10 Foods That Quiet Sugar Cravings Instantly
Do you often crave chocolate, cookies, or candy? If so, you're not alone. Sugar cravings are incredibly common because humans are born with an innate desire for sweets. Simple carbs, like sugar, light up areas of the brain that release endorphins ("feel-good hormones"), making treats like birthday cake or holiday cookies even more irresistible. But while a little indulgence is fine, consuming too much added sugar can harm your health.
The average American adult eats about 17 teaspoons (68 grams) of added sugar every day—nearly triple the amount recommended by the American Heart Association of 6 teaspoons (25 grams) per day for women and 9 teaspoons (36 grams) for men. Diets high in added sugar have been linked to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, systemic inflammation, and other health issues. A study published in Nutrition Research and Practice found that individuals with higher added sugar intake were more likely to experience negative health outcomes and even an increased risk of death. Notably, naturally sweet foods like fruit didn't carry the same risks.
If you're looking to curb your sweet tooth while still supporting your health, nutrient-packed foods can be the answer. The following options not only help manage sugar cravings but also provide your body with essential fuel. Here are 10 foods I frequently turn to when I get a craving for something sweet. Read on, and for more, don't miss 7 Warning Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar.
10 Foods That Stop Sugar Cravings
- Protein-Rich Energy Bar
- Dried Fruit
- Sugar-Free Gum
- Dark Chocolate
- Quick Breads and Muffins
- Fresh Fruit
- No-Sugar-Added Flavored Yogurt
- Trail Mix
- Cottage Cheese with Fruit
- Dark Chocolate-Covered Fruit
Protein-Rich Energy Bar
A protein-rich energy or snack bar can feel like an indulgent treat while helping you manage sugar cravings. Look for options with less than 8 grams of added sugar (about 2 teaspoons) and no more than 200 calories. There are hundreds of options from which to choose, but we like these The 16 Healthiest Low-Sugar Protein Bars.
Dried Fruit
Dried fruit is a great option to enjoy instead of grabbing a bag of gummies or other sugary treats with no essential nutrients. Dried fruits provide the vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytonutrients of fresh fruit in a more concentrated form. However, keep portions in check, as dried fruit is calorie-dense. For example, five to six dried apricots have about 110 calories, compared to three fresh apricots with just 60 calories.
Sugar-Free Gum
Sometimes, a stick of sugar-free gum is all you need to kick a sugar craving. That's because when we are anxious or stressed, cravings for sweets can increase. More than 80 years of research about chewing gum shows that gum can help reduce stress, improve mood, and increase attention span.
Dark Chocolate
Dark chocolate is a wonderful way to combat your cravings for something sweet and chocolatey at the same time. With higher cacao levels, it provides antioxidants that may help lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol, and reduce heart disease risk. Look for dark chocolate with at least 70% cacao and enjoy it in moderation.
Quick Breads and Muffins
Quick breads like banana, pumpkin, or zucchini bread can be a healthier alternative to sugar-laden baked goods that pack in calories, fat, and sugar, and relatively no other beneficial nutrients. These recipes rely on the natural sweetness of fruits or vegetables, reducing the need for added sugar. The produce in the recipe adds fiber, essential nutrients, and other bioactive compounds that help temper the impact of quick-release simple carbs. Baking your own? Try using a stevia-sugar blend to reduce added sugars even further.
Fresh Fruit
Fruit is naturally sweet and can crush your cravings for sugar. The natural sugar in berries, apples, citrus, grapes, and other fruits will satisfy your craving for sweets. The fiber in fruit will delay the digestion and absorption of carbs so it increases your satisfaction to conquer your cravings.
No-Sugar-Added Flavored Yogurt
Flavored yogurt can be a great way to satisfy your cravings for something sweet while getting high-quality protein, calcium, and many other nutrients in your diet. Protein helps slow digestion so it will help temper the release of sugar into your bloodstream. The healthiest option tends to be Greek yogurt with no added sugar or those sweetened with zero-calorie sugar substitutes.
Trail Mix
Trail mix is a great way to get over a craving for something sweet. The dried fruit and chocolate in the blends provide enough sweetness while the nuts provide fiber and protein. Trail mix is high in calories and total fat, with about 150 calories per ¼ cup serving, so monitor how much you eat.
Cottage Cheese with Fruit
There are several brands of cottage cheese with fruit, which adds a touch of sweetness with the added benefits of the nutritional benefits of cottage cheese. Cottage cheese is naturally rich in protein and low in added sugar. The single-serve portions are generally less than 150 calories and are sweet enough to tamp down your sweet tooth.
Dark Chocolate-Covered Fruit
Chocolate-covered strawberries are a great way to get a little bit of sweetness because they are a good source of fiber and other bioactive compounds that help slow the release of carbohydrates into the bloodstream. What's more, dark chocolate is known to pack in flavonoids that help improve heart health. Strawberries may come to mind as a great fruit to dip in chocolate, but other healthful choices include sliced kiwis, oranges, and bananas.