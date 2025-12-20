From pantry staples to playful ornaments, these Cracker Barrel gifts feel thoughtful.

Shopping for someone who loves Cracker Barrel? Sure, you can get them a gift card to the homestyle, country-themed restaurant. However, there are many practical gifts you can buy to wrap and put under the tree. And, some of them you can even buy online. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best last-minute gifts from Cracker Barrel for food fans.

Cracker Barrel Breakfast Bundle

Does your recipient love Cracker Barrel pancakes? Get this Cracker Barrel Breakfast Bundle, exclusive to Cracker Barrel, $15.98. It comes with a 12oz. A bottle of 100% Pure Natural Syrup and a 2-pound box of Buttermilk Pancake Mix.

Mountain Dew Ornament

Food ornaments are such a fun idea for any Cracker Barrel diner. Choose from popular items, like Mountain Dew, Hidden Valley Ranch Bottle Ornaments,Ruffles, Pringles, Oreo, or other snacks. All are on sale for $3.60, 60 percent off.

Chicken Noodle Soup Ornament

This Chicken Noodle Soup Ornament is also on sale for $3.60. “From glass to hand-crafted, porcelain to fabric, each ornament from Cracker Barrel is a unique holiday keepsake meant to be cherished for generations. Every year we work hard to bring you the ornaments you have come to expect from Cracker Barrel, from the traditional to the whimsical we have something for everyone! We hope you enjoy this year’s Ornaments Collection and wish you a very Merry Christmas, this, and every year ahead!” says Cracker Barrel.

Mini Salt and Pepper Shakers

People love to collect Cracker Barrel mini sald and pepper shakers. Get the Butter Stick Mini Pepper Shaker or the Flour Mini Salt Shaker for $1.49. “Functional and collectible our Salt and Pepper Shakers add spice to any table! Mix and match these minis and give your guest their own personal set for use at your table!” the restaurant writes.

Cracker Barrel Coffee

If you are shopping for a Cracker Barrel coffee drinker, they wil love a bag of Cracker Barrel Coffee, $14.99. “​​I have been buying this for a couple of years. We eat at Cracker Barrel once a week for breakfast and we both look forward to the coffee. Goes great with our breakfast!” one shopper writes. “This is just the BEST coffee! It’s smooth, no aftertaste, by far our new favorite and well worth the money.”

Spiced Apple Butter

Another favorite of diners? Spiced Apple Butter, $6.49. “Do you enjoy the Spiced Apple Butter we serve in the restaurant? Now you can serve it in your home too. Our Spiced Apple Butter is delicious as a non-fat spread for toast, crackers, biscuits, and more, or serve it warm over pancakes or waffles,” writes the store. “Taste like old fashion Apple butter. My husband and I love Apple Butter and we will buy more,” one shopper writes. “I also bought the dumpling and biscuit mix so we can make biscuits and put the apple butter on them,” adds another.

Fried Apples

And, don’t forget about Fried Apples, a great stocking stuffer for Cracker Barrel diners for $6.29. “These fried apples are the same Fried Apples as we serve in our restaurant and each 22-oz. can comes complete with with a recipe on the back,” the store writes. “I’ve always loved Cracker Barrels fried apples. They have become a staple at my house for Christmas dinner. However, they are sometimes hard to find at the Cracker Barrel restaurant and Johnson City, Tennessee. When I saw that I could order these online, I did so right away. They were delivered to my house in short order, and the packing was superb. They were packaged well enough that had they been in glass jars I have no doubt they would have been completely safe in shipping. I hope that Cracker Barrel will always have these apples available, even if I have to order them online,” a shopper says.