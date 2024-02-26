Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts This Week—Here's How To Claim Yours

Feb. 29, also known as Leap Day, is this Thursday. To celebrate the quadrennial day, restaurant and bakery chains are rolling out various food deals, including Krispy Kreme.

If your birthday falls on Feb. 29, then you're in luck. On Thursday, you can score a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for free, no purchase necessary. To redeem this offer, you'll need to show proof of your birthday. This freebie is only available in-shop and at the drive-thru and is limited to one free dozen per customer.

Additionally, those who don't have a Feb. 29 birthday can still get in on the Leap Day fun. Playing off of the "2/29" date, Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $2.29 with a purchase of any regularly priced dozen on Feb. 29. This promo is available in-store, online, and at the drive-thru.

To redeem the deal digitally, you must use the code LEAPDAY at checkout. The offering is limited to two per guest for in-shop and drive-thru orders and one per guest for pickup and delivery. Both Leap Day offers are available at participating locations nationwide.

"An extra day in the year is an irresistible opportunity for Krispy Kreme to be extra-sweet to our guests," Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a company statement. "So, we're sweetening Leap Day by the dozens, including for fans whose true birthday comes around only every four."

The Leap Day promo isn't the only Krispy Kreme freebie this month. On Feb. 22, the doughnut chain offered free Original Glazed doughnuts to anyone without cell service amid a widespread AT&T cellular network outage.

For doughnut fans looking to try a new treat at Krispy Kreme, the chain recently dropped its limited-time "Chocomania" collection, which includes four doughnuts featuring Hershey's chocolate.

First, there's the Hershey's Galaxy Brownie, which is a doughnut filled with Hershey's dark fudge cream, dipped in Hershey's chocolate icing, and topped with crunchy brownie pieces and rainbow sprinkles. For the black and white cookie fans, there's the Hershey's Black & White Chocolate Chip Dream. This is an Original Glazed doughnut with white icing, a Hershey's chocolate icing drizzle, and mini chocolate chips.

Then, there's the Hershey's Chocolate Cake Overload. This sweet treat features a Hershey's fudge-flavored old-fashioned cake doughnut topped with Hershey's milk chocolate icing and a dollop of Hershey's dark chocolate fudge buttercream.

Rounding out the new doughnuts is the Hershey's Chocolate Iced, which is an Original Glazed doughnut with Hershey's milk chocolate icing and a chocolate drizzle.