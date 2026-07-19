7 Home Exercises Men Over 60 Should Do to Restore Leg Strength

Strengthening your lower body is essential for staying in top shape as you age.

Let’s be honest: Some days are easier than others when it comes to squeezing in time for a workout. Work deadlines, errands, and social commitments tend to take over—and alas, fitness is usually one of the first things pushed to the back burner. That’s why it’s wise to have a few productive at-home exercises in your arsenal to whip out whenever you have the extra time. This will help you stay consistent and remove the hassle of going to the gym.

To get started, we spoke with Ben Walker, Founder & Personal Trainer, Anywhere Fitness, who specializes in training clients in their homes and works with athletes and physicians. Below, Walker breaks down seven home exercises men over 60 should do to restore leg strength.

“The lower body is so important to train because it contains the body’s largest muscle groups. The quadriceps, hence its name, have four big muscles on each side of the leg. The hamstrings have three muscles on each side. The gluteus maximus is the biggest muscle in the body. Training our lower body burns many calories due to the sheer size of these muscles. That’s why people stay in shape and remain much fitter at an older age if they train their lower body,” Walker tells us.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Step-Up With Leg Lift

According to Walker, step-ups boost every aspect of fitness needed for men 60+. This exercise activates every muscle group from the core down—your lower back, core, hamstrings, quads, and calves.

“Step-ups also reduce the impact on the knees and lower back that occurs with jumping or running, making them highly beneficial for injury prevention in older adults,” Walker adds. “As we age past 30, our coordination and balance quickly deteriorate unless we practice our motor functions. Step-ups are a unilateral exercise, meaning we must judge our coordination on one side, while using strength on the other. This promotes our psychological as well as mental health.”

Begin by standing tall, facing a low step, plyometric box, or sturdy workout bench. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to lift your body until your left leg is straight and you’re standing on the surface. Then, extend your right leg back, squeezing your glute at the top. Use control to return to the start position. Repeat on the other side.

Fire Hydrants With Band

Fire hydrants mainly build strength in the lower back and gluteus medius. The gluteus medius is in charge of pelvic control and balance.

“The fire hydrant movement strengthens the hip stabilizers and glutes in a way that corrects this misalignment, naturally pulling the pelvis into a neutral position and flattening the midsection. This helps to keep a healthy spine in our later years,” Walker explains.

Start by placing a resistance band around your thighs, directly above your knees. Begin on all fours on a mat with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Activate your core. Keep one knee bent to 90 degrees, and lift that knee out to the side. Press against the resistance band as you lift your knee. Hold for a moment at the top and squeeze your glute. Use control to lower. Repeat on the other side.

Glute Kickbacks

Glute kickbacks strengthen the entire posterior chain, including your lower back, glutes, and hamstrings, to promote better posture.

“When your glutes are weak, your pelvis tilts forward, causing your stomach to protrude. So like the fire hydrant, this exercise places even more emphasis on strengthening your glutes and hamstrings, aligning your spine and pulling your pelvis back into a neutral position. This again flattens your midsection and helps seniors maintain a straight and neutral spine,” Walker says.

Start on all fours on a mat with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Activate your core and keep your hips level. Slightly shift your body weight into your hands and one knee. Drive the other knee back and up, squeezing your glute at the top of the movement. Slowly lower with control. Repeat on the other side.

Single-Leg Glute Bridge On Bed

The single-leg glute bridge helps strengthen the gluteus maximus, hamstrings, erector spinae, and core muscles. It also improves posture and pelvic alignment.

“Because the bridge strengthens your body’s neutral position, the deep core muscles, and the opposing back muscles, it is extremely important for aging adults to prevent pain or weakness in the lumbar spine. It recruits all the muscles around the circumference of the body,” Walker points out. “Performing the bridge with one leg also emphasises all the muscles used on one side. It makes all the mentioned muscles work harder while keeping your lower back safe by keeping one heel planted. As you ascend your body upwards in the bridge position, the foot on the bed supports and prevents any injury near the tailbone. This is also an essential technique for older adults.”

Lie flat on your back with bent knees, feet flat on the mattress, and arms at your sides. Press your lower back into the mattress. Extend your left leg straight out. Press through your right heel to lift your glutes off the bed and toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes at the top. Lower with control. Repeat on the other side.

Single Straight-Leg Raises

“The goal [of this exercise] is to raise the straight leg as high as comfortably possible, encouraging greater range of motion through the hip while maintaining control throughout the movement,” Walker tells us.

Lie flat on your back, arms at your sides and legs extended Lift one leg off the floor, keeping it straight. Use control to lift your leg as high as possible. Lower without allowing your legs to touch the ground. Switch sides.

Wall Sits

Wall sits are a beneficial move to add to your workouts after 60 because they build muscular endurance.

“This helps with longevity tasks such as climbing stairs or walking hills,” Walker explains. “They are also joint-friendly as you maintain yourself in an isometric position.”

Stand tall with your back pressed against a wall. Slide down until your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle as if you’re sitting in a chair. Hold the position for the prescribed amount of time.

Romanian Deadlifts

“The Romanian deadlift (RDL) is one of the most valuable strength exercises for adults over 60 because it strengthens the muscles that support posture, balance, walking, and everyday lifting. When performed with proper technique and an appropriate weight, it can help support bone and muscle health, as well as stabilize hips and pelvis,” Walker tells us.