,” Borchert suggests.

She recommends a 10-minute bodyweight circuit. Cycle through the exercises below two times, working for 45 seconds and then resting for 15 seconds.

Dead Bug Plank Sit-ups Russian Twists Flutter Kicks

Lower-Body Strength Training

As you lose body fat, it’s common to lose lean muscle mass, too.

“When you’re focused on fat loss via cardio and a calorie deficit, some of the weight you lose can come from muscle if you aren’t strength training and getting enough protein in your diet,” Borchert tells us. “Incorporating resistance training helps preserve lean muscle mass while supporting fat loss. It also increases calorie burn after your workout through excess post-exercise oxygen consumption, as your body uses more energy to recover. Over time, strength training promotes body recomposition by helping you maintain or build muscle while reducing body fat.”

Here’s a sample workout to follow. Perform the following exercises two to three times a week, training in a hypertrophy rep range (eight to 12 reps) for three to four sets.

“As you get stronger, work with progressive overload by increasing the resistance, slowing down your reps, or adding more reps/sets,” Borchert adds.

Squats Hip Thrusts Romanian Deadlifts

Upper-Body Strength Training

Now, it’s time to show your upper body some TLC! Borchert recommends performing the following exercises two to three times a week, training in a hypertrophy rep range (eight to 12 reps) for three to four sets.