Costco Is Selling An Adorable Heart-Shaped Pasta That's Perfect For Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day now less than a month away, adorable heart-shaped items are probably already popping up in droves at retailers across the country, from chocolate boxes to jewelry to those classic Conversation Hearts. And if you shop at Costco, even your dinner could be heart-shaped this Valentine's Day.

Spotted by the Costco fan account @costcobuys earlier this week, the warehouse club is currently selling Nuovo's Italian Four Cheese Heart-Shaped Ravioli. The ravioli are made with a dark red pasta that's stuffed with a blend of creamy ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and aged asiago cheese.

In a Jan. 17 Instagram post, @costcobuys declared the Nuovo ravioli "perfect" for serving on Valentine's Day. Other Instagram users who responded to the post were just as enamored with the festive item.

"They are incredibly yummy," one fan commented.

"My favorite ravioli," another wrote.

To be clear, these ravioli aren't a completely new item at Costco. Eat This, Not That! taste-tested them in January 2023 to compare them to a similar offering at Trader Joe's. Earlier reports also indicate that the warehouse club has sold them seasonally since at least 2019. However, this is the first time that customers have spotted the ravioli so far since the start of 2024.

Two-pound packs of the Nuovo ravioli were selling for $9.99 at the Costco location where @costcobuys spotted them, though prices and availability could vary by location.

This isn't the first time that Nuovo, which specializes in fresh pasta and pesto, has released a festive ravioli shape. In December 2023, customers spotted multicolored Holiday Five Cheese Ravioli from the brand up for sale at Costco. Included in the packs were green tree-shaped ravioli and yellow bell-shaped ravioli, all of which were stuffed with a blend of asiago, parmesan, mozzarella, romano, and ricotta cheeses.

Costco has also sold green shamrock-shaped ravioli from Nuovo around St. Patrick's Day in the past, as well as pumpkin and bat-shaped ravioli around Halloween, per Delish. Nuovo fans should keep an eye out, just in case the brand releases more fun shapes at the warehouse club in the future.

Even if you don't have a Costco membership, you can still get your hands on Nuovo items if you know where to look. The brand sells its products at select retailers across the United States, including Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, Publix, and Stop & Shop. Check out the Nuovo website if you want more information on where to buy its pasta and pesto.